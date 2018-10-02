WOW Superhero Amber O’Neal (Beverly Hills Babe) sits down with Steven and Addison (aka. Addi-Go) for a fantastic interview. She talks about topics such as:

–WOW and their impact on the world of women’s professional wrestling

–Her inspiration to become a Professional Wrestler

–Mark Cuban’s involvement with the company

–Owner’s Jeanie Buss and David McLane

–Her influence in New Japan Wrestling

–Her greatest opponents in the ring

–Her opinion of wrestlers such as: Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Daffney, Mickie James, and Mercedes Martinez during the Cranium Shot segment.

…..and so much more!

You don’t want to miss this great interview!