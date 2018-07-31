The Raw Score

A recap and analysis of this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“Rainy Days and Mondays always get me down”– Paul Williams

This has been one of the saddest days in modern wrestling history. We lost 3 legendary figures. First, Nicolai Volkoff passed. Then, this morning, I learned the Brian Christopher was gone. Just as I was getting my head around those two losses, I learned, from my buddy Jim, that Brickhouse Brown was also gone.

The show opoened with In Memory graphics for Nicolai and Brian. So sad to lose your heroes. Rest in Peace, Gentlemen. Gone but never forgotten.

We saw Roman’s win over Bobby Lashley. Reigns came out to the ring to call out Brock. He got, instead, Paul Heyman. Paul said Brock was in the building but would come out only if he wanted to. Roman accused Brock of being a coward. He promised to send Brock back to UFC as “Roman Reigns’ B*tch”.

We are live from Miami. It feels so good to write this from my new office. Out of the hospital and ready to take on the world. Smile. My deepest thanks go out to the one person who did more for me than anyone, my mother (Dee). She gave up almost an entire year to take care of me and I can never thank her enough.

Seth Rollins warmed up, in the back. He will fight Drew McIntyre, later on.

Ronda Rousey will be in Natalya’s corner, tonight.

Paul Heyman tried to show Brock Lesnar what Roman Reigns said but Brock swatted away the phone. Jeez.

Finn Balor vs “Constable” Baron Corbin

The Finish:

Deep Six almost brought the win to Corbin. Corner Clotheslines by Corbin. Balor took advantage when Baron went to the floor. Shotgun Dropkick. Finn pitched Baron back in the ring and hit another Shotgun Dropkick. Finn went up top but missed his finisher. Baron nailed End of Days to take this great match home.

Your Winner: Baron Corbin

Raw Score: 89 out of a possible 100

After the match, Corbin returned to attack. Finn did his best to fight back but got brutalized by The Constable.

Kurt Angle found Paul Heyman. Kurt said Brock was under contract to appear, tonight. Paul told Kurt it was Kurt’s problem. Kurt spun things and said if Paul did not produce Lesnar, Heyman would be fired.

WWE has over 30 Million followers on YouTube. Love YouTube. Send videos to my dear Lottie, every night, to bring us closer.

We saw the announcement of Evolution, the All Women’s Pay Per View. I’ve gotten mixed reactions for that event but I think it will be amazing.

Alexa Bliss chatted with Alicia Fox. She wanted Fox to destroy Natalya, tonight. Fox wasn’t interested in doing Bliss’ dirty work, but she would fight Natalya, anyway.

Natalya came out with Ronda Rousey. We went to break.

Natalya (w/Ronda Rousey) vs Alicia Fox (w/Alexa Bliss)

The Finish:

We learned Mickie James is out with an injury. I want to wish her the best. She is one of the nicest people that I have met.

Fox dominated Nattie for most of the match. Nattie used the leg to slam Gox down. Basement Dropkick into the Discus Clothesline. 2 count. Flying Crossbody by Fox. Northern Lights SUplex gave Fox another two count. Fox got into it with Ronda, which allowed Bliss to pop Nattie. Big Boot by Fox.

Your Winner: Alicia Fox

Raw Score: 50

Ronda attacked both Bliss and FOx. Ronda has a cool finisher thatis a combination F5/Sister Abigail. Fox and Bliss double teamed Rousey.

Paul chatted with Brock. Heyman did his best to talk Brock into going to the ring. Brock was more interested in his magazine. Brock plays the Jack*ss so well. Brock said Paul was getting under his skin. He whined that he would rather be on HIS couch in HIS house. Brock ordered Paul to go fetch his dinner. Hmmm…Do I wmell a swerve coming?

Kurt saod Ronda Rousey will fight Alicia Fox, next week. Cool.

Elias came out to sing. He also got in shots on Bobby Lashley. That brought The Dominator out to the ring. Elias figuted Bobby wanted to sing with him. Bobby said “no”, at first. He then agreed and they absolutely Butchered “Rockin’ Robin”. I have heard completely drunk people doing Karoake that sounded better than those two. Elias attacked Bobby and the feud was off and running.

Kevin Owens sucked up to Baron Corbin to keep Braun Strowman from Cashing in Money in the Bank. KO pulled the disrespect of Stephanie angle. Baron said he would do what he could but Braun was Kurt’s problem, not his.

We went back to last week. Braun Strowman annihilated Jindar Mahal and his little buddy, Singh. They will fight, in a moment.

Braun Strowman vs Jindar Mahal

The Finish:

Braun was destroying Mahal, until Kevin Owens came out and took the MiTB Briefcase. Braun went after him and got counted out.

Your Winner (by Count Out): Jindar Mahal

Raw Score: 25

Baron had Stephanie on the phone. She gae Kurt an unheard order that he wasn’t happy with.

Mojo Rawley was running off at the mouth when Boddy Roode came in. The two sent at it as the other guys tried to keep them apart.

Apollo Crews (w/Titus O’Neil and Dana Brooke) vs Akum (w/Razar)

The Finish:

Crews used his speed to keep Akum off his game. Akum got in some serious power moves but a crash into the corner allowed Crews to roll up the much bigger man for a surprise win.

Your Winner: Apollo Crews

Raw Score: 60

Drew warmed up as Dolph Ziggler played cheerleader.

If you missed it, PLEASE go onto the Network and watch Aleister Black vs Tommaso Ciampa. It is perhaps the best match of the past couple years, at least. It was THAT good!

Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre (w/Dolph Ziggler)

THe Finish:

Seth barely escaped Drew’s Inverted Alabama Slam. Seth caught Drew with the Curb Stomp. Dolph rushed in, pulling the DQ.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Seth Rollins

Raw Score: 80

Kurt came up to Roman and explained that Stephanie wanted Reigns removed from the building. Roman understood the game and initially refused to go. Security was brought in. I swear the middle guy looked like my buddy, Scooter. Roman laid out Corbin before going with the federales.

We got a flashback to the old Mr. Perfect vignettes. I so miss him and so many others, these days. Heck, a couple weeks back was the 30th anniversary of the murder of Bruiser Brody (July 17, 1988).

Charlie Caruso was in the ring to interview The B Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel). Before they got a lot said, The Deleters of Worlds (Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy) came out. They were joined by The Reival, who also want a shot at the tag belts. It broke down into chaos.

After the break, we got…

The Revival vs Deleters of Worlds

The Finish:

Lots of double teaminhg by Dawson and WIlder. ray wanted Sister Abigail but Wilder reversed it. Shatter Machine!

Your Winners: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Raw Score: 70

Seth Rollins was interviewed. There was a definite hint of a return of Dean Ambrose. Double team attack on Seth by Dolph and Drew.

Riot Squad (Liv Morgan and Saran Logan) vs Sasha Banks and Bayley (now known as the Boss and Hug Connection)

I didn’t come up with that name.

The Finish:

Meteor Knees by Sasha. Sasha then went for the BankStatement but Bayley had made the blind tag. Bayley to Belly.

Your Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

Raw Score: 68

Paul begged Brock to go out to the ring. Brock bullied his manager. Paul tried to explain that his job was on the line. Lesnar didn’t care. Brock ruffed up his advocate after Paul called himself Brock’s frieend. Brock said Paul worked for him, not the other way around.

Final Segment:

Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin came to the ring. Paul slowly walked out and did the saddest intro, ever. Paul explained Brock would not listen to anyone, including him. When Kurt heard that Lesnar was going to No-Show, He freaked out. He talked about how the fans are sick of Lesnar’s games (Amen). Kurt went to fire Heyman but Brock came out. He got in the ring and asked Kurt and Baron if they had a problem with him. Neither answered. Brock hit an F5 on Kurt. Corbin quickly stepped out of the ring. Brock then grabbed his manager and hurt him. I just have one thing to say:

STRIP HIM OF THE TITLE AND PUT OWENS VS BRAUN VS ROMAN AS THE MAIN EVENT OF SUMMERSLAM!

Peace

–Jay Shannon