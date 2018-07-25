WWE Monday Night Raw Recap:

From: Cincinnati, OH

Arena: US Bank Arena

Air Date: July 23rd 2018

Tonight on the show:

Stephanie McMahon delivers a huge announcement and Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley do battle to determine the number one contender to the Universal Champion and the right to face current champ, Brock Lesnar for the title at SummerSlam!!

The show opens with WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon in the ring and the talent from both main roster shows standing on the stage. Vince introduces Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. They come to the ring to make a huge announcement.

Triple H praises all the Superstars across all of WWE for the bonds they have formed from working together. Then, he instructs all the female superstars to step forward. Stephanie recounts the Universe’s role in starting the women’s revolution as we know it today. She announces a women’s only pay-per-view, entitled Evolution, will take place on October the 28th!! In addition, she says that it will feature past and present stars. Also, every WWE women’s title will be defended on the show and the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will also happen during the show. The show is set to feature both former and current female WWE Superstars!!

Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Jonathan Coachman check-in from the announce desk and are overcome with excitement over the bombshell announcement from McMahon. They are able to tell us the main event for the program, Rollins versus Reigns and let us in that Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt are invoking their rematch clause tonight against the B Team and that happens next!!

We see Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in the locker room. Axel is excited that the women are getting their own pay-per-view while Dallas is down in the dumps thinking that he is not pulling his weight. Axel is able to fire him up and they leave to go the ring. They make a quick reverse when they discover they walked off and left the titles.

We return from break to find Elias on the stage. It is a big day for him because his album dropped today and hes excited to sing us a selection. He is rudely interrupted by the entrance of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

Match 1: Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) defending against Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

Early on, Wyatt had Dallas set up for Sister Abigail but Axel breaks it up. This brings Hardy in the ring as the champs bail to the floor at the commercial break. We return to see The B-Team in charge with Axel holding the upper hand on Wyatt.

The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, are watching on a monitor backstage as Wyatt cuts Dallas off with a big clothesline. Both teams make a tag and Hardy nails a Twist of Fate on Axel but Dallas makes the save. This brings Wyatt back to the ring. Wyatt charges into the corner at Dallas but Dallas moves and Wyatt hits buckle. Dallas then throws Wyatt into Hardy. Hardy is then rolled up by Axel for the three count.

Winner: The B-Team

After the match, Wyatt and Hardy clap for the B-Team before laying them out in the ring. Finn Balor versus Drew McIntyre is teased for later in the show as it takes a time out.

We return from commercial to see a recap of the Wyatt and Hardy beatdown of the B-Team. We then go to the backstage area where Finn Balor has run into Chad Gable. They are chatting about the Evolution pay-per-view when they notice Balor’s gear being moved by order of Raw Constable, Baron Corbin. When Balor questions Corbin about this; Baron informs him that he has been given his own locker room. Balor appears stoked until he sees it is a dog house which amuses Corbin. Sadly, Corbin’s intended effect is missed when Balor loves his new digs which seems to agitate Corbin.

We switch gears to a recap of the Bayley and Sasha Banks drama that has been going on the last few weeks including Banks coming to Bayley’s aid last week and the love-fest that blossomed from that save. They are interviewed together in the locker room and Bayley told us they had a long talk last week and cleared the air. She remarked that its nice to hear how Sasha feels. Banks interjects that she knows Bayley feels the same way. Bayley doesn’t acknowledge that really but wants them to go take over the world as the show goes to break.

We return from break to see Sasha Banks and Bayley make their entrance for the next match.

Match 2: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Karen Lundy and Samantha Simon

Banks and Bayley dominate in a squash match. Bayley hits the running knee and Banks follows up with the Bank Statement for the tap out.

Winner: Bayley and Sasha Banks

The two hug it out after the match.

We see a recap of Braun Strowman tossing Kevin Owens off the top of a steel cage at Extreme Rules. Strowman will appear next!!

Elias comes out again to try to serenade us but gets interrupted by Strowman’s entrance. Strowman, from the ring, congratulates all the women for scoring their own pay-per-view. He then turns his attention to Lashley versus Reigns for later in the show. He says it doesn’t matter who wins because he has the Money in the Bank briefcase.

That brings out Kevin Owens to the stage. Owens can’t believe that Strowman doesn’t feel worse about what he did to him. Owens believes Strowman tried to take away everything from him and now Owens is on a mission to take away everything from Strowman. Braun invited Owens into the ring to try.

Baron Corbin comes to the stage and tells Strowman he has a bad temper and needs some help controlling it. Corbin sends Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh to the ring to teach him the art of calming meditation. Mahal tries to get Strowman to chant. Strowman cuts him off and says he appreciates the effort but he already has a mantra and leads the crowd in a “Get These Hands” chant. Strowman ends the segment by kicking Mahal from the ring and power slamming Singh.

The announce team recaps the big opening of the show. Up next, Natalya will face Mickie James.

We return to see a recap of Ronda Rousey breaking her suspension to attack Mickie James and Alexa Bliss from last week. That sets up this match tonight.

Match 3: Natalya vs. Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss)

Natalya starts off fast but Bliss causes a distraction from the apron allowing James to gain control. Natalya is kicked through the ropes by James and pulled to the floor by Bliss. Nattie turns it around on Bliss with a discus clothesline but she gets caught by James going back through the ropes with the Mick Kick. James gets the win.

Winner: Mickie James

A video is shown of Roman Reigns at the ESPN ESPY Awards. He is shown walking the red carpet and accepting the ESPN Humanitarian Award on behalf of WWE. Reigns is interviewed backstage about how tonight’s match with Lashley will be different from last week. Reigns believes tonight is a night of firsts and he will defeat Lashley for the first time.

Elias returns to the stage but is again interrupted. This time, its the Authors of Pain entrance. They will be here next!!

Akam and Rezar are in the ring and issue and open challenge to the back. Everyone except Titus Worldwide because they have already beaten them. This brings out Titus Worldwide. Titus O’Neil tells the AOP that they still have a lot to learn and he was just trying to help them. The two teams come face to face in the ring leading Akem to call for Oneil to retire. O’Neil and Apollo Crews attack the AOP driving them from the ring.

Stephanie McMahon and Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle are talking in front of her car when Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens show up. Owens tells McMahon that he wants to take everything away from Braun Strowman the way he tried to take away everything from him. He asks for a match at SummerSlam with the stipulation that if Strowman loses, he loses the Money in the Bank briefcase. Angle calls the idea absurd but McMahon likes the idea and books the match. The show goes to break.

We are back to see Tyler Breeze in the ring waiting for his opponent, Mojo Rawley. Rawley makes his entrance.

Match 4: Mojo Rawley vs. Tyler Breeze

Rawley tries to run over Breeze early and Tyler tries to fight him off with his educated feet. They are joined from backstage by Roode who has a problem with Mojo on social media and accuses him of hiding behind his keyboard. Rawley wins with the Alabama Slam Powerbomb

Winner: Mojo Rawley

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre cut a selfie promo. Ziggler called himself the iron man after beating Seth Rollins. McIntyre promised to wipe the smile off Finn Balor’s face permanently. That match is up next.

We return to see Elias on stage trying again to perform for the people. He is interrupted again this time by Finn Balor’s entrance.

Match 5: Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre (with Dolph Ziggler)

Balor comes out swinging and dropkicks McIntyre through the ropes. Balor performs a dive on Balor as the show goes to break. When we return, McIntyre is in control but Balor gets back in it with a spinning DDT. Balor starts rolling with the Slingblade and the corner dropkick. He tried to climb the ropes for the Coups de Grace but Ziggler got involved causing the DQ on McIntyre.

Winner: Finn Balor

Ziggler and McIntyre tried to attack Balor but Seth Rollins and made the save. Ziggler and McIntyre bailed and tried to leave but Angle stopped them and restarted the previous match as a tag team affair.

Match 6: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins

The four men brawl to start things off but Ziggler and Rollins are left in the ring wants it pairs down. Rollins clotheslines Ziggler out of the ring and dives on him to send the show to a break. Back from break, Rollins is still in control.

Balor tags in and gets manhandled back to the corner of Ziggler and McIntyre. Balor creates separation with an overhead kick and is able to fight through McIntyre to make the tag. Rollins comes in and explodes on both Ziggler and McIntyre to regain control for his team. Rollins to fight off a double-team to send McIntyre out of the ring and hit Ziggler with the stomp for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

Interviewer, Charley Caruso catches up with Bobby Lashley backstage. Lashley reminds us that Reigns has had two chances to defeat Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar and he has failed. Lashley tells Reigns he will fail again tonight and he will confront Lesnar next week.

The announce team recap the opening segment and incorporate social media from female superstars.

Ember Moon makes her entrance as the show goes to break.

We return to see Liv Morgan’s entrance as a pre-taped Ember Moon promo aired. She said she was excited for the Evolution pay-per-view then turned her attention to Liv Morgan who Moon blamed for her loss last week.

Match 7: Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

Morgan sidesteps a Moon springboard off the ropes to take control. Moon was able to block a superplex, throw Morgan to the mat and nail the Eclipse for the win.

Winner: Ember Moon

Rollins is shown backstage with interviewer, Mike Rome. Rome saw Rollins exit Kurt Angle’s office with a smile on his face. Rome asks him if it was a good meeting. Rollins starts by congratulating the women on their pay-per-view and then says it was a good meeting. Angle has given him an Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam. The show heads to break.

We return to see a set up package for the main event. After the video, Elias is out again only to be interrupted by Angle. Angle comes out to give Elias the floor. Elias gives a shout out to musical group O. A. R. who is seated in the front row. Elias starts to sing but stops to insult Cincinnati. He says that the people here are so hideous he can’t sing. He wants to keep going but is cut off by Lashley’s entrance. The show takes a commercial break.

Back from break, Reigns makes his entrance and we are ready to get the match underway.

Match 8: Number One Contender’s Match for the Universal Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns

Reigns comes out fast trying to end it early. He sends Lashley to the floor, works him over, and throws him back in to get the quick pin. Lashley recovers and sends Reigns and to the floor. They brawl on the outside and Lashley catches Reigns with a German suplex on the floor as the show heads to break. Back from break, Lashley nails a spine buster for a near-fall.

The two men traded offense for much of the rest of the match. They traded punches after the break and each went down with simultaneous clotheslines. Lashley was able to take control but Reigns fought back putting Lashley on his shoulders and dumping him to the apron. Lashley would come back with a major clothesline to Reigns from the apron.

Reigns was able to take control on Lashley avoiding a corner charge. Lashley tried to come back with a full nelson but Reigns threw elbows to make the hold.

Lashley came back with a triangle but Reigns cradled him into a pin to break the hold. Lashley charged Reigns but Roman moved and Lashley hit the post. Lashley took some clotheslines but came back to get a near-fall. Lashley went in for a spear but Reigns blocked it by leaping over it and catching Lashley with a knee to the head.

Reigns hit a Superman punch for a two-count. Lashley rolled to the floor and Roman followed and punched him. Reigns charged but Lashley tossed him through the ropes and speared him for a near-fall. Lashley was upset with the referee and set up for another spear. Reigns countered with a Superman punch. Reigns set up for a spear but Lashley blocked it with a kick. Unfortunately for Lashley, Reigns bounced off the ropes and caught Lashley with a spear for the three count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

After the match, the two men shook hands as Lashley left the ring visibly frustrated. Cole hyped up Lesnar and Reigns both on Raw next week from Miami to close the show for this week.