For Immediate Release

For more information, contact:

The Apter Chat

Joshua Shernoff, Co-Host

theapterchat@gmail.com

HULK HOGAN TELLS ALL WITH BILL APTER

Brand new episode debuts Friday at 10:00am EST

Philadelphia, PA (August 16, 2018) – Bill Apter, legendary print and wrestling personality, has launched The Apter Chat, a new podcast alongside co-host Josh Shernoff.

The Apter Chat is a professional wrestling podcast, debuting its first episode on August 17, 2018 at 10:00 am EST. The new podcast provides perspective and one of a kind insight into the world of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, media and more from Bill Apter. The podcast will be of tremendous interest to fans of all ages and genres. Focusing on personal interviews, memorable moments in history and current headlines, The Apter Chat will be a must-listen for all wrestling fans. A new guest will be featured each week, providing for a fresh listener experience.

In the debut episode, Bill Apter speaks with pop culture and industry icon Hulk Hogan in a compelling tell all interview. “The hosts are without a doubt two of my maniacs, Josh Shernoff and my main man, Bill Apter! So whatcha gonna do, when The Apter Chat runs wild on you, brother?!” said Hogan. In the first of this TWO part series, no topic is off limits as Hotan speaks candidly about some of the most controversial points in his career and private life (some never before heard on ANY program). Hogan has only appeared on one podcast in recent years (83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff) and due to his multi-year relationship with Bill Apter, dating back to the 1970s, he quickly agreed to the interview when asked!

“I am so thrilled to bring The Apter Chat to the ‘podwaves.’ In this very competitive podcast market, hopefully my fifty years of knowledge and excellent relationships with wrestlers, promoters and fans will make this shine out there as a ‘must-listen-to’ show each and every week,” said Apter. “With host Josh Shernoff, we will not only be bringing interviews, but other unique features, including ‘Ask Apter,’ to every show. Keep in mind, the guests we have can chat about anything on The Apter Chat and we will look forward to having all our listeners interact with us as the show continues to grow!”

Also in The Apter Chat’s debut episode, Bill Apter and Josh Shernoff speak with ROH Ambassador Cary Silkin to discuss Ring of Honor, the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, selling out Madison Square Garden and more!

Where to find The Apter Chat

iTunes

Stitcher

For more information and exclusive updates, follow The Apter Chat on Social Media.

Facebook: Facebook.com/TheApterChat

Twitter: @TheApterChat

About Bill Apter & Josh Shernoff:

Bill Apter is joined by co-host Josh Shernoff. The podcast’s mission is to engage and entertain listeners with one of a kind and never before heard stories, opinion and insight that only Mr. Apter can bring. Bill Apter has had a distinguished career as a photographer and journalist specializing in professional wrestling. Commonly referred by fans as “Apter Mags,” Bill contributed to print publications during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, providing storyline and news updates. Bill also helped pioneer modern professional wrestling/sports entertainment journalism, operating 1Wrestling.com as editor, writer and interviewer. Co-Host Josh Shernoff is a former wrestler, having wrestled in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) from 2007-2008. Recently, he was nominated for Best Male Performance in a Comedy by the International Academy of Web Television for his role in the web television series Bizness As Usual.