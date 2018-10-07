PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

ADVANCED TICKETS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED FOR ADMISSION, BULLET CLUB AND SUPERTICKET TALENT!

Legends of the Ring Pro Wrestling Fan Fest returns Saturday October 13th to the Ramada Plaza Hotel (formerly Crowne Plaza) in Monroe, New Jersey from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Join us for an incredible and unforgettable day packed full of nostalgic wrestling meet and greets,photo opp and autograph sessions plus a large selection of the countries top wrestling memorabilia dealers.

Advanced General Admission is available now for 20.00 (Autographs and Photos opps are additional after admission and nominally priced at just 10.00 and up). Remember this event is capacity controlled and could sell out at any time! Those with advanced purchase are guaranteed admission and meets. VERY LIMITED ADMISSION TICKETS REMAIN!

FEATURED HEADLINERS

THE WORLD FAMOUS BULLET CLUB

(LESS THEN 40 OPPORTUNITIES REMAIN)

THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE CODY

BRANDI RHODES

NICK AND MATT JACKSON (THE YOUNG BUCKS)

THE VILLIAN MARTY SCRULL

THE HANGMAN ADAM PAGE

WORLD FAMOUS ALL INCLUSIVE SUPERTICKET

(LESS THEN 35 REMAIN!)

SUPERTICKET HEADLINERS

SCOTT HALL AND KEVIN NASH- THE OUTSIDERS

ALSO INCLUDING:

SID VICIOUS

HARLEY RACE

TED DIBIASE AND VIRGIL

THE FABULOUS ROUGEAU BROTHERS

MIKE ENOS AND WAYNE BLOOM FKA THE BEVERLY BROTHERS

PAUL DIAMOND AND PAT TANAKA FKA THE ORIENT EXPRESS

229.00 (Includes show admission and 1 autograph and 1 photo opp from all superticket guests)

THE IMPACT WRESTLING EXPERIENCE

Presented by Impact Wrestling

MEET: Moose, Eddie Edwards, Eli Drake and more TBA!

VENDOR GUESTS

Renee Young, James Mitchell, Larry Zbyszko, Warlord, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels & Scorpio Sky(SCU), Tony Garea, Flip Gordon, fka Tyson Kidd, Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Tessa Blanchard, Drago, Cazz fka Big Cass, Bill Apter & Josh Shernoff, and more!