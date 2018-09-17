.The Raw Score

A recap and review of this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“When I die, I may not go to Heaven. I don’t know if they let cowoys in. I’f they don’t, just let me go to Texas. Cuz’ Texas is as close as I’ve been”–Tanya Tucker

Well, guess where Raw is, this week. Yep, right here in Big D (Dallas), I wasn't able to make it to the American Airlines Arena but I'm right here in Waxahachie watching it with you.

Hell in a Cell was filled with surprises. The biggest surprise was the return of Brock Lesnar, who totally wrecked the main event. The fallout starts tonight. Also, Undertaker is set to return to where it all began for him. Yes, I saw his very first match, at the old Sportatorium. He faced Steve Williams (later known as Steve Austin).

Roman Reogns strolled from the back. He is still technically the Universal Champion but Braun Sttowman gave him one Hell (pun fully intended) of a match, last night. Renee looked great in her Red River Red dress. We went to a video highlights package of Roman vs Braun. Brock came down, literally kicked the door off the cage and destroyed both Roman and Braun. In the meantime, Paul Heyman took out special ref, Mick Foley, with spray to the eyes.

Roman called out Brock but got Braun, instead. Braun said Brock saved the title for Roman. Braun wanted to take his furor out on Brock, then go for the Universal title.

Baron Corbin came out to say this was not going to happen. The fans started the “You Suck” chants. Corbin was upset at Lesnar’s actions and the ruining of the main event. In Saudi Arabia, at Crown Jewel, there will be a Triple Threat Match for the Universal title. Braun vs Brock vs Roman. Braun thought the idea sucked, Corbin, Roman and the Dalla scrowd sucks.

Paul Heyman had the door of the cell brought out onto the ramp. Paul was there to educate the masses. Paul crowed about how Brock demlished Roman and Braun. Paul was there to teach Brock-o-nomics. Paul went on and on about how much Brrock was worth, both to WWE and UFC. Braun headed up after Heyman. Roman snatched the house mic but Corbin took it back. Baron taked about Roman’s injuries. Baron made the match of Roman vs Baron for the Universal title. Wow!

Dean Ambrose is set to fight Drew McIntrye, next. The in-house crowd can’t be happy with the change in the card. The original Main Event was: The Shield vs the Dogs of War.

Dean Ambrose vs Drew McIntyre

The Finish:

The Shield vs Dogs of War match has been pushed back to Super Show-down in Australia.

Dean worked over Drew’s leg during the early part of the match. Drew evened things up, outside the ring.

Smackdown will be live in the Dallas area on December 2nd.

Drew was dealing with a bad leg. Single Crab on the injured wheel. Drew smacked Dean to escape. They went up the ropes but Dean kocked Drew down into the Sullivan Tree of Woe. Drew with a wild Superplex as he powered up out of the Tree. Drew missed the Claymore. Drew escaped Dirty Deeds. Dean slapped on the Texas Cloverleaf. Drew inched to the ropes to force the break. Kneelift sent Drew to the floor. Dean hit a Tope Suicida. Dean tossedd Drew back in the ring. Drew scooted out of the ring to get feeling back in his hurt leg. Dean went for an Ax Bomber to the arena floor. Drew swatted him aside and got back in the ring. Dean slid in at 9, only to eat the Claymore Kick.

Your Winner: Drew McIntyre

Raw Score: 80 out of a possible 100

Drew was walking backstage. Dolph Ziggler came up and congratulated his tag partner. Baron came in to talk about his fight with Roman. Baron said Dolph could get his rematch for the Intercontinental title. Dolph said he was not in shape to fight. Corbin said if Seth Rollins couldn’t go, he would strip him of the title and give it to Dolph.

The announcers argued about that decision. Then they talked about Ronda Rousey keeping her title by beating Alexa Bliss. Bliss looked terrifited when Ronda “Hulked Up”.

In the locker room, Natalya and the Bella Twins chatted with Ronda. Rousey wanted to issue an Open Challenge but didn’t know how. Nattie said Ronda should go out and make the challenge. Nattie warned that anyone could take her up on it. Natalya Heel Turn?

Chad Gable vs Viktor

The Finish:

Chad was in complete control for most of the match. Viktor took over after Konner distracted Chad. Viktor reminded me of Dallas Legend, the Missing Link, with his face paint. Chad locked in the Arm Bar, in the ropes. Flying Five Arm and a pair of Suplexes. Crossbody sent Viktor to the floor. Chad pitched Viktor back in. Missile Dropkick. Rolling German into the Bridge to take it home. Konner attacked, after the bell.

Your Winner: Chad Gable

Raw Score: 83

Seth Rollins limped backstage. He was told about his match against Dolph Ziggler. Seth chuckled and said the Workhorse was ready to go.

The creepy music and fog heralded the arrival of The Undertaker. He looked great for a man pushing his mid-50s. He slowly sauntered down to the ring. He's been doing his thing for 28 years in WWE. Plus, he did 7 years, before that, in World Class, WCW and other territories. He was trained by the legendary Spoiler (Don Jardine) and Fritz Von Erich. The fans chanted Taker's name. Taker discussed Broken Souls and mentioned Triple H was the most broken. Taker knew HHH thought Taker had lost all self-respect. That would be HHH's downfall. Taker knew the Warrior version of Triple H has been replaced by a weaker Corporate identity. Taker knew HHH could not see his own demise. Taker was confident that he would bury Triple H…Game Over. Taker was aware that the cards were stacked against him but the delusional HHH would still fall. Taker was cool with Shawn being in HHH's corner. Taker announced that Kane would be in HIS corner. Hot Damn. The Dead Man was going to take HHH's career and his soul. "Triple H will…Rest in Peace". Oh, Hell Yeah!

We saw more highlights of the Universal title match at Hell in a Cell. I hated that ending. I good old fashioned Dusty Finish, modified.

We got a promo piece at Children’s Hospital. Very touching. Children’s is one of the top hospitals in the world. The Superstars were touched by the kids.

Bayley and Sasha Banks brought out a bunch of the kids. I so appreciate these setgments. Thank Heavenly Father that all my nieces and nephews are healthy.

Bayley vs Dana Brooke

Highlights:

Dana has left Titus Worldwide. Muta Handspring Back Elbow by Dana. Backslide by Bayley for a two count. Knee Strikes by Dana. Dana threw Bayley into the corner and then dropped multiple knees into Bayley’s ribs. Sasha was at ringside. Banks looks to be growing out of her purple locks. She had tons of black hair shining through. Bayley snapped Dana on the middle rope. Bayley hit a Running Knee and the Bayley to Belly.

Your Winner: Bayley

Raw Score: 55

Drake Maverick led the AoP towards the entrance ramp. He stopped one of them from beating up a backstage guy. “Save it for the ring”. They are becoming more Road Warriors like. They will never be Hawk and Animal but they could rival Ax and Smash, down the road.

Saw the trailer for Venom. Should be great.

The announcers talked about WWE2K19. Looks great,,

The AoP vs Barrett Brown and Gregory James

Squash! Corey talked about Deep Ellum. Great Pizza down there. The jobbers were tossed around until the Super Collider was hit.

Your Winners: Akum and Razar

Raw Score: 30

Dolph was upset that Seth showed up for the IC title match. Baron Corbin calmed him down. Seth came in and felt Ziggler wante dout of the match. Seth knew no one would blame him if he backed out but that wasn’t how he did things.

Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins

Intercontinental Title Match

THe Finish:

Both men were still hurting from Sunday night. Dolph ticked off Seth by mocking him. Seth exploded with Clotheslines. Blockbuster to Dolph. Seth couldn’t follow up after the move. Dolph kicked Seth and locked in a Sleeper. Seth went to his knees but would not give up. Seth fought to his feet and flipped Dolph off. Seth blocked the Zig Zag and hit the Ripcord Knee. 2 count.

Seth went to the penthouse but got caught. Dolph bashed the champ and went for a Superplex. He didn’t get it. Seth tried to do a Reverse Superplex but failed. Seth settled for a standard Superplex. Dolph blocked the Falcon Arrow but at The Stomp. 1-2-3.

Your Winner: Seth Rollins

Raw Score: 85

Roman was interviewed. He didn’t consider himself an Underdog. He was going to be the Big Dog and Universal Champ at the end of the night.

Ronda Rousey was warming up. They did a tribute to Hispanics, including Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

Ronda Rousey Open Challenge for the Raw Women’s Title.

Ronda thanked Alexa Bliss for pushing her to the limit and beyond. She wants to be like Flair, Austin and Hart. She then issued the Open Challenge.

Ronda Rousey vs Natalya

Saw that one coming, The Riott Squad dragged Nattie from the bsvk. Ruby said she would accept the challenge, so…

Ronda Rousey vs Ruby Riott

Ronda took on the entire Riott Squad. They attacked her ribs. The Bellas rushed in to save the day. Spin Death Valley Driver.

Your Winner: Match Never Officially Started

Raw Score: N/A

Crown Jewel was profiled.

Braun confronted Baron Corbin. Braun hoped Baron won, so he could destroy Corbin to become the Universal Champ.

Elias jammed out with some great guitar work. The fans loved it. He wanted to know who wanted to Walk With Elias. Elias knew the jealous people kept interrupting him. He got a great crowd response. Elias brought up Bobby Lashley. Elias said Bobby can’t get it done. He then drew heat by mentioning the Dallas Cowboys. Hey now! Those are My Boys. Wearing my Emmett Smith throwback jersey. Elias got interrupted by Lio Rush. Lio taunted Elias, who gave as good as he got. Elias called Lio a child. Lio praised himself. Elias didn’t care who the kid was. He wanted Lio;s parents to come get the child. Lio laughed it off. Lio warned Elias to beware and then introduced Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley vs Elias

Lio stayed out as a semi-manager. We flashed back to Kevin Owens’ attack on Bobby Lashley. Lashley will team with John Cena to face KO and Elias, in Australia,

The Finish:

Lio officially called himself Lashley’s manager. Bobby hit a hard Clothesline. Running Corner Shoulder. Elias escaped the Suplex. Powerslam on Elias. 2 count only. Elias dodged the Spear. Bobby went up top but took a knee to the face. Kevin Owens came from the back. He went after Lio Rush. KO chased Rush down the ramp. Rush jumped around but almost got laid out by KO. Rush kicked Elias, pulling the DQ.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Elias

Raw Score: 50

We got a preview of Total Divas.

Alicia Fox and Mickie James vs Ember Moon and her mystery partner…Nia Jax

Oh man. Great to see her back. Ember made her return to Dallas, her hometown. Fox and James were not happy campers.

The Finish:

Ember hit a Suicide Dive. Fox pushed Ember off the top rope. Mickie almost got the pin. Fox tagged in and bashed away. Side Headlock by Fox on Moon. Mickie tagged in and posed. Mickie and Fox kept Ember on their side of the ring. Hot Tag to Nia. She attacked both foes. Huge Biels to Fox. Nia blocked a Sunset RFlip and Steam Rolled Fox. Mickie made the save. Eclipse to Mickie. Fox attacked Nia but fell to the Samoan Drop.

Your Winners: Nia Jax and Ember Moon

Raw Score: 78

Baron tried to intimidate the ref. He seemed to succeed.

They sent out well wishes to those in the Carolinas. I do the same. I have a few friends from that area and, thankfully, they are all safe.

Garon Corbin vs Roman Reitgns

Universal Title Match

Highlights:

Renee and Cole grumbled about Corbin’s Abuse of Power. Both men got booed during the introductions. I would have rather seen Bray Wyatt get the title shot. Baron popped Roman and tried for a quick pin. La Bandera sent Baron up and over the ropes. Drive By. Roman tossed the Acting GM back in the ring. Roman hit the ring post on a charge. Corbin nailed a wicked Clothesline to take us to break.

Corbin had Roman trapped in a Rear Chin Lock with a Keylock. Roman powered up and punched free. Chokeslam Backbreaker by Baron. 2 count plus. Baron went back to the Keylock/Rear Chin Lock.

The ref checked on Roman but Reigns still had some fight left. Roman unloaded on Baron with Clotheslines. Baron crumplded into the corner. Corner Clotheslines rocked Corbin. Big Boot by Roman. Baron popped Roman but the champ hit a Samoan Drop for a two. Roman with a Superman Punch set up but Corbin hit the floor. Roman came around and hit it. Spear attempt derflected by a roll out. Corbin threw a chair into Roman’s face. The ref called for the bell.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Roman Reitgns

Raw Score: 68

Baron demanded the match be restarted as a no-DQ match. Jeez.

Corbin threw Roman in the ringt and got the chair. Superman Punch. 1-2-kick out. Roman was so frustrated. Roman saw the steel chair and went for it. He was stopped by thle entrance of Braun Strowman. Corbin jumped Roman, from behind. Braun attacked Roman, over and over. Roman side stepped the charging Braun, who hit the post. Deeo Six hbut Roman kicked out at two. Zggler and McIntyre rushed down but they were stopped by Rollins and Ambrose. Superman Punch. Stereo Suicide Dives. Spear to Corbin.

Your Winner: Roman Reitns

No change in Score.

Peace