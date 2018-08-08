205 Live Recap

From: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Amway Center

Air Date: August 8th 2018

205 Live GM Drake Maverick set up the matches for this week’s show. Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy will take on the Lucha House Party. Also, Hideo Itami will battle Mustafa Ali.

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson are on commentary and talk about Drew Gulak getting his shot to upend Cruiserweight Champion, Cedric Alexander at Summerslam. Watson hypes the main event of Mustafa Ali versus Hideo Itami.

Lucha House Party makes its entrance followed by Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy.

Match 1: Lucha House Party ( Lince Dorado and Kalisto ) vs. Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy

This match is typical of all the 205 Live matches as of late. Murphy and Nese, arguably two of the strongest wrestlers in the division used their power while Dorado and Kalisto used their speed. Kalisto worked with Murphy early in the match and caught him with a basement rana for a two-count.

Nese tags in and reestablishes control for his team throwing Kalisto back in the enemy corner. They work him over and Nese performs a splash off the top rope for a near-fall. In a brilliant move, Kalisto had fought back in the match and was making his way to his friendly corner when Nese prevented the tag by pulling Dorado to the floor.

Nese and Murphy join forces for a double-team move but Kalisto is able to slip away and make the tag to Dorado. Dorado making the hot tag sped the match up again and spelled certain doom for the brawler team until they were able to use the in-ring chaos to throw Kalisto from the ring.

Inside the ring, Nese was able to distract the referee just long enough for Murphy to interfere and trip Dorado. Dorado let his emotions get away and got rolled up from behind. With a little help from the tights, Nese claims the victory.

Winner: Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese

Ali gets a maybe you shouldn’t go out there so soon after getting out of the hospital plea but Ali assures him he is good. Itami from another area, cuts a selfie promo where he says some stuff in Japanese and told Ali he should have respected him.

Joseph, McGuinness and Watson throw to a reintroduction of the recently returned Noam Dar. Dar then makes his entrance for the next match. Seam Mulata makes his entrance.

Match 2: Noam Dar vs. Sean Maluta

Dar tried to break clean off the ropes and Maluta took advantage attacking Dar’s injured knee. Dar weathered the storm from Maluta and put him away with the standing shin strike for the win.

Winner: Noam Dar

Highlights are shown from last week when Crusierweight Champion, Cedric Alexander defeated Brian Kendrick while Drew Gulak watched from ringside. After the victory, Gulak, Kendrick and Jack Gallagher tried to attack Alexander. Maverick came out to stop the carnage before it started.

Fast-forward and Alexander issues a challenge for next week for Gallagher. Gulak, with Kendrick and Gallaher flanking him, accepted the challenge for Gallagher. Also next week, Lio Rush will take on Akira Tozawa.

Mustafa Ali makes his entrance for the main event. Hideo Itami makeshis entrance

Match 3: Mustafa Ali vs Hideo Itami

Early on in the match, Ali used a strategy of stick and move to stay away from Itami’s strikes. He appears to tweak his back doing a plancha over the top rope. The apparent injury slowed him just enough to let Itami take over. Itami kept the pressure on the back of Ali by dropkicking him into the ring post. Ali was in agony on the of the ring.

Ali takes massive punishment over the next several minutes but was able to fight back in the match by ducking an Itami strike and almost scoring a win with a crucifix rollup. Ali went for his signature rolling DDT but seemed a little slower than normal allowing Itami to thwart the move with a stiff kick to the face. Surprisingly, Ali was able to kick out at two.

Ali was able to use that kick out to spur a burst of energy and he stepped up the offense. He got his move, the rolling face-plant on Itami for a two-count. The two men trade strikes in center-ring until Ali saw an opening to go for the DDT. Itami, however, was able to counter it into the Falcon Arrow for a near-fall. The end came when, after several close calls, Ali was able to hit the DDT on the floor. Ali gets Itami back in the ring and goes for the 054. Ali, all of sudden lost his balance on the top rope allowing Itami to knock him into the Tree of Woe and deliver three running dropkicks for the win.

Winner: Hideo Itami

The show closed with Itami defiantly leaving and Ali being put into concussion protocol in the ring with all the refs and Deake Maverick looking concerned.