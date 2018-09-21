NXT Recap

From: Orlando, Florida

Venue: NXT Arena

Air Date: September 19th, 2018

Tonight’s episode features the champion vs. champion match when North American titlist, Ricochet battles North American Champion, Pete Dunne.

The video package that opened this week’s show featured the championship tilt. After the opening credits ran, Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson checked in from the desk.

We go to the ring for the opening bout of the evening from the women’s division.

Match 1: Lacey Evans and Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai and Deonna Purrazzo

Evans is the first to take control for her team using a big boot. Aliyah makes the tag and the heels took turns putting to Purrazzo on their side of the ring. Purrazzo was able to get free with a kick to Aliyah and was able to tag Kai. Kai came in and hit a kick on Aliyah before tagging out quickly. Aliyah fought her way out and tagged Evans.

Purrazzo went for an arm bar on Evans but Evans was able to fight free and hit a big forearm smash. Aliyah tagged in and the two continued to work over Purrazzo. Purrazzo was able to escape using a very effective speed crawl between the legs maneuver to tag Kai.

Kai came in with fire and worked over Aliyah with a scorpion and two running kicks. Aliyah was able to trap Kai’s leg and get her close enough to her corner to tag in Evans. Evans executed a beautiful Woman’s Right to put away Kai.

Winner: Lacey Evans and Aliyah

Backstage, Velveteen Dream was being interviewed by a bunch of microphones used to simulate the press corpse. Dream was happy talking about his recent success against Johnny Gargano but walked away when someone tried to ask him about Aleister Black.

Percy Watson hyped the debut the third member of the Forgotten Sons, Jackson Ryker for after the break.

A Street Profits vignette aired. They were having fun on the street being interviewed by the camera person. The show goes to break.

When we return, brief highlights of Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair were shown from last week. Belair was interviewed about Cross who said she is crazy but she will be ready every time she faces her because she is the E-S-T of NXT and Undefeated.

Humberto Carrillo makes his entrance. Next, the entrance of Jaxson Ryker for his in-ring debut.

Match 2: Jaxson Ryker vs. Humberto Carrillo

Ryker is much bigger than Carrillo and his offense reflected that. Ryker forced Carrillo to the corner and beat him down with power offense and rubbed his face in the mat. Carrillo tried to come back with a few kicks but when he tried a more high-risk approach, Ryker knocked him right out of the air. Ryker finished the match with a slingshot power bomb for the win.

Winner: Jaxon Ryker

From the interrogation room, its Candace LaRae’s turn to be questioned by NXT General Manager, William Regal regarding the attack on Aleister Black. LaRae tries to pin it on Tommaso Ciampa but Regal is more interested in her husband, Johnny Gargano. LaRae lays out a timeline during the time of the attack.

A video recap of the recent history between Ricochet and Pete Dunne airs. The main event is next!!

Ricochet and Pete Dunne make their entrances for the championship tilt.

Match 3: Champion versus Champion:Winner Take All, North American Champion, Ricochet vs. United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne

Dueling chants for both men start the proceedings. Its a stalemate of move and counter-move early. Dunne takes control working on the fingers of Ricochet. Ricochet escapes with a grapevine on the leg. Dunne counters Ricochet with a Guerrero Special but Ricochet counters that into a pin fall. Dunne kicks out and takes back control. Ricochet tries to work his way out by twisting the arm then Dunne hits a massive forearm to open up the offense.

Ricochet landed a dropkick on Dunne sending him outside the ring. Ricochet follows up with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Ricochet tries for a head scissors but its blocked by Dunne and countered into an ankle lock. Dunne broke the ankle lock by kicking Ricochet. Ricochet avoids a stomp to his hand and nails a rolling clothesline to take back control.

Ricochet kept up momentum with a Shooting-Star press for a two-count. Ricochet looked like he was trying to land a rolling DDT but Dunne countered it into an arm bar. Ricochet lifts Dunne up and power bombs him to break the hold. Ricochet gets his rolling DDT for a near-fall.

Next, Ricochet and Dunne go to the top turnbuckle. Ricochet locks in an avalanche Frakensteiner off the top and a face-plant for a near-fall. Ricochet goes for another Shooting Star but came up short and Dunne turned it into an arm lock. Dunne goes a hammerlock submission but Ricochet powers him up and hits a nice brain buster. Both exhausted men make it to their knees and just start punching each other. The Undisputed Era run in and attack both men.

Winner: No Contest

The War Raiders follow them out and chase them from the building leaving Dunne and Ricochet in opposite corners each clutching their championships bringing the show to a close this week.