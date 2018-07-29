Brian Lawler (Brian Christopher) was removed from life support this afternoon and has passed away at the age of 46.

Lawler had been jailed since July 7 on DUI charges and was rushed to a local hospital near Memphis yesterday after he allegedly hung himself in his jail cell. He had been kept on life support overnight and his family made the decision to remove him this afternoon.

Our thoughts are with Jerry Lawler and the entire Lawler family at this very difficult time.