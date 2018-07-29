Brian Lawler, known to wrestling fans as Brian Christopher, is in critical condition in a Memphis area hospital after allegedly attempting to hang himself in his jail cell at the Hardeman County Jail yesterday.

Lawler is on life support and the hospital lists him in critical condition according to a report by Fox13, a local Memphis news outlet. Widely circulated reports that Lawler had passed away are not true although his condition is described as dire.

PWInsider had the first report about the incident earlier today.

Lawler had been jailed on a DUI charge earlier this month and had been involved in multiple incidents with the law in recent years.