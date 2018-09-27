Gonzo Shark’s IMPACT Wrestling Report – Air date –September 27, 2018

The show opens with a video package highlighting the events from last week’s IMPACT on Pop.

Tessa Blanchard will settle a score from last week with Faby Apache. Faby seems to gain the upper hand on every exchange when this thing kicks off but the Knockouts champion manages to cut Apache down at the knees with a dropkick and then a solid boot to the face. Tessa takes control with a series of moves leading up to a suplex. Apache is somehow able to put Blanchard in a reverse figure four leglock and land a nasty faceplant double underhook suplex. She just can’t put the champ away however, and falls victim to a Buzzsaw DDT. After the match she grabs a microphone and proclaims how she is the best pro wrestler on the planet. Taya Valkyrie comes on the big screen and challenges Tessa for Knockouts Championship match at Bound for Glory.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Faby Apache by pinfall.

Eddie Edwards gets into a confrontation in the back with his wife Alisha. Johnny Impact comes over to make sure they are on the same page for their match with Moose and Killer Kross tonight. Alisha reiterates to him that he has to listen to Johnny.

Sami Callihan and OVE cut a promo in the back and Sami claims that they are simply the best. And to prove that he isn’t selfish, he is giving Jake Crist the opportunity to take down “The Machine” Brian Cage tonight!

We return from a commercial break and Eli Drake is walking around Mexico City, Mexico and he claims that eh sent his DNA in and found out he has family ties to Mexico. He claims that he is challenging Mexican luchadores next week.

Jake Crist makes his entrance with his brother and Sami Callihan to take on Brian Cage. The Machine immediately runs Crist to the corner and starts smashing him with shots and clotheslines. Cage misses a running shoulder block and eats the post. Callihan drops him on his head outside the ring with a tornado DDT which allows Jake Crist to take control over Cage in the ring. Cage comes back with some hard shots, a few slams, and a 619. He follows up with a huge flying elbow from the top and a sitout Alabama Slam. Crist mounts a small comeback and a cutter from the top turnbuckle, but Cage kicks out at one. He hits the Drill Claw for the 1-2-3 pinfall win. Callihan and Dave Crist swarm Cage and start beating him down in the ring. Callihan stomps on his groin and the lights go out. When they come back on, Dave Crist is nowhere to be found. Pentagon and Fenix come on the big screen and they put a beating on Dave Crist in the back. Cage gets back up and wipes out Sami and Jake with a suicide dive over the top rope!

Brian Cage defeated Jake Crist by pinfall.

Austin Aries, Moose, and Killer Kross have an interview in the back and Aries talks some junk about how he easily dispatched El Texano last week. Tonight will be no different with the tag team match. Moose sends a message to Eddie Edwards that he is tired of his nonsense and Killer Kross vows that he will turn Johnny Impact into “Johnny Neckbrace” tonight!

Joe Hendry and Grado are in the back and Katarina approaches them and tries to sweet talk them for a moment. She claims she has a surprise for them and it’s a man named “Murder Clown”. She lets Hendry know that he’ll be going one on one with this man next week and they both seem a bit freaked out by this man.

We return from commercial and Scarlett Bordeaux has a huge announcement. She is announcing a Global Talent Search and she will devote 100% of her time to one person!

Gama Singh introduces the Desi Hit Squad to the ring and they will face LAX in a tag team match. Santana and Ortiz waste no time gaining the upper hand on Rohit. The Hit Squad manage to isolate Ortiz in the corner and utilize smooth tag team work. He is finally able to tag Santana in and he comes in and completely starts overtaking Gursinder. Somehow, the Hit Squad is almost able to pin Santana multiple times, but LAX manages to hit the Street Sweeper for the pinfall victory! King and the OGz come up on the big screen and King starts talking some serious crap to their foes. King vows that he is going to end Konnan and they burn one of his old masks.

LAX defeated the Desi Hit Squad by pinfall.

We see Fallah Bahh taking care of his wounded partner KM in the back. He tells Bahh that he needs to get revenge for them. Tessa Blanchard also cuts a promo in the back and accepts Taya Valkyrie’s challenge.

Kiera Hogan and Allie will take on Su Yung and the Undead Maid of Honor. The Maid of Honor and Allie start going back and forth to begin the match. Kiera gets tagged in and they begin to take control over the Maid of Honor. Yung manages to insert herself and they begin to lay a beating on Allie. She somehow is able to fight off Yung briefly, but it is short lived as Yung nails her with a nasty palm strike. Hogan comes in off a hot tag and starts cleaning house. She is able to hit her suplex finisher on Su Yung for the pinfall win.

Allie and Kiera Hogan defeated Su Yung and the Undead Maid of Honor by pinfall.

Rich Swann confronts Matt Sydal outside of the arena and declares that he will whoop his ass next week!

Johnny Impact and Eddie Edwards make their entrances to face Killer Kross and Moose. The action starts off hot with frequent tags as Moose tries to avoid Eddie Edwards. Kross manages to land a series of suplexes that put Johnny Impact in bad shape. Kross gets Eddie down for Moose to come in and take the scraps. Kross gives Edwards the helicopter spin and throws him in a Texas Cloverleaf, but Eddie gets out. He somehow reverses Kross and suplexes him to buy an extra second to tag Johnny. He comes in and cleans house. He misses the Countdown to Impact on Kross and they put each other down with double clotheslines. Moose and Eddie start battling in the ring and Eddie drops Moose from the top turnbuckle with a hurricanrana. Kross and Impact fight on the outside while Eddie and Moose battle on the inside. Moose suffers the Impact Kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb in succession, but manages to kick out. All four men fight in the ring until they lay each other out. After a distraction from Aries, Moose is eventually able to hit Edwards with the spear for the victory.

Moose and Killer Kross defeated Johnny Impact and Eddie Edwards by pinfall.