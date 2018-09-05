WWE Smackdown Live Recap

From: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Cesar’s Arena

Air Date: September 4th, 2018

Renee Young opens the show in-ring. She calls out Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. They make their entrance as the Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton check in on commentary. Young set up the video from last week’s match with Daniel Bryan and Andrade “Cien” Almas including the run in by Miz and Maryse.

Young showed new footage from earlier today when the Miz and Maryse were in the ring while the arena was empty calling out Bryan and Bella. When they didn’t come out, the couple called Daniel and Brie afraid and then they dropped their mics.

Bryan and Bella cut an in-ring promo on the Miz and Maryse. Bryan says they came to Smackdown Live to confront them but discover the Miz and Maryse are no longer in the building. Zalina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas come out and cut a promo on the Bryan’s where Zalina gloats about Almas’ victory last week. Vega says Almas would like to finish what he started last week. She challenged Bryan to a match and Daniel accepts as we go to break.

Match 1: Daniel Bryan (with Brie Bella) vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zalina Vega)

Almas makes the ropes to break an early “Yes” lock attempt by Daniel Bryan. Almas hits Bryan with a big elbow for a two count. Almas takes Bryan and ties his arm up in the ropes with an arm bar then knocks Bryan off the apron. Almas misses the running knee in the corner and falls to the floor. Bryan goes for a flying knee and gets caught with a dropkick.

Almas gets sent to the outside and Bryan hits a suicide dive on him sending him into the ringside barricade. Bryan traps Almas in the corner and hits the “Yes” kicks and a hurricanrana off the top rope. Almas locks in the arm bar but Bryan escapes and takes out Almas with the running knee.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

After the match, Bella nails Vega with the running knee. The Miz and Maryse appear on the Titan Tron. Miz tells them that they were there earlier and Bryan and Bella were not there so they left. They are now on date night at an Italian restaurant. Bryan and Bella exchange brief words and head to the back

The announce team hypes the rest of the show. A triple-threat tag team match will take place later in the show to see who will face The Bar next week. In addition, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will have a face-to-face interview and that happens next!! The show takes a commercial time-out.

Bryan and Bella are backstage pulling their suitcases and are asked why they are leaving so early. They mention they believed an Italian dinner would be nice. The triple-threat tag team match is hyped again for later in the show.

There is a video package from the last two weeks of the confrontations between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Lynch and Flair are introduced and we are told they are in separate rooms. They are asked questions by the announce team.

Flair gave the first statement saying she regained the Smackdown Women’s Championship but lost her best friend. She asked Lynch what exactly did she expect her to do? Flair continued that she expected Charlotte to do the same thing if the roles were reversed. Lynch tried to talk about how she felt walking around in Flair’s shadow. Flair cut her off and said that nobody understands about being in the spotlight more than her. Flair said that if Lynch wanted a title match, all she had to do was ask.

Lynch said it would not have been as easy as just asking her for a title match. She started attacking Flair personally. She said it was full-time being Flair’s friend. She told Flair that she doesn’t care what she has to do, that title is coming home with her.

Flair applauds congratulating her on finally the fire she has heard so much about. Flair tells Lynch she wont see her best friend when they get back in the ring. Flair shot that Lynch could never handle being second best. Lynch reminded her to shine the belt up. Flair asked what Becky’s excuse would be after she loses?

The announce rundown the Flair, Lynch match and the Jeff Hardy versus Randy Orton match. A special look at their feud is coming up later in the show. Naomi makes her entrance as the show goes to break.

After the break, Peyton Royce comes to the ring with Billie Kay. They insult Naomi on the way to the ring.

Match 2: Naomi vs. Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay)

Naomi took a different strategy this match and took out Kay with a baseball slide dropkick. From the apron, Naomi surprises Royce with an over-the-top rope sunset flip for the three count.

Winner: Naomi

After the match, the Iconics jumped Naomi and beat her down until Asuka returned to make the save.

A Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton video package played showcasing Hardy’s daredevil style. Hardy said the Cell will not restrict him but set him free allowing him to go to new levels a depraved behavior.

Smackdown General Manager, Paige was in her office when Miz and Maryse show up. They say they came back to find Bryan and Bella. Paige tells him tat the Bryan’s left the building. Miz tries to leave but Paige puts him in an open challenge match for later in the show. Miz said he was leaving because he wasn’t prepared to wrestle. Paige told him he could leave but, if he did, he could stay gone. The show takes another commercial time out.

R-Truth is backstage is his never-ending quest to find Carmella. He mistakes Maryse for Carmella bringing the Miz out to defend his wife. Miz wants to know why Truth is talking to her. Truth says he is trying to get a match with “Carmella.” Maryse called Carmella “Staten Island Trash.” Truth is shocked that Miz is married to “Carmella.” Miz wants to know how long its been since they have been in a ring together. Truth said seven years. Miz tells him that is the last time Truth was relevant. Truth tells Miz he has no idea what Carmella sees in him.

Samoa Joe makes his entrance and walks to the ring to cut a promo on WWE Champion, AJ Styles and his family.

Joe says he has looked for Styles but can’t find him. He believes he must be at home wondering if Joe is going to show up. Joe assures him he is no going to. Joe says his whole purpose was to make Styles spend more time at home. Joe tells Styles daughter that he is going to take his title and make him go night-night.

Styles shows up on the Titan Tron and tells Joe there is a time when the talking has to stop. Styles music hits and, after some delay, Styles makes his way out and the two begin to brawl inside then outside of the ring. Styles goes after Joe with chair and Joe is able to duck out of the way. This prompts Paige to come out and stop the brawl.

Backstage, Truth enlisted Tye Dillinger to help him find Carmella. Dillinger and Truth find Carmella but Truth is still not convinced. Truth asks her if she has seen Carmella and she assures Truth she is Carmella and she wishes Truth would leave her alone. Truth explains he wants a truce for tonight and asks Carmella to go to the ring with him to fight the Miz and the other “Carmella.” Carmella was resistant until Truth told her that Maryse had called her “Staten Island trash.” Carmella stormed off in anger. Dillinger asked what all that was about and Truth said it was about getting into the main event.

The triple-threat tag match is next. The show goes to commercial.

The announce team confirms Paige makes the match between R-Truth and The Miz. There was no word on what Carmella would do.

A second video package aired of Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton. This package focused on Orton and played up his sadistic personality. He promises what he does to Hardy will keep his fans up at night but will only make him smile.

The Usos, Sanity and Rusev and Aiden English make their entrances for the triple-threat as the show goes to commercial.

Match 3: Triple-Threat Match. Winner advances to face The Bar on Next Week’s Smackdown.

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs. Sanity (Eric Young and Killian Dane, with Alexander Wolfe) vs. Rusev and Aiden English (with Lana)

The match was joined in progress and very quickly the show took another time out.

The match was fast-paced and had a lot of blind tags. The ending of the match came when Jey Uso hit a suicide dive. Rusev got excited and attempted a suicide dive but was nailed by an Uso coming through the ropes. Young tried to roll up Rusev with his feet on the ropes but English stopped it. Young turned to argue with English allowing Rusev to set up the matchka kick on Young for the win.

Winner: Rusev and Aiden English advance to face The Bar in the number one contender’s match next week.

After the match, The Bar came out to the stage and seemed to mock Rusev and English.

The Miz and Maryse were shown backstage as Graves announced that Carmella had agreed to come to the ring with Truth. A Connor’s Cure spot aired then the show went to commercial.

The Miz and Maryse make their entrance as footage airs of their beat-down last week of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. R-Truth makes his entrance with Carmella as the show takes a break.

Match 4: Miz (with Maryse) vs. R-Truth (with Carmella)

Match is joined in progress with Truth in control. Miz plants a knee to take control and even moon walks in front of Carmella. Truth ducks an “It” kick and tries to make a comeback. He sets up for a move but asks the fans “What’s Up!” but got caught with a DDT. Truth ducks the running knee for a near-fall. Miz was able to come back and set up for the skull-crushing finale when Daniel Bryan’s music hit and distracted Miz. Truth took the opportunity to roll up the Miz for the win.

Winner: R-Truth

After the match, Bryan and Bella hit the ring and went after the Miz and Maryse. They locked in the “Yes lock on both until Zalina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas made the save. Mizand Maryse headed for the high-ground while Vega and Almas had the upper-hand. Bryan and Bella rebounded and locked in “Yes” locks on Vega and Almas as Miz and Maryse looked on in horror to close the show.