Attention Cult of Cornette followers! Jim Cornette will make his only live Northeastern US appearance of 2018 at the Keystone Comic Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center on September 14-16!





It’s a full-fledged Cult of Cornette gathering, with several opportunities to meet, hang out with, even eat with the Louisville Slugger himself! JC will be appearing at the Cornette’s Collectibles booth at the Keystone Comic Con all three days, signing autographs and doing photo ops. All of his merchandise and classic pro wrestling memorabilia featured on jimcornette.com will be on sale.





On Friday evening, September 14, there will be a special live Jim Cornette Experience Q&A/standup/meltdown show, with no questions barred–and a special theme! It’s the 30th anniversary week of the Midnight Express defeating Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson for the NWA World Tag Team Championship there in Philly, and as part of the live Experience fans will get to watch the only video of the match, and get JC’s firsthand recollections. Tickets for this show are only $25.00 at keystonecomiccon.com





Immediately following the Experience, it’s the ultimate late-night VIP event, EXTRA CHEESE with Jim Cornette! These ticketholders will receive VIP seating at the live JCE, then admission to an afterparty with Cornette himself, a free personally autographed 8X10, a free photo op, a private discussion/Q&A for Extra Cheese VIP’ers only, AND A PHILLY CHEESESTEAK! The EXTRA CHEESE VIP tickets are only $75.00, and are limited–get yours at keystonecomiccon.com , or use this special link for Cult members to take you straight to the ticket page: tinyurl.com/CornyinPhilly ! Admission to the Keystone Comic Con is required for entry to the Experience.





Get Corny in Philly, and hang out with the most outspoken man in wrestling for a few minutes or a few hours at the Keystone Comic Con September 14-16! And remember, EXTRA CHEESE!!!





