MLW Battle Riot® to air as 2 hour special this Friday night on beIN SPORTS

NEW YORK – Are you ready to riot? This Friday night beIN SPORTS will broadcast its first-ever Major League Wrestling network special, MLW BATTLE RIOT®, 8 – 10pm ET in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Emanating from New York City, wrestling fans will see world class grapplers such as: Pentagon Jr., Shane “Swerve” Strickland, John Hennigan, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Jake Hager, Rey Fenix, Barrington Hughes, Sami Callihan, Jimmy Havoc and countless others rumble in the first-ever Battle Riot®.

Fans will also get to see wrestlers and legends including: Konnan and “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan as well as surprise entries from other promotions as 40 wrestlers collide with a championship title being awarded to the winner.

But that’s not all!

The first World Middleweight Champion will be crowned as Joey Ryan and MJF square off for the new title.

Myron Reed will make his debut as he takes on popular underdog Kotto Brazil in a middleweight division bout.

MLW play-by-play announcer Tony Schiavone will be joined by former MLW wrestler Matt Striker as the duo call the historic 2 hour prime time special.

MORE ABOUT MLW:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Friday nights 8pm ET / 5pm PT on beIN SPORTS (with replays at 11pm ET) in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

