WWE Smackdown Live Recap

From: Greenville, South Carolina

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Center

Air Date: August 14th, 2018



Tonight is the final episode before Summerslam and Jeff Hardy tangles with Shelton Benjamin. A video package recaps the history of Daniel Bryan and the Miz

Charlotte made her entrance to start the show for this week. A Daniel Bryan and Miz video history, and a possible face-to-face showdown between WWE Champion, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe were hyped for later in the show. The Smackdown announce team of Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Sexton checked in as Becky Lynch made her entrance as well as did the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Carmella. In a bit of foreshadowing, Charlotte and Lynch were dressed to compete, Carmella was not dressed for the club.

Carmella was very upset that she had to defend her title. She said she was sick of looking at them and began tearing down her SummerSlam opponents. She said Becky Lynch was a former clown and needs to do that again because its the only thing that she does that shes better than Charlotte.

Next, she turned her attention to Charlotte and actually paid her a compliment by calling her an amazing athlete and her being added to the match has made her job harder but she will just adjust her strategy. She reminded Charlotte that she has beaten her twice.

Next, it was Charlotte’s turn on the stick and she called Carmella afraid because both of her opponents have beaten her and she doesn’t have what it takes to beat either of them. Charlotte ended her promo calling Carmella a “Diva” in a “Women’s” world. Carmella embraced the characterization by calling herself a diva. She compared herself in appearance to Charlotte and Becky and said she had charisma and was a champion.

Paige’s music hit and she came to the ring. She told Carmella that she had herself to thank for the match at SummerSlam because she lost two both women going into Sunday. She rewarded the crowd they wouldn’t have to wait until Summerslam to see them do their thing. She told Becky and Charlotte they had a tag match next. Then, she sent Carmella to the commentary table because what she does best is talk. She then introduced their opponents, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

Match 1: Becky Lynch and Charlotte vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose: The action was very even early and saw both teams have periods of offensive control. A turning point came when Sonya Deville was able to make a blind-tag with Mandy Rose. When Charlotte rolled up Sonya Deville, Rose hit a running knee-lift to give her team the upperhand. They tried to cut off Charlotte but Charlotte ducked a clothesline and countered with one of her own. This allowed Charlotte to tag in Lynch.

Becky took over the offense on Rose, but Deville caused a distraction that allowed Rose to take control by nailing a kick. She then beat down Lynch before making the tag to Deville. Deville took right over by hitting a running knee strike to a seated Becky, and covered for a near fall. She tied up Becky in a body scissors. Lynch used leverage to roll her up for a pin, but Deville kicked out at two.

Deville and Rose maintained control of Lynch until she nailed an enziguri on Deville. Lynch fired up on Rose, and finally created enough space to make a tag but instead of making a tag, decided to try and finish the match herself. She nailed some clotheslines then a dropkick on Rose before knocking Deville out of the ring with a kick. She locked the Disarmher on Rose for the tapout victory Winner: Becky Lynch and Charlotte After the match, Lynch and Charlotte started yelling Carmella who jumped on top of the announce table. Miz and Maryse were shown in a video announcing a second season pickup for the Miz and Mrs. reality show. Part one of a new video package outlining the feud between the Miz and Daniel Bryan is up next as the show goes to break. Backstage, Becky and Charlotte wished each other luck in their match on Sunday. Charlotte said “may the best woman win” and Becky shot back, “She will”. A trio of local grapplers called “The Triple Threat” were in the ring. The Bludgeon Brothers came to the ring to make short work of this trio. The Bludgeon Brothers jumped the men right out of the gate. The bell never rang. They took two guys and shoved them out of the ring. That left a two on one situation inside the ring and the Brothers used that to hit a powerbomb. Not to leave out the guys on the floor,they then went outside and wiped out the other two guys by body slamming them into each other. Then, they picked up one of the men and slammed him chest first on the apron. Back in the ring, they hit a doomsday device into a powerbomb to finish the guy who was recovering in the ring. The announce team hyped Smackdown 1000 coming in October. They introduced Part 1 of the Daniel Bryan vs. Miz feud that focused on the start of their feud in NXT with Bryan as The Miz’s rookie. After the video, Sanity made their entrance to face the New Day as the show heads to break. We return from break as New Day makes its entrance. Match 2: The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Sanity(Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dane) in a six-man tag team match. Big E started against Young and hit a back body drop before doing the hip swivel. Eric Young didn’t care for it and answered with some punches. Big E nailed a big belly to belly suplex, and then tagged in Kingston for a big double team leg drop. Alexander Wolf went low on Kingston knocking him over the ropes and out to the floor, and then roughed him up on the outside.

Wolfe tagged in and Sanity cut off the ring on Kingston. Killian Dain hit a nasty looking dropkick, and the crowd starting chanting for Kingston. Dain hit a Fisherman’s Buster suplex then tagged in Wolf, who nailed a blockbuster from the top rope and covered for a two count.

Kingston absorbed a lot of punishment until he avoided a clothesline and hit a DDT. He made a tag to Xavier Woods, who clocked Wolfe with a superkick and hit a Wolfe with a series clotheslines and a kick . He then hit a DDT and went for the cover but Eric Young broke it up with an elbow drop off the top. Young then slammed Woods onto Wolfe’s knees and covered for a near fall. Dain tagged in and he and Woods battled until Dain hit a big splash. He covered, but Big E came in to make the save for his team.

The match broke down when Kingston took out Wolf with Trouble in Paradise. He then connected on a splash to both Wolf and Young at ringside. Big E and Woods hit Up Up Down Down on Dain to score the win.

Winner: The New Day

The crowd was all about The New Day They celebrated by throwing pancakes to the fans. We are ready for Part 2 of the Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz video package, which featured Bryan’s retirement and run as Smackdown GM, and the appearance on Talking Smack that restarted their feud.

Backstage, Paige went to see Samoa Joe. She asked him why he didn’t want to address the fans separately from WWE Champion, AJ Styles, and he said he’s shy. Paige then asked if she needed some sort of security to preserve the Smackdown Main Event for Summerslam, because she wanted him to act like a professional. Joe said that when she initially approached him, she liked his unpredictability and the danger he represented, and he can’t be either of those things if he lets her in on his plans. Joe then said he would continue to do whatever he wants, whenever he wants. He then told Paige he was going to enjoy tonight so she should too.

Back at the ring, Aiden English sang a song to mae up with Rusev and Lana. The crowd didn’t care at first, but cheered for his line about Rusev Day. Andrade Almas then made his entrance with Zelina Vega.

Match 3: Aiden English vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zalina Vega):

The match began as a a video inset during a commercial break. English scored some offense early, but the action spilled outside the ring and that allowed Vega to create a distraction. Almas took over in the ring and applied an arm wringer. English fought to his feet and rolled Almas into a small package for a two count. Almas came back with a hip toss into the turnbuckle.

Almas charged at him in the corner, and English countered with a clothesline coming out. English followed up with a splash from the top rope for a near fall. Almas opened up the offense and hit a back elbow, running knees, and a Hammerlock DDT and got the pin on English.

Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas

After the match, Vega told the crowd they like catchy phrases and useless holidays, and said Sunday would end Rusev and Lana Day. Vega said she would prove Lana isdead weight that is dragging down her husband. Rusev and Lana made their entrance and Rusev told them like they are acting like they just won the Powerball, but their luck runs out on Sunday. He then told Zelina Vega that she would learn why Lana is number one. Lana chimed in that this year Summerslam falls on Rusev Day.

Backstage, Paige asked AJ to be professional, just like she had done withSamoa Joe. Styles told her he made a promise to his wife, and hewill keep it. Jeff Hardy was shown, and will be in action later. Part 3 of Bryan and Miz’s video package is next. As the show goes to break.

Part 3 of the Bryan and Miz video package is played featured Bryan getting cleared and returning to WrestleMania. Bryan said that he still has something to prove to The Miz, and Miz believes that he has nothing to prove to Daniel Bryan. Miz said after Sunday, Miz would finally show that he is better than Daniel Bryan. At the end, Bryan got fired up and said he didn’t care about comparing himself to the Miz he wants to get in the ring because he loves wrestling and wants to silence the Miz.

Shelton Benjamin waited in the ring as Jeff Hardy then made his entrance as the show goes to break.

Match 4. Shelton Benjamin vs. Jeff Hardy

The match was joined in progress as Shelton grabbed Hardy with a headlock. The show then cut to a commercial with an inset of the match which really sold the importance of the match. Hardy escaped and hit Whisper in the Wind for a near fall. Hardy then hit leg drop and a low dropkick for another close two count.

Hardy took off his jacket and climbed to the top rope. Benjamin popped up and met him and hit a Superplex for a near fall. Hardy got to his feet rather quickly and surprised Benjaminwith a Twist of Fate. He nailed Benjamin with a basement dropkick.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

After the match, Nakamura tried to sneak attack Hardy with Benjamin creating a distraction, but Hardy was ready and hit him with a Twist of Fate. He then followed up with a Swanton Bomb. Randy Orton was shown observing Hardy from behind the stage. It looked like Orton may try an attack of his own, but the show cut away to hype Summerslam.

AJ Styles made his entrance. He addresses the fans next.

We return to see Styles in the ring. He said for almost 20 years, he was cut off as a big AJ Styles chant broke out. He said he’s been traveling the world and competing against some of the best Sports Entertainment has to offer. He said his most important lesson came after winning the WWE Championship. He said the there’s a reason the Championship is hard to hold. The pressure is immense. He believes Samoa Joe pushes his buttons, beginning when he blindsided him three weeks ago. A video played of the attack.

He addressed Joe who he thought he knew only to have him stab him in the back then in the heart. He then showed footage of Joe taking cheap shots at his family and his home life. Styles admitted that Joe had him outsmarted him.. He lost his his cool, and he got him talking about his family. He went to a dark place where he wanted to rip Joe’s head off. AJ said his wife told him not to lose his cool and remain focused but, at that point, Joe made his entrance.

Joe pulled out a piece of paper and grabbed a microphone from his pocket. He said what Styles is saying is a lie and he knows it. He read the letter, and it was from a member of the WWE Universe. This person was disgusted because everything Joe was saying is true. Its clear AJ never wanted kids or a wife. The writer hopes Joe wins on Sunday so AJ can feel what it was like to lose everything he loves like she lost him a long time ago. Joe revealed the letter was written by Wendy Styles. He walked away laughing as AJ looked shocked. That ends the show for this week.