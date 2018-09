A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money to help Paul “Mr Wonderful” Orndorff. The account, set up by Travis Orndorff, is raising funds to help Orndorff pay property taxes and medical expenses.

Over the past several years Orndorff has battled a number of health issues and is now unable to travel to visit fans and sign autographs according to the GoFundMe description.

Click here to donate