NXT Recap

Venue: NXT Arena

From: Orlando, Florida

Air Date: July 25th, 2018

NXT features an NXT Title Match between champion, Aleister Black and Tommaso Ciampa. A pre-show set up their epic main event for later in the show.

We began the show with North American Champion, Adam Cole coming to the ring as he has a match with Sean Maluta.

Match 1: NXT North American Champion, Adam Cole vs. Sean Maluta in a non-title match.

Cole toys with Maluta early taking his skills a bit lightly. Maluta comes back with a backslide, a neck breaker and a helluva kick in the corner. He made a mistake when he climbed to the top rope and Cole was able to meet him and pull him off the top rope.

Cole sets for a superplex but Maluta blocks him with a head butt. Maluta tries to dive off the top rope and gets caught with a Cole superkick in mid-air!! Cole wraps it up with the Last Shot.

Winner Adam Cole

After the match, Cole cuts a promo about how he has been a fighting champion and has stepped up and fought everyone. He then opens up an open challenge to anyone in the back. Ricochet comes out from the back to answer the challenge.

Ricochet says he heard what Cole said and he believes him to be a liar because he thinks Cole is a coward. Ricochet walks to the ring and tells Cole that he could change his mind if he agrees to face him for the North American Championship. Cole refuses and leaves the ring. Ricochet calls Cole a coward and Adam teases going back to the ring but goes up the ramp instead.

Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong come out to meet Cole at the top of the stage. Cole is emboldened by the team and all three start to make their way back to the ring when the War Raiders music hits and they come out to the stage. The Undisputed Era tries to leave through another curtain but are cut off by Tyler Bate and Trent Seven who gets some licks in on the UE. The Era runs out through a curtain under the bleachers.

The announce team checks in from the desk. Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness check in and set up the video of the contract signing for the NXT Women’s Championship match at Takeover. NXT General Manager, William Regal is back on NXT Television to preside over the contract signing. Champion, Shayna Baszler signs first then starts trash-talking challenger, Kairi Sane.

Baszler crows that she has improved a lot since the Mae Young Classic finals. Bazsler tells Sain that she doesn’t have what it takes and that she is just like everyone else in the division. Baszler went on to mention Candace LaRae and Dakota Kai as examples. Sane, for her part, just kept repeating that she can beat Baszler.

We see a video from an NXT tour stop where Velveteen Dream refused to take the tag from EC3 leaving the ring area and causing EC3 to suffer a defeat. The announce team tell us that EC3 wants to get his hands on the Velveteen Dream but next week, he wraps up some unfinished business with Koana Reeves.

We see the entrances for the next match of Tenilla Price and Lacey Evans.

Match 2: Tenilla Price vs. Lacey Evans

Evans dominates at the opening bell She ties Price up in the corner and uses the topes to inflict additional harm. Evans nailed a slingshot elbow drop and tried to follow up with a standing somersault splash but Price got the knees up. Price tried to follow up with the handspring elbow but Evans cut her off with the “woman’s right” for the win.

Winner: Lacey Evans.

Bianca Belair was interviewed in the back and was asked how it felt to have to miss the number one contender’s match last week due to her injury and how her rehab is going. Belair responded that she doesn’t have to explain herself. She is injured and it is what it is. Bianca trashed everyone in the division and repeated that she is undefeated and when she returns, will take back her spot.

Baszler was leaving the NXT Performance Center when she was confronted by Candace LaRae who heard her earlier comments. Baszler invited her to make a move but LaRae was restrained by a coach.

It is now time for the main event as Tommaso Ciampa and Aleister Black make their entrance.

Match 3: NXT Championship Match: Aleister Black defends against Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa taunts Black at the bell holding up three fingers to him indicating that he only needs one shot to take the title. Early in the match Ciampa blocks a leapfrog with an Oklahoma roll into a two-count. Black answers with two quick roll ups of his own into an arm bar. Ciampa is able to avoid the spinning heel kick of Black, called “Black Mass” and slide out of the ring. Black follows him to the floor and both men open up with strikes. Ciampa tries to catch Black napping with the draping DDT but Black avoids it and opens up his arsenal of impressive kicks which drives Ciampa to the floor. Black teases a dive but Ciampa scampers out of range. Black keeps control as Ciampa attempts to get back in the ring.

Ciampa was able to gain control when he caught Black attempting a springboard move and dumped him over the top rope then into the ring steps. Ciampa tries to end it here with a Scorpion Deathlock but Black made it to the ropes. The two men next trade strikes on the apron and Black wins out with kicks.

Ciampa is able to make a comeback and set Black up for a Michinoku Driver off the top rope. Black is able to slip the move and the two men wind up trading shots in center-ring. Black gets a two-count with a springboard press. Black almost wins a short time later with strikes and short knee lift for a near-fall.

Ciampa takes back control when he blocks a draping DDT and trips Black up on the apron. He gets a great near-fall when he jumps from the top rope and catches Black with a DDT in mid-air!! Ciampa tried to win again with the running exposed knee but Black blocked it with a big boot to the face.

Black tries to end it with the Black Mass but Ciampa avoids it with a rollup, with a little help from the tights. Black kicks out and nails Ciampa with double knees off the top rope. Ciampa rolls to the floor and Black followed. This time, Ciampa was ready for him and ran him into a camera man. While the referee was checking on the injury, Ciampa something from under the ring and jabbed Black with it. Ciampa goes for a pin but Black is out after two and a half. Ciampa goes for the draping DDT but Black back drops him over the ropes and hits a dive on the floor. Black gets him back in the ring but gets caught with the draping DDT for another near-fall.

At this point, Ciampa loses it and tears away the ringside padding with the perceived intent to drive Black into the exposed floor. The referee stops Ciampa but injuring Black but gets knocked off the apron onto the concrete himself.

Black nails Black Mass for a ten count but there is no referee to count. Ciampa grabs the belt while Black was checking the ref and went to knock him out with it but Johnny Gargano and stopped Ciampa. Gargano tried to wrest the belt from Ciampa and in the process, nailed Black in the head. Ciampa drops Black face-first into the mat and gets the win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa who is now the new NXT Championship.

Ciampa grabs the championship and slowly backs up the ramp stopping periodically to have the referee raise his hand. They repeat one last time on the stage to close the show for this week.