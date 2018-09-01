Cody (Rhodes) captured the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship at the “All In” event in Chicago defeating defending Champion Nick Aldis in a hard fought bout.

Referee Earl Hebner had appeared to have stopped the match at one point after Cody suffered a cut over his eye when he was caught with an Aldis elbow as he dove to the floor. Diamond Dallas Page, who had accompanied Cody to the ring came back to ringside and was able to encourage Cody into continuing.

After a back and forth battle Cody was able to get the win and the crowed roared with approval.