CBSSports.com has published a feature article by Denny Burkholder about Randy Savage. It is called ‘The Summer of Savage: Inside the Macho Man’s explosive run to the top of WWE, 30 years later’. Eight different former WWE superstars and personalities were interviewed. They include Ted DiBiase, Ricky Steamboat, Jake Roberts, Jim Duggan, Gene Okerlund, Bruce Prichard, Steve Lombardi, and Lanny Poffo. The link is https://www.cbssports.com/wwe/news/the-summer-of-savage-inside-the-macho-mans-explosive-run-to-the-top-of-wwe-30-years-later/
