We opened with flashback to last week. Brock Lesnar attacked Kurt Angle…and Paul Heyman.

Kurt came out and praised Ronda Rousey and trash talked Brock. Kurt to talk abouot his plans for Brock but was cut off vy the arrival of Roman Reigns.

Roman bkamed Kur for Brock’s actions, last week. Roman then talked crap to Baron Corbin. Kurt kept the main event secure at SummerSlam. kurt and Baron got ino s war of words. Kurt set up…

Baron Corbin vs Roman Reigns

The Finish:

Deep Six to pull a two count for Baron. Corber Clotheslines by Corbin. A cameraman was taken out. Baron went to the floor. Bafon started to leave but Finn Balor stopped him. Superman Punch. Spear.

Your Winner: Roman Reigns

Raw Score: 84 out of a possible 100

Finn got in the ring and hit a Shotgun Dropkick and his Coup,

Ronda talked with Natalya.

The Dolph Ziggler/Drew MfIntyre vs Seth Rolllins siuation was analyzed. Seth asked Kurt for some help. Kurt told Seth to find a partner for a tag match.

Bobby Roode vs Mojo Rawley

The Finish:

Clotheslilnes by Roode. Mojo tried to fight back but fell to the Glorious DDT.

Your Winner: Bobby Roode

Raw Score: 77

Elias came out to perform. He’s darn good. Elias pushed his EP and documentaries. Yawn. He took shots at Bobby Lashley and the crowd.

Lashley came out to confront Thr Drifter. Bobby felt the documentary was accurate. Elias did not want Bobby to steal his spotlight. Bobby said everything about Elias was a joke and then he threatened Elias. Elias backed down, fast. Elias threw papers in Lashley’s face and attacked. Bobby hit vicious Spinebuster and Vertical Drop Bne Suplex.

Tyer Breeze wanted to tag with Seth. Roman stepped up to join his Shield brother.

Razar vs Titus O’Neil

The Finish:

Razar completely dominated this match. Big Boot and Spinebuster took it home.

Your Winner: Razat

Raw Score: 40

The Kevin Owens Show

Kevin brought out Jinday Mahal and S. Singh. KO wanted Braun Stroowman to fighr Mahal, again. KO called out Braun, who tipped over KO’s set.

Braun Strowman vs Jindar Mtal

KO kept taking the briefcase. Braun grabbed it from him and accidentally hit Mahal with it.

Your Winner: (by Disqualication): Jindar Mahal

Raw Score: 30

Stephanie was 9n the phone. She wanted Kurt to do something he wasn’t happy abut. He did agree.

The Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar feud was reviewed. Roman admitted his losses. He swore he would not lose again. Roman promised to be an honorable champion, unlike what Lesnar has done over the past year or so.

Dolph Ziggler and

Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

No, wait.Stephanie told Kurt to protect SummerSlam, so Roman cant fight, again. Roman did not like hearing that but agreed to step aside. As he left, Roman popped Baron in the ribs.

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins

2-on-1 Handicap Match

The Finish:

Seth rocked Dolph with a Springboard Clothewline. Buckle Bomb but Drew got the tag. Dolph, who was not legal, hit a Superkick and took the pin.

Your Winners: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Raw Score: 49

The B Team came out to new High SchoI themed music. I kept waiting for Jim Ross to show up.

The B Team vs The Revival

Non-Title Match

Dash and Dawson were in control until the lifhts went out. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy appeared and tore things up.

Your Winners: Match Thrown Out

Raw Score: N/A

Renee Young inrweviwqedd Paul Heyman. Paul said Brock wouldn’t take his calls. Paul didn’t know where he stood with Brock. Paul almost broke into tears. This feels like such a work.

Renee asked Paul if he had someone else in mind if things fell apart with Brock. Paul was insulted by that. Paul claimed that Brock was more violent than ever before. “Roman Reigns doesn’t stand a chance”.

Liv Morgan and Sara Logan vs Bayley and Sasha Banks

The Finish:

Ruvy Riot made her return, in a blacka sweatsuit. In all thhe confusion, Logan olled up Sasha.

Your Winners: The Riot Squad

Raw Score: 75

Raw ran a profile of Ronda R0usey.

Alicia Fox (w/A;exa Bliss) vs Ronda Rousey

The Finish:

Fox and Bliss rambled on until Ronda and Natalya showedup, Ronda with a wild throw. Fujiwara Arm Breaker. Tap Out.

Your Winner: Ronda Rousey

Raw Score: 55

Bliss tried to attack, post match. She failed. Ronda promised to take the women’s title at SummerSlam.

