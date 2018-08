Steven Goforth with Chair Shots to the Cranium conducted a very informative and entertaining interview with former WWE Superstar Gangrel. He discusses topics such as his famous encounter with Geoffrey, the Toys R Us giraffe, his current wrestling school, his iconic wrestling entrance, how he was part of a rib with Donald Trump, and much more! You don’t want to miss this great interview! CLICK THE LINK BELOW …

https://youtu.be/L1EZAnF2Aak