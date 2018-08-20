The One Fall Power Factory is happy to announce that we will be hosting the 1st ever American Dream Scholarship Super Camp! This huge weekend will consist of 2 days of learning from 3 of the most experienced coaches in the world and one huge Live Event in the Atlanta area featuring Cody and Brandi Rhodes!

The coaches will be

Dr. Tom Prichard

Kevin Kelly

Les Thatcher

This camp will have 2 rings and an area for promos as the coaches will have information on each and every participant to ensure the proper judging for each athlete.

These coaches will be teaching and watching to decide on 8 participants (4 males and 4 females) to be in the tournament on our 1FW Live Event to crown the first ever male recipient and female recipient of the American Dream Scholarship personally handed from Cody and Brandi Rhodes!

After the ceremony, Cody and Brandi are available for a very special in Ring Meet & Greet!

What is the Scholarship?

The winners American Dream Scholarship will receive a years worth of Dymatize Protein and a Monetary award to be used for anything Wrestling related (Gear, Training, etc). Each winner will also receive a American Dream Scholarship Award Trophy and the bragging rights to be crowned the 1st ever American Dream Scholarship Award winner!

We are so excited to be bringing something like this to the Atlanta Area!

Spots are limited, so sign up today!

*Refund Policy- Refunds will not be given as spots will be limited. Payment can be used on a future camp.

Camp tickets-

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/american-dream-scholarship-super-camp-tickets-42440619034

Show tickets-

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1fw-american-dream-scholarship-live-event-tickets-48737395863

Meet and Greet tickets-

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cody-and-brandi-rhodes-meet-and-greet-tickets-49244770434?aff=ebapi