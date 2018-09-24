CONNORS CURE MEGA-RAFFLE

For the first time in 2018, WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. USA” Tony Atlas joins Boston Wrestling’s efforts to raise awareness and funds as part of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Drive throughout the month of September.

Fans around the corner and around the world can take part in our mega Raffle, where for as little as $5, you can win this entire giant jackpot of prizes, along with a variety of merchandise packages you can purchase individually via eBay:

Connors Cure Mega Raffle with Tony Atlas video: http://www.bostonwrestling.com/ConnorsCure.html

Connors Cure Bundle #1: https://www.ebay.com/itm/192663856808

Connors Cure Bundle #2 (Female superstars) https://www.ebay.com/itm/192669245711

- Connors Cure Raffle is open to fans worldwide

- One winner gets the entire jackpot of prizes – everything!

- Raffle tickets start at only $5

- 100% of net proceeds to be donated to Connor’s Cure

- Winner will be announced October 1st

- Winning fan can pick up jackpot at MWF Studios or arrange for shipment

Whether you win the raffle or not, you’ll feel like a winner, as we’ll be donating 100% of the net proceeds to Connor’s Cure. If you can’t participate financially, please share what we’re doing with your friends and fellow wrestling fans across social media!

Our Connors Cure Mega-Raffle includes the following:

- Tony Atlas will create an 11×17 drawing of your choice (a wrestler, a family member, etc.)

- a personal phone call from Tony Atlas

- WWE Backlash 2018 PPV Chair

- Box of 2017 WWE Topps Trading Cards (24 packs)

- Box of 2018 WWE Topps Trading Cards (24 Packs)

- Johnny Gargano WWE NXT Autographed 11×14

- Aleister Black WWE NXT Autographed 11×14

- Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyly O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) Autographed 11×14

- EC3 WWE NXT Autographed 11×14

- Nikki Cross WWE NXT Autographed 11×14

- Daniel Bryan autobiography

- New Day “Book of Booty”

- Chris Jericho autobiography

- WWE Watch Yo Mouth game

- Seth Rollins Performa shaker

- Brock Lesnar Performa shaker

- Ultimate Warrior Performa shaker

- Sasha Banks Performa shaker

- WWE Superstar sipper cup

- Bella Twins sipper cup

- Iron Sheik Studio Shoot Interview DVD

- Vader Studio Shoot Interview DVD

- Boogeyman Studio Shoot Interview DVD

- Tony Atlas Studio Shoot Interview DVD

- more to be added!