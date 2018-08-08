On the most recent episode of ‘Dinner With The King,’ Jerry “The King” Lawler, with his co-host Glenn Moore, talks at-length about the passing of his son, Brian Christopher Lawler.

For the first time, Lawler describes finding out the news while on the road, what the doctors said at the hospital, and why he believes Brian did not hang himself in jail.

