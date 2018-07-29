The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation into the death of Brian Lawler (Brian Christopher) and issued the following statement this evening:

“At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident involving an inmate at the Hardeman County Jail. On Saturday evening, Brian C. Lawler (DOB 1/10/72) was found hanging in his cell. Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”