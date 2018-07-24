The Raw Score

Hosted by: ‘Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends. We’re so glad you could attend…come inside…come inside”–KARN EVIL 9 by Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

Yes, after a 10 month hiatus to deal with serious health issues, theCandy Man is back. I want to thank my family here at 1Wrestling.com for their understanding and support as I fought a battle I should not hve won….but did. I also want to thank my loyal readers, who hit social media to keep up on me. I want to send out a very special thanks to Evan Ginzburg, Darren Antola and, our own, Bill Apter. My 3 brothers from different mothers, so to speak.

Let’s get to tonight’s action…

Either Bobby Lashly or Roman Reigns will get Brock Lesnar (remember him?) at Summerslam. (I still think Braun Strowman will steal the show…and the Universal title). Plus, HHH and Stephanie McMahon had a MAJOR announcement to share.

Glad to hear that Hulk Hogan was reinstated into the Hall of Fame. Now, let’s get Jimmy Snuka back in, as well. I was honored to get to know the Snuka family, shortly before Jimmy’s passing.

The entire locker room was out to hear from Vince McMahon. He brought his daughter and son-im-law. Steph took the stick and told the crowd to get the boos out of their systems. HHH acknowleged the superstars of all brands of WWE. HHH asked the women to step forward. HHH discussed the support the women get. He ran down the accomplishments of the show stealers.

Steph took back the stick and said the fans were responsible for the elevation of Divas to Female Superstars. On October 28th, 50 women will be involved in (WWE’) first All-Women’s PPV. Worked well for TNA and Ring of Honor.

The Deletersrs of Worlds (Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy) will get their tagh team rematch…next.

The B Team talked about the all girl PPV. Curtis Axel was thrilled with the idea.g Bo Dallas was concerned that things might not go well. Bo made the comment about xel being the brother he never had.

Woken Matt interrupted Elias.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs the B Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas)

Raw Tag Team Titl Rematch

The Finish:

The Revival watched from the back. Matt was sent into Bray. Axel took the pin.

Your Winners: The B Team

Raw Score: 86 out of a possible 100

Afrer the match, Bray and Matt atacked the champs.

In the back, Baron Corbin ridiculed Finn Balor…or tried to. He failed.

Elsewhere, Bayley and Sasha Banks talked about the upcoing All Women’s PPV.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs Karen and Samantha

The Finish:

Another first. A Squash Famales match. Sasha and Bayley just decimatd their foes.. BankStatement.

Your Winners (by Submission): Sasha Banks and Bayley

Raw Score: 60

We looked back at how Kevin Owens was detroyed by Braun Strowman. That fall off the cage was epic.

We saw highlights of Andre vs Hulk Hogan from Wrestlemania 3.

lElias tried to talk about his new album but was cut off by the arrival of Braun. Braun cut a promo about the women’s PPV and Summerslam.. He praised Aliexa Bliss. He then moved over to Bobby Lashley and Romann Reigns. Braun said one of those two..or Brock… will have to deal with the Monster in the Bank! The crowd loved the idea of Braun as champ.

Kevin Owens showed up. He was all taped up, thanks to Braun. KO couldn’t believe how callous Braun was. KO shrieked “No!” several times at the thought of Braun going after the title. Kevin said his kid wanted Owens to artner with Braun to go after the tag belts. Now, Kevin’s kids are scared for their daddy. KO promised to take it all away from Strowman. Braun invited KO to come on down. KO said Braun’s problems have only just begun.

“Constable” Baron Corbin came out to talk with Strowman. Baron mentioned helping stars to

grow. Corbin had someone for Strowman. Jindar Mahal came out o teach Braun about Inner Peace.

Mahal is now Braun’s personal coach. Sigh. Mahal tried to teach Indian meditation to Braun. Strowman stopped him and wished to share h is own manntra. Braun told everyone to close their eyes, breathe deep and repeat “Get These Hands”. Jindar got them, as did the Singh brother. Bulldog Bounce to Singh.

NXT will be amazing on Wednesday.

Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey are still feuding. Ronda will get Bliss at Summerslam.

Mickie James vs Natalya

The Finish:

Distraction by Bliss. Mick Kick

Yout Winner: Mickie James

Raw Score: 60

Titus Internatioal got into it with the uthors of Pain.

Kevin sOwens got a match against Braun Strowman, at Summerslam. If Braun loses, no matter how, KO gets the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Mojo Rawley vs Tyler Breeze

The Finish:

Mojo nailed his Sit Out Alabama Slam.

Your Winner: Mojo Rawley

Raw Score: 76

Drew McInyre vs Finn Balor

The Finish:

Dolph gpt involved, pulling the DQ. Seth Rollins rushed in and Kurt Angle made a tag match out of it.

Your Winner (by DQ): Finn Balor

Raw Score:50

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor vs Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Finish:

Seth escaped the Doomsday DDT and hit the Curb Stomp on Dolph.

Your Winners: Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

Raw Score: 89

Bobby Lashley did a promo.

Ember Moon vs Liv Morgan

The Fimish:

Moon pushed Liv off the ropes. Eclipse.

Your Winner: Ember Moon

Raw Score: 70

Seth Rollins let it b known he will get a shot at Ziggler’s IC title at Summerslam

Kurt Angle came out to let Eias sing. Elias ran off at the mouth instead of singing. He sang a little then insulted the crowd.

Bobby Lashley vs Roman Reigns

Number One Contender Match

The Finish:

Superman Punches and Spears flew hot and heavy. Roman got a final Spear in to secure his spot at Summerslam.

Your Winner; Roman Reigns

Raw Score: 88

The two men showed respect to each other as we close out the show.

