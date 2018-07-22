Gonzo Shark’s SLAMMIVERSARY Results

Johnny Impact defeated Fenix, Taiji Ishimori and Petey Williams by pinfall.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Allie by pinfall.

Eddie Edwards defeated Tommy Dreamer by pinfall.

Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal by pinfall to become the new X Division Champion.

Su Yung defeated Madison Rayne by submission to retain the Knockouts Championship.

LAX defeated the OGz by pinfall to retain the Tag Team Championship titles.

Pentagon Jr. defeated Sami Callihan by pinfall.

Austin Aries defeated Moose by pinfall to retain the IMPACT World Championship.