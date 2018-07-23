Vince McMahon was in the ring and introduced Stephanie McMahon & Triple H as the entire locker room was assembled and watching from the stage.

Triple H asked all the women athletes to step forward on the stage. He said that the men (athletes) truly support them and the fans. He spoke how the women have stolen the show again and again.

Stephanie spoke that women can be anything they want to be and said on Octobe 28th all the women will be in a show — all women — pay per view event — called “Evolution!” It will take place at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York. The final match of the Mae Young Classic will also take place that night.