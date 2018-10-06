The New Day retained their tag team titles beating Sheamus & Cesaro … The IIconics beat Asuka and Naomi … AJ Styles forced Samoa Joe to submit thus retaining his WWE title … Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins beat the Riott Squad … Buddy Murphy won the Cruiserweight championship from Cedric Alexander … The Sheild beat Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, & Braun Strowman when Ambrose pinned Ziggler … Daniel Bryan beat The Miz … Triple H pinned Undertaker after Shawn Michaels interfered. After the match ‘Taker, Kane, Shawn, Triple H made peace but then Shawn & Triple H were viciously attacked by them.