Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Events are alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

** Have wrestling gear for trade or sale? Check out facebook.com/groups/224887551006899!

** Send your event to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com, Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper.

Wed, Jul 18 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jul 18 – Proving Ground Pro – Menard County Fair, 18450 Fairgrounds ST, Petersburg, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PGPwrestling

Wed, Jul 18 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jul 18 – AAA – Avenida Himno Nacional, Issste, San Luis Potosi City, Mexico – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/CarteleradeAAAenSanLuisPotosi

Wed, Jul 18 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Bartz’s Aces N Eights, 1100 N Scott Ave, Belton, MO – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Wed, Jul 18 – Southern Tier Wrestling – Chautauqua County Fair, 1089 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/southerntierwrestling

Wed, Jul 18 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Jul 18 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Eagles Nest Rockin’ Country Bar, 1723 Parkview DR, Chesapeake, VA – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Thu, Jul 19 – FIST – Jolt N Joe’s, 8-076 La Mea Blvd, La Mesa, CA – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/fistcombattv

Thu, Jul 19 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jul 19 – Wrestling Ireland – St Patrick’s Community Centre, Steele Dickson Ave, BT22 1LF Portaferry, Ireland – 1 pm - facebook.com/TheWrestlingIreland

Thu, Jul 19 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – R-Bam LLC, 19206 CR 171, Bogard, MO – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Thu, Jul 19 – Major League Wrestling – Melrose Ballroom, 36-08 33rd ST, Long Island City, NY – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Thu, Jul 19 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Jul 19 – USA Championship Wrestling – Gladeville Community Center, 95 McCreary RD, Lebanon, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/USACWRESTLING

Fri, Jul 20-Sun, Jul 22 – Wrestle Club – Wyndham Garden Boise Airport, 3300 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID – Fri 7 pm, Sat 9:30 pm, Sun 5 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Fri, Jul 20 – Fairbanks Ladies of Wrestling – Williwaw Social, 609 F ST, Anchorage, AK – 10:30 pm - facebook.com/FairbanksLadiesOfWrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – PWA – ?, Red Chevron, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91, 761 Station Ave, Victoria, BC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – 662 Coe Ave, Unit 2, East Haven, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/OfficialPAPW

Fri, Jul 20 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Jul 20 – Wrestling Theology Fellowship – Mercy RD, 2381 Pointe Pkwy, Carmel, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/WTFWrestlingTheology

Fri, Jul 20 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Royal’s Bar and Banquet Center, 1514 4th Ave, Hutchinson, KS – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – Mr. Chainsaw Pro Wrestling – Grand Traverse County Civic Center, 1125 W Civic Center DR, Traverse City, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/MCPWOnline

Fri, Jul 20 – Pro Wrestling King – Riverfront Park, Niles, MI – 7 pm - pwk1.com

Fri, Jul 20 – American Wrestling Federation – 37612 Goodhue Ave, Dennison, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Fri, Jul 20 – Modern Vintage Wrestling – Elks Lodge #2129, 354 Rt. 518, Blawenburg, NJ – 7 pm

Fri, Jul 20 – Hardcore Hustle Organization – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg

Fri, Jul 20 – Ohio Championship Wrestling – Buzzbin Art and Music Shop, 331 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/OhioChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – Real Shoot Wrestling – Brook Park Recreation Center, 17400 Holland RD, Brook Park, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/RSWLive

Fri, Jul 20 – CWA International – Riatto Sports Complex, 9230 Port Union Rialto RD, West Chester Township, OH – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/CWAInternational-191131111074561

Fri, Jul 20 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Old Farmers Market Antique Mall, 311 S Klein Ave, Oklahoma City, OK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Jul 20 – Pure Wrestling Association – Red Chevron, 34 Elizabeth ST, Guelph, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – Superkick’D – The Great Hall’s Longboat Hall, 1087 Queen ST W, Toronto, ON – 8 pm - facebook.com/superkickd

Fri, Jul 20 – Defy – Hawthorne Theatre, Portland, OR – 8 pm - facebook.com/defynw

Fri, Jul 20 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Utz Arena, 334 Carlisle Ave, West York, PA – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – Action Packed Wrestling – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – Vive Church, 2630 Clemson RD, Columbua, SC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jul 20 – Resolute Wrestling – 4034 Peavine RD, Crossville, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ResoluteWrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – Ring of Honor – Metro Nashville Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ringofhonor

Fri, Jul 20 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – Darlington Wrestling Alliance – ASE Club/Engineers Darlington, 195-199 Northgate, DL1 1UB Darlington, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/DarlingtonWrestlingAlliance

Fri, Jul 20 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – Wardley Club, Sunderland RD, NE10 8AU Gateshead, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – Premier British Wrestling – The Arc, 340 Ashgill RD, Milton, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/pbwwrestling

Fri, Jul 20 – MKE Wrestling – KC West Allis, 1800 S 92nd ST, West Allis, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/MKE-Wrestling-1452276604884077

Sat, Jul 21 – Revolt Pro Wrestling – Elberta High School, 13355 Main ST, Elberta, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/revoltprowrestling1

Sat, Jul 21 – Fairbanks Ladies of Wrestling – Alice’s Champagne Palace, 195 E Pioneer Ave, Homer, AK – 9 pm - facebook.com/FairbanksLadiesOfWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Pro Wrestling Allstars – Kuub, Minderbroedersgang 3A, 2800 Mechelen, Belgium – 8 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingAllstars

Sat, Jul 21 – Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – The Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville ST, Vancouver, BC – 8 pm - facebook.com/EliteCanadianChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Royal City Wrestling – Royal City Centre Mall, 610 6th ST, Westminster, BC – 6 pm - facebook.com/RoyalCityWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Departure Bay Activity Centre, 1415 Wingrove ST, Nanaimo, BC – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Alternative Wrestling Show – American Legion Post 335, 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS

Sat, Jul 21 – Rocky Mountain Pro – 15200 W 6th Ave, Frontage RD, Golden, CO – 6 pm - facebook.com/TheRockyMtnPro

Sat, Jul 21 – AIWF Insane Wrestling Alliance from Florida – Maharlika Hall and Sports Grill, 14255 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/insanewrestlingalliance

Sat, Jul 21 – FEST – Eight-Seconds Gainesville, 201 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/festwrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Insane Wrestling Alliance – Maharlika Hall and Sports Grill, 14255 Beach Blvd, Ste 4, Jacksonville Beach, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Insanewrestlingalliance

Sat, Jul 21 – Kaiju Big Battel – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US 19, Port Richey, FL – 6 pm

Sat, Jul 21 – Pride of Wrestling – Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg, 1450 16th ST N, St. Petersburg, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/prideofwrestlingllc

Sat, Jul 21 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Ring of Honor – Center Stage – The Loft – Vinyl, 1374 W Peachtree ST NW, Atlanta, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ringofhonor

Sat, Jul 21 – Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Jul 21 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Turner Civic Center, 354 Lamar ST, Ashburn, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – AAW Pro – 115 Bourbon ST, 3359 W 115th ST, Merrionette Park, IL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/AAWPro

Sat, Jul 21 – Chicago Style Wrestling – Edison Park Inn, 6715 N Olmsted Ave, Chicago, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ChicagoStyleWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – East Carondelet Community Center, 832 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, Jul 21 – EHF – Century Center, South Bend, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EHFEntertainment

Sat, Jul 21 – EVO/HPW/Pro Wrestling King/UWF – ZB Falcon’s Nest 80, 323 S Sheridan, South Bend, IN – 7 pm - pwk1.com

Sat, Jul 21 – Grindhouse Pro Wrestling – 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/GrindhouseProWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – New Era Wrestling – Shelbyville Boys and Girls Club, 710 S Miller ST, Shelbyville, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewEraWrestling46176/

Sat, Jul 21 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jul 21 – SCW – Walcott Coliseum, 116 E Bryant ST, Walcott, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Jul 21 – Xtreme Dynasty Wrestling Federation, Inc. – Bonner Springs Parks, Recreation, and Senior Center, 200 E 3rd ST, Bonner Springs, KS – 6 pm - facebook.com/XDWF2017

Sat, Jul 21 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – ?, ?, KY - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – House of Bricks – Moose Lodge 914, New Bedford, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/HoBwrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – AAA vs. Lucha Libre Elite – Gimnacio Olimpico Juan dde la Barrera, Mexico – 8 pm - facebook.com/LuchaElite

Sat, Jul 21 – UWE – Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N Mitchell ST, Cadillac, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/UWEPROWRESTLING

Sat, Jul 21 – American Wrestling Federation – Off the Road Bar and Grill, 201 2nd Ave N, Brook Park, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Jul 21 – IWI – Hopkins American Legion Post 320, 10 12th Ave S, Hopkins, MN – 7:30 pm

Sat, Jul 21 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jul 21 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Sidepockets, 1237 SW State Rt 7, Blue Springs, MO – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Mainstream Wrestling – Prospect Place, 22 Prospect ST, Doaktown, New Brunswick – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/MainStream-Wrestling-NB-1562274294041730

Sat, Jul 21 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Jul 21 – East Coast Wrestling Association – ?, ?, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/East-Coast-Wrestling-Association-ECWA-Independent-Pro-Wrestling-201532843216939

Sat, Jul 21 – Forza Lucha – Holy Cross Community Center, 15 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ – 1 pm - facebook.com/forzalucha

Sat, Jul 21 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Ducktown Tavern and Liquors, 2400 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Sat, Jul 21 – Stand Alone Wrestling – Ducktown Tavern, 2400 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/standalonewrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – SWF – Brick PAL, 60 Drum Point RD, Brick Township, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Jul 21 – Synergy Pro Wrestling – Thomas J Kavanaugh VFW Post 2290, 600 Washington Ave, Manville, NJ – 4 pm - facebook.com/SynergyWrestle

Sat, Jul 21 – Battle Club Pro – 345 Brook Ave, Bronx, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/Battleclubpro

Sat, Jul 21 – Legendary Action Wrestling – Crystal Ballroom at the Taino Towers, 240 E 123rd ST, New York Cirt, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryActionWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Victory Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 4927, 31 Horseblock RD, Centereach, NY – 7:30 pm - victoryprowrestling.com

Sat, Jul 21 – Impact Pro Wrestling – Titirangi War Memorial, Auckland, New Zealand – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestlingNZ

Sat, Jul 21 – AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling – Veterans Memorial Park, 691 W Lebanon ST, Mount Airy, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/aiwfmidatlantic

Sat, Jul 21 – AIWF Shockwave – Beaufort Shrine Club, 1411 Hwy 101, Beaufort, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Shockwave-Wrestling-Entertainment/247550912831

Sat, Jul 21 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Jul 21 – North American Wrestling Alliance (Hospice Benefit) – Melanie’s Hometown Pharmacy, 120 Cedar Valley RD, Hudson, NC – 11 am - facebook.com/NAWA-Professional-Wrestling-1665340640360074

Sat, Jul 21 – North American Wrestling Alliance – 2458 Hwy 2265, Marion, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/NAWA-Professional-Wrestling-1665340640360074

Sat, Jul 21 – Old School Wrestling Alliance – ?, ?, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/oswaentertainment

Sat, Jul 21 – PWX Pure – Henron Hall, 330 E Hebron ST, Charlotte, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PWXPURE

Sat, Jul 21 – New Era of Wrestling – Jack Racino, 21501 Emery RD, North Randall, OH – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/Ohio Wrestling Organization-Wrestling-LLC-961684343881585

Sat, Jul 21 – Northeast Wrestling – Eastwood Field, Niles, OH – 7:30 pm - northeastwrestling.com

Sat, Jul 21 – Ohio Championship Wrestling – Lions Park, Hale ST, Mogadore, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/OhioChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – No Limits Wrestling – Christopher’s Banquet Hall, 746 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/nolimitswrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Pure Wrestling Association – Alpine Club of Kitchener, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – 1CW/Modern Vintage Wrestling/Northern Tier Wrestling – Big Wheel Roller Skating Center, 3226 N 5th ST, East Stroudsburg, PA – 8 pm - facebook.com/northerntierwrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Brawl Under the Bridge – Homestead Grays Bridge, 599 W Main ST, Pittsburgh, PA – 7 pm

Sat, Jul 21 – Excellence Professional Wrestling – Forrest Lodge VFW, 2118 Old Bethlehem Pike, Sellersville, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Excellence-Professional-Wrestling-176481609218547

Sat, Jul 21 – Northern Tier Wrestling – Big Wheel Roller Skating Center, 3226 N 5th ST, East Stroudsburg, PA – 8 pm - facebook.com/modernvintagewrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling – Holy Family Academy, 601 N Laurel ST, Hazleton, PA – M&G 5 pm, Event 7 pm - facebook.com/PPWWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Susquehanna Wrestling Organization – Leo Independent Fire Engine Co. No. 1, 201 W Broadway, Red Lion, PA – 6 pm - facebook.com/swoprowrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – NBW – Centre Recreatif St-Guillaume, 106A rue St-Jean-Baptiste, Saint-Gulliaume-D’Upton QC – 7 pm

Sat, Jul 21 – New World Wrestling-Extreme – American Legion Post 85, 870 River ST, Woonsocket, RI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nwwprowrestlingextreme

Sat, Jul 21 – Showcase Pro Wrestling – JCC Gymnasium, 401 Elmgrove Ave, Providence, RI – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/spwrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Pro Wrestling Elite – Citadel Leisure Centre, KA7 1JB Ayr, Scotland – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingEllite

Sat, Jul 21 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – Vive Church, 2630 Clemson RD, Columbia, SC – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jul 21 – New Outlaw Wrestling – Army National Guard, 615 S Main Ave, Erwin, TN – 6 pm

Sat, Jul 21 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jul 21 – Tried-N-True Pro Wrestling – Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1190 Cumberland DR, Clarksville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TriedNTrueProWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Advanced Pro Wrestling – Kauffman Leadership Academy, 1108 N Anglin ST, Cleburne, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/2018AdvancedProWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, 601 E Palace Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Jul 21 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – Mineral Wells Pro Wrestling – PPCLA Expo, Arena and Grounds, FM 1821, Mineral Wells, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/mineralwellsprowrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – North American Wrestling Allegiance – Indoor Soccer Field, 3637 US-77, Waxahachie, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/nawadallas

Sat, Jul 21 – Renegade Wrestling Revolution – 1050 Katy Fort Bend RD, Katy, TX - facebook.com/RWRHOUSTON

Sat, Jul 21 – Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/TOTWrestlingAMA

Sat, Jul 21 – Total Championship Wrestling – ?, Austin, TX - facebook.com/TotalChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling – Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, 601 E Palace Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldclassrevolution

Sat, Jul 21 – 4 Front Wrestling – Swindon Meca, Regent Circus, SN1 1PR Swindon, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Jul 21 – Falling Starr Wrestling – West Lynn Sports and Social Club, St. Peters RD, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – GOOD – The Craufurd Arms, 59 Stratford RD, MK12 5LT Milton Keynes, UK - facebook.com/Goodwrestlinguk

Sat, Jul 21 – Kamikaze Pro – Cadbury Club, B30 2HP Birmingham, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Sat, Jul 21 – KAPOW – The Shelley Arms – Broadridge Health, 16 Old Guildford RD, RH12 3JU Horsham, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sat, Jul 21 – Phoenix Wrestling Association – The Sydni Centre, cottage Square, CV31 1PT Leamington Spa, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/Phoenix.Wrestling.Association

Sat, Jul 21 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Bradley Stoke Leisure Centre, BS32 9 Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Jul 21 – Pro Wrestling Elite – Citadel Leisure Centre, KA7 1JB Ayr, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingEllite

Sat, Jul 21 – RWA – New Images Youth Centre, CW72HG Winsford, Cheshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RwaWrestlingWinsford

Sat, Jul 21 – Ultimate Pro Wrestling – Wincanton Memorial Hall, High ST, BA9 9JF Wincanton, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/UltimateProWrestling

Sat, Jul 21 – WrestleForce – Sheerness East Working Mens Club, ME12 3 Sittingbourne, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestleForceUK

Sat, Jul 21 – Classic Pro Wrestling – King William Volunteer Fire Department, Aylett, VA – 6 pm - facebook.com/classicprowrestlin

Sat, Jul 21 – World Domination Wrestling – Rankin Physical Therapy and Fitness Center, 23 Fitness LN, Berkeley Springs, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/worlddominationwrestlingalliance

Sat, Jul 21 – ACW Wisconsin – Tanners Grill and Bar, 720 S Railroad ST, Kimberly, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/acwwisconsin

Sat, Jul 21 – National Federation of Wrestling – Beach’s Steaks and Spirits, 10139 US Hwy 8 W, Crandon, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – Xperience Wrestling – Place Gilles Derard, 4041 Bottem (Herstal), Belgium – 4 pm - facebook.com/XperienceWrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – Pure Wrestling Association – 911 13th Ave, Campbell River, BC – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – Supreme Pro Wrestling – Soccer World Indoor Arena, 9756 Kent ST, #110, Elk Grove, CA – 4 pm - facebook.com/supremeprowrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – International Catch Wrestling Alliance – Blairville, Pas-de-Calais, 62173 Blairville, France – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ICWAofficiel

Sun, Jul 22 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Bartholomaus-Schink-Strasse 47, Cologne, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – Glory Pro – Wild Country, 17 Gateway DR, Collinsville, IL – 2 pm - facebook.com/GloryPro2017

Sun, Jul 22 – POWW – TWood Restaurant Lounge, 1051 N Wood Dale RD, WoodDale, IL – 4 pm - facebook.com/POWW-Entertainment-346070140645

Sun, Jul 22 – Wrestling Ireland – Ballyronan Marina and Caravan Park, 135A Shore RD, BT456JA Ballronan, Ireland – 5 pm - facebook.com/TheWrestlingIreland

Sun, Jul 22 – Pro Wrestling Takeover – Spire 29 on the Square, 29 School ST, Gorham, ME – 3 pm - facebook.com/realPWT

Sun, Jul 22 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – Vegas Strip Gentlemen’s Club, 948 Raymond RD N, Battle Creek, MI – 2 pm - facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sun, Jul 22 – Future Stars of Wrestling – Sam’s Town Casino, 5111 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV – 6 pm - facebook.com/FSWVegas

Sun, Jul 22 – Innovative Pro Wrestling – 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/INNOVATIVEPROWRESTLING

Sun, Jul 22 – ECPW (Glen Post Memorial) – Cortland County Fairgrounds, 4249 Fairgrounds DR, Cortland, NY – 4 pm - facebook.com/ecpwshowcase

Sun, Jul 22 – PWX – Hebron Hall, 330 E Hebron ST, Suite C, Charlotte, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – East Coast Pro Wrestling – New Waterford and District Community Center, 3445 Victoria Ave, New Waterford, Nova Scotia – 3 pm - facebook.com/ECPWcanada

Sun, Jul 22 – Quaker City Wrestling (Dropkick Diabetes) – Guilford Lake Grille, 7094 E Lake RD, Lisbon, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/QCityWrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – Crossfire – Merriton Community Centre, 7 Parl Ave, St. Catherines, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/CrossfireWrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – New School Wrestling – Lincoln Alexander Centre, 160 King ST E, Hamilton, ON – 1 pm - facebook.com/nswisback

Sun, Jul 22 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – OutBreak – Temple Fire Co Social Quarters, 4923 Kutztown RD, Temple, PA – 2 pm - facebook.com/OutBreakWrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – American Style Wrestling – The River Rooms, Mill Race LN, DY8 1JN Stourbridge, UK – 6 pm

Sun, Jul 22 – Apex – Jurys Inn, Midsummer Blvd, MK92 Milton Keynes, UK - facebook.com/APEXWrestlingUK

Sun, Jul 22 – Attach! Pro Wrestling – Cathays Youth and Community Centre, 36 Cathays Terrace, Cardiff, UK – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/ATTACKProWrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – Cornish Pro Wrestling – St. Johns Hall, Penzance, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/Cornishprowrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – Elite British Wrestling – Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse RD, S10 1TD, Sheffield, UK – 2:45 pm - facebook.com/EliteBritishWrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – International Wrestling League – Resistance Gallery, 265 Poyser ST, Bethnal Green, E2 9RF London, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/InternationalWrestlingLeague

Sun, Jul 22 – Exposure Entertainment – Los Amigos, 33A Stow Hill, NP20 1JH Newport, Wales, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ExposureEntertainment

Sun, Jul 22 – International Pro Wrestling UK – Casino Rooms, Blue Board LN, ME1 1PD Rochester, Medway, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Sun, Jul 22 – TIDAL – Temple of Boom Leeds, Byron Street Mills, Millwright ST, LS2 7QG Leeds, UK – 2 & 5 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Sun, Jul 22 – WrestleForce – Paringdom RD, CM19 4QT Harlow, Essex, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestleForceUK

Mon, Jul 23 – New Evolution – Joe Byrne Memorial Stadium, Grand Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador – 6 pm – NewEvolutionWrestling.com

Mon, Jul 23 – Exposure Entertainment – Coyote Ugly Saloon, 78 St. Mary ST, CF10 1FA Cardiff, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ExposureEntertainment

Mon, Jul 23 – Megaslam Wrestling – Bridlington Spa, South Marine DR, YO15 3JH Bridlington, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Tue, Jul 24 – New Evolution – Steele Community Centre, Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador – 6 pm – NewEvolutionWrestling.com

Wed, Jul 25 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jul 25 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jul 25 – New Evolution – Trinity-Placentia Stadium, Whitbourne, Newfoundland and Labrador – 7 pm – NewEvolutionWrestling.com

Wed, Jul 25 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jul 26 – Wrestling For Charity – El Toro Nightclub, 2470 San Bruno Ave, San Francisco, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForCharity

Thu, Jul 26 – Lucha va Voom – The Mayan Theatre, 1038 S Hill ST, Downtown Los Angeles, CA – 8 pm - luchavavoom.com

Thu, Jul 26 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jul 26 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Broadstar Bar and Grill, 715 SW Broad ST, Southern Pines, NC – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Thu, Jul 26 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Jul 26 – USA Championship Wrestling – Gladeville Community Center, 95 McCreary RD, Lebanon, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/USACWRESTLING

Thu, Jul 26 – Dragon Pro Wrestling – Cathays Youth and Community Centre, 36 Cathays Terrace, CF24 4HX Cardiff, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/DragonProWrestling

Thu, Jul 26 – Ultimate Pro Wrestling – Weymouth Pavilion, The Pavilion Theatre, The Esplanade, DT4 8ED Weymouth, Dorset, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/UltimateProWrestling

Fri, Jul 27-Sat, Jul 28 – Queens of Combat – Raleight Supercon at Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S Salisbury ST, Raleigh, NC – 10 am - facebook.com/queensofcombat

Fri, Jul 27-Sat, Jul 28 – National Federation of Wrestling – Hoots on the Water, 2091 22 1/2 Ave, Rice Lake, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – All Star Wrestling – Wise Hall and Lounge, 1882 Adanac ST, Vancouver, BC – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Fri, Jul 27 – Big Time Wrestling (ft. Holiday Toy Drive) – Newark Pavilion, Newark, CA – 7:30 pm - btwrestling.com

Fri, Jul 27 – Pacific Coast Wrestling – Longshoremen Hall, 231 W C ST, Wilmington, CA – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/PCWULTRA

Fri, Jul 27 – Phoenix Pro – Phoenix Theatre, 201 Washington ST, Petaluma, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/ppwpetaluma

Fri, Jul 27 – Venue Wrestling Entertainment – Ricochet Rec Center, 450 W Alen RD, Imperial, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Venue-Wrestling-Entertainment-616259448532444

Fri, Jul 27 – Rocky Mountain Pro – Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake ST, Denver, CO – 9 pm - facebook.com/TheRockyMtnPro

Fri, Jul 27 – Fight Club Finland – Messukeskus, Messuaukio 1, 00520 Helsinki, Finland – 8 pm - facebook.com/fcfwrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – Championship Wrestling from Georgia – Pete Nancy Boys and Girls Club, 1441 Martin Luther King Jr DR, Greensboro, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/GeorgiaWrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – Paradigm Pro Wrestling – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/ParadigmProWrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – Pro Wrestling King – ?, South Bend, IN – 7:30 pm - pwk1.com

Fri, Jul 27 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Jul 27 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – Mid-South Championship Wrestling – Allen Parish Civic Center, Oberlin, LA

Fri, Jul 27 – Northeast Championship Wrestling – VFW Post 2017, 84 Eastern Ave, Dedham, MA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NCWwrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – Limitless Wrestling – 120 Stroudwater Ave, Westbrook, ME – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/LimitlessWrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – Macomb County Championship Wrestling – 34911 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights, MI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MacombCountyCW

Fri, Jul 27 – American Wrestling Federation – Shooting Star Casino, 777 Casino RD, Mahnomen, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Fri, Jul 27 – Neo Fight Pro – Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Ave, Voorhees, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/NeoFight-Pro-467553546950341

Fri, Jul 27 – FireStar Pro Wrestling – 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Fri, Jul 27 – Absolute Intense Wrestling – 1355 W 70th ST, Cleveland, OH – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Aiwrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – Ohio Championship Wrestling – Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E Howe RD, Tallmadge, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/OhioChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – Alpha-1 – Hamilton Convention Centre, 1 Summers LN, Hamilton, ON – 7 pm

Fri, Jul 27 – Rock N Wrestle – Mercure Inverness Hotel, Church ST, IV1 1QY Inverness, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/rocknwrestle

Fri, Jul 27 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jul 27 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jul 27 – Fight Club Pro – Starworks Warehouse, Wolverhampton, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fight-Club-PRO-234516669556

Fri, Jul 27 – Cascase Championship Wrestling – The Museum Event Center, 5225 N Freya ST, Spokane, WA – 7 pm - facebook.com/CascadeChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jul 28-Sun, Jul 29 – Insane Championship Wrestling – O2 ABC, 300 Sauchiehall ST, G2 3JA Glasgow, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Arizona Wrestling Federation – 14202 N 73rd Ave, Peoria, AZ – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/arizonawrestlingfederation

Sat, Jul 28 – All Star Wrestling Federation – 201 Hwy 367 N, Tuckerman, AR – 7 pm - facebook.com/ASWF.Wrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – All Star Wrestling, Inc. – Alice McKay, 6050 176 ST, Surrey, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Sat, Jul 28 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial, 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWRevolution

Sat, Jul 28 – Destiny Christian Championship Wrstling – The Baker County Fairgrounds, 5567 Lauramore RD, Macclenny, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/DCCWWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Jul 28 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Jul 28 – XWX – Jackson County Agricultural Center, 3631 HWY 90, Marianna, FL – 5 pm - facebook.com/XWX-Wrestling-534907309882552

Sat, Jul 28 – Anarchy Wrestling – The Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm

Sat, Jul 28 – One Fall Wrestling – Dennard Conference Center Auditorium Building, 1560 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA – 6:45 pm

Sat, Jul 28 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Southern Violence and Wrestling – 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/southernviolenceandwrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – United Championship Wrestling – 90 Milledge RD, Augusta, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/UCWHQ

Sat, Jul 28 – Championship of Wrestling – Big Eppel, Eppelborn, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/Championship.of.Wrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Erding Wrestling Show – Sportpark Schollbach 17, 85435 Erding, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/EWS.Erding

Sat, Jul 28 – Clash – Four Winds Field, 501 W South ST, South Bend, IN – 7 pm

Sat, Jul 28 – MCIW/New Breed Wrestling – Dale Community Center, 103 N Wallace ST, Dale, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/MCIWNewBreedWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Accademia FCW – Accademia FCW, Piazza Marconi, 20016 Pero, Italy – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/FCWEWRESTLING

Sat, Jul 28 – Universal Championship Wrestling – Centre On Main, 425 S Main ST, Leitchfield, KY – 6 pm - facebook.com/UCWPRO

Sat, Jul 28 – World Wrestling Alliance – The Salvation Army, 215 Ewing RD, Owensboro, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Jul 28 – Gulf State Wrestling – Morgan City Auditorium, Morgan City, LA - facebook.com/gulfcoastwrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – EWA – The Gentlemen’s Gold Club, 5801 Pulaski Hwy, Baltimore, MD – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ewamaryland

Sat, Jul 28 – Detroit Style Wrestling – The Brass Monkey, Detroit, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/detroitstylewrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Price of Glory Wrestling – Coach Eby Youth and Family Center, 89 W Chicago ST, Coldwater, MI – 5 pm - facebook.com/POGwrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Flint Iceland Arenas, 1160 S Elms RD, Flint, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/ppwpower

Sat, Jul 28 – American Wrestling Federation – Princeton Arena, 511 Ice Arena DR, Princeton, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Jul 28 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Jul 28 – Pro Wrestling Ego – Hideaway, 5100 I-55 N, Jackson, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingego

Sat, Jul 28 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Jul 28 – Combat Zone Wrestling – Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Ave, Voorhees, NJ – 8 pm – CZWrestling.com

Sat, Jul 28 – SWF – Veterans Park, South Center Place, Bayville, NJ – 3 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Jul 28 – Buffalo Championship Wrestling – Francis J. Donovan American Legion Post 1626, 3210 Genesee ST, Cheektowaga, NY – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/BCWWNY

Sat, Jul 28 – EPW – Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark ST RD, Auburn, NY – 5 pm - facebook.com/weareElite1

Sat, Jul 28 – NU Pro Wrestling – Shopping Town Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY – 4:15 pm - facebook.com/NUProWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Hughes Academy – Kelston Intermediate School, Kelston, Auckland, New Zealand - hughesacademy.co.nz

Sat, Jul 28 – Charity Wrestling Federation (Benefits Diabetes Awareness) – 1001 W Swanzy ST, Elizabethtown, NC – 6:30 pm

Sat, Jul 28 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Jul 28 – Eastern Wrestling Federation – Forest City Armory, 890 Withrow RD, Forest City, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EWFcarolinas

Sat, Jul 28 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Tortuga’s Nest, 1713 N New River DR, Surf City, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Operation Dave Foundation (Benefit) – 1001 W Spanzy ST, Elzabethtown, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/The-Operation-Save-Foundation-176298316769

Sat, Jul 28 – Junction City Wrestling (Benefit for Hocket Association for the Developmentally Challenged) – Aleyards, 100 Symes RD, Toronto, ON – 2 and 4 pm

Sat, Jul 28 – Premier Championship Wrestling – Turner’s Hall, 7325 Guthrie Ave, Cleveland, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/premierchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Border Town Pro Wrestling – Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre, 796 Buffalo RD, Fort Erie, ON – 6 pm – BorderTownWrestling.com

Sat, Jul 28 – Magnificent Championship Wrestling – Dunsdon Legion, 9 Tollgate RD, Brantford, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/magnificentchampionship

Sat, Jul 28 – Wrestlelusion – Scotiabank Convention Centre, 6815 Stanley Ave, Niagara Fals, ON – 6:30 pm

Sat, Jul 28 – Chikara – The Wrestle Factory, 4711 Wingate ST, Philadelphia, PA – 3 pm - chikarapro.com

Sat, Jul 28 – United Pro Wrestling – Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre, Peterhead Aberdeenshire, Scotland – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/UPWONLINE

Sat, Jul 28 – Pro Wrestling Turbo – Brewery 85, 6 Whitlee CT, Greenville, SC – 5 pm - facebook.com/PROWRESTLINGTURBO

Sat, Jul 28 – Svensky Wrestling Syd – Moriska Paviljongen, Norra Parkgatan 2, 21442 Malmo, Sweden – 7 pm - facebook.com/SWS.malmo

Sat, Jul 28 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Innovate – Patton-Crosswhite VFW, State ST, Bristol, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/InnovateWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jul 28 – Pro Wrestling South – Bistol National Guard, 611 Bluff City Hwy, Bristol, TN – 8 pm

Sat, Jul 28 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jul 28 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga

Sat, Jul 28 – Hurricane Pro – Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main ST, Beaumont, TX – 7 pm – HurricanePro.info

Sat, Jul 28 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Texas All-Star Wrestling – Cypress VFW Arena (Post #8905), 21902 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX – 7:30 pm - taswwrestling.com

Sat, Jul 28 – Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/TOTWrestlingAMA

Sat, Jul 28 – ? – Selby Railway Club, Station RD, YO8 4AA Selby, UK – 2 pm

Sat, Jul 28 – AIWF England/HCW – Button Oak, Fete, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Jul 28 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – The Carleton, 56 Marine RD W, LA44EU Morecambe, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/AOWUK

Sat, Jul 28 – DOA – Chesterton Sports Centre, Gilbert RD, CB4 3NY Cambridge, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/DoaWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Entertainment Wrestling Association – High Wycombe Judo Centre, Barry Close, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, HP12 4UE High Wycombe, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ewawrestlinguk

Sat, Jul 28 – Falling Starr Wrestling – Heacham Sports and Social Club, 13 Station RD, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – Mountbatten Leisure Centre, Alexandra Park, PO2 9QA Portsmouth, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Shropshire Wrestling Alliance – Dawley Town Hall, New ST, TF4 3JR Telford, UK – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/ShropsWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – NOVA Pro – Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge No. 2188, 8421 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA – 7 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Vanguard Championship Wrestling – Norfolk Masonic Temple, 7001 Granby ST, Norfolk, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/vcwrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Lucha Libre Volcanica – Duwamish Waterway Park, 7900 10th Ave S, Seattle, WA – 1 pm - facebook.com/LuchaVolcanica

Sat, Jul 28 – Project 42 – El Corazon, 109 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA – 9 pm - facebook.com/OMGPROJECT42

Sat, Jul 28 – National Wrestling League – Randy Smith Recreation Center, 40 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWLWrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Legacy Pro – Tanner Paull American Legion Post 120, 6922 W Orchard ST, Milwaukee, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/legacyprowi

Sat, Jul 28 – National Federation of Wrestling – Hoots on the Water, 2091 22 1/2 Ave, Rice Lake, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Sat, Jul 28 – Showtime Championship Wrestling – Chippewa Valley Fraternal Order of Eagles #2213, 2588 Hallie RD, Chippewa Falls, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/ShowtimeChampionship

Sat, Jul 28 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – Two Rivers Community House, 1702 W Park ST, Two Rivers, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – Pure Wrestling Association – 911 13th Ave, Campbell River, BC – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – Cal-Cen Professional Wrestling – The Graduate, 990 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo, CA – 3 pm - facebook.com/CenCalPro

Sun, Jul 29 – California Wrestling Association – Hilmar Grange Hall, 8188 Lander Ave, Hilmar, CA – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/CaliforniaWrestlingAssociation

Sun, Jul 29 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com

Sun, Jul 29 – Channel Islands World Wrestling – Merton Hotel Belvedere, JE4 9PG St. Saviour, Jersey, Channel Islands – 6 pm - facebook.com/ChannelIslandsWorldWrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment – ?, Atlanta, GA - facebook.com/AtlantaWrestlingEntertainment

Sun, Jul 29 – Kaiju Attack Wrestling – Wire, 6815 W Roosevelt, Berwyn, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/kaijuattackwrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – Pro Wrestling Ulster – S13 Warehouse, Boucher RD, BT12 6HH Belfast, Ireland – 4 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingulster

Sun, Jul 29 – Italian Championship Wrestling – Lido Campanello Castenuovo Del Garda, Peschiera del Garda, Italy – 9:30 pm - facebook.com/Italianchampionshipwrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – Action Packed Wrestling – White Castle Community Center, 32725 Bowie ST, White Castle, LA – 3 pm - facebook.com/actionpackedentertainment

Sun, Jul 29 – Beyond – White Eagle, 116 Green ST, Worcester, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – American Wrestling Federation – The Friendly Buffalo, 16722 198th Ave, Big Lake, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sun, Jul 29 – Heavy On Wrestling – Fortune Bay Resort Casino, 1430 Bois Forte RD, Tower, MN – 2 pm - facebook.com/heavyonwrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – Lo Mejor de la Lucha – El Ranchito, 2101 Cornhusker DR, South Sioux City, NE – 5 pm - facebook.com/Lo-mejor-de-la-lucha-177095603068630

Sun, Jul 29 – Big Valley Wrestling – ?, Las Vegas, NV – 2 pm - facebook.com/bigvalleywrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – America’s Most Liked/Impact (WrestleCade) – Triad Stage, 232 S Elm ST, Greensboro, NC – 4 pm - facebook.com/AMLWrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – All-Star Pro – I & N Rockwell Event Center, Oklahoma City, OK – 3 pm - facebook.com/1AllStarpro

Sun, Jul 29 – Alpha-1 – Knights of Columbus, 222 Queenston RD, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm

Sun, Jul 29 – C*4 – St. Antony’s Banquet Hall, 523 St. Anthony ST, Ottawa, ON – 7:30 pm - c4wrestling.com

Sun, Jul 29 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Zurich Fair, Zurich, ON – 3 pm - classic-championship-wrestling.com

Sun, Jul 29 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – Dead or Alive – Harvey’s Comedy Club, 436 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR – 1 pm - facebook.com/DOAProWrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – Revenge Pro Wrestling – Perry Highway Hose Co., 8281 Oliver RD, Erie, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/RevengeProErie

Sun, Jul 29 – APW – Centro De Treinos Portimão, Zona Industrial Coca Maravilhas, lote 3, 1º Andar, 8500-602 Portimão, Portugal – 6 pm - facebook.com/apwwrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – TCW – The Chop Shop Pt 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/TCW-1905490912858078

Sun, Jul 29 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Sun, Jul 29 – Scottish School of Wrestling – Bathgate Royal British Legion, 50 N Bridge ST, EH48 4PP Bathgate, Scotland – 3 pm - facebook.com/SSW02

Sun, Jul 29 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Club, 1 The Straits, Lower Gornal, Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Sun, Jul 29 – International Pro Wrestling UK – Knole Academy, Sevenoaks, Kent, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Sun, Jul 29 – Pro Wrestling Ulster – S13belfast, 45 Boucher Rd, BT126HR, Belfast, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingulster

Sun, Jul 29 – The Wrestling League – Harwich and Parkeston F.C., Harwich, UK – 11 am - facebook.com/WrestlingLeague

Sun, Jul 29 – Torquay Wrestling – The Acorn Centre, Lummaton Cross, TQ2 8ET Torquay, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/torquaywrestling

Sun, Jul 29 – Ultimate British Wrestling – Coombes Community Centre, Royston, Cambridgeshire, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/UBWUK1

Sun, Jul 29 – North West Pro Wrestling – Parkwood Community Club, 3045 Madrona Dr SE, Port Orchard, WA – 6 pm

Sun, Jul 29 – Insane Championship Wrestling – La Pica Lounge (corner of 35th and Lincolin), Milwaukee, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/icwmilwaukee

Mon, Jul 30 – Megaslam Wrestling – Bridlington Spa, South Marine DR, YO15 3JH Bridlington, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Tue, Jul 31 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Cozzy’s Comedy Club, 9700 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Wed, Aug 1 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Aug 1 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Aug 1 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Aug 1 – International Pro Wrestling UK – Unit Nine, 9 Bridgeturn Ave, Milton Keynes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Thu, Aug 2-Sat, Aug 4 – RIPTIDE Wrestling – Brighthelm Centre, North RD, BN1 1YD Brighton, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/RiptideWres

Thu, Aug 2 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Aug 2 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – AYR Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park RD, Woodstock, New Brunswick – 6 pm - facebook.com/IHWwrestling

Thu, Aug 2 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Aug 2 – USA Championship Wrestling – Gladeville Community Center, 95 McCreary RD, Lebanon, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/USACWRESTLING

Thu, Aug 2 – Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling – Ranch House, Sachse, TX – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Thu, Aug 2 – TNT Ignition – Fusion Liverpool, 17-21 Fleet ST, L1 4AR Liverpool, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/tntignitionwres

Thu, Aug 2 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Backyard Grill, 13999 Metrotech DR, Chantilly, VA – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – Empire Wrestling Federation – Father Maguire Council 3851, Knights of Columbus, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Aug 3 – Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA – 9 pm - facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, Aug 3 – Northeast Wrestling – Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium, Lefty Dugar DR, Norwich, CT – 6 pm - facebook.com/NortheastWrestlingNEW

Fri, Aug 3 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – 662 Coe Ave, Unit 2, East Haven, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/OfficialPAPW

Fri, Aug 3 – Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling – Cuban Civic Club, 10905 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/tampabayprowrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – Southern Extreme Championship Wrestling – Duke’s Mix, 976 Main ST, Whitesburg, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SouthernExtremeChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Aug 3 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – VPW – Serendipity Room, 515 Douglas ST, Route 16, Uxbridge, MA – 7:45 pm

Fri, Aug 3 – Horror Slam – Rocky’s Pub, 12850 Sibley RD, Riverview, MI – 8 pm - facebook.com/HorrorSlam

Fri, Aug 3 – Impact Pro Wrestling – Atokad Park, 1547 Stable DR, South Sioux City, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – Moncton Lions Club, 55 Mark Ave, Moncton, New Brunswick – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/IHWwrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave, Wantagh, NY – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – World of Hurt – Whitehall Athletic Club, 62 Poultney ST, Whitehall, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/WOHWrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – Wrestling Revolver – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWRevolver

Fri, Aug 3 – Undisputed Championship Wrestling – The Collier VFD Social Hall, 404 Collier RD, Uniontown, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/UndisputedWrestling36

Fri, Aug 3 – La Descente du Coude – Bar 99, 4240 Hochelaga, Montreal, QC - facebook.com/ladescenteducoudepodcast

Fri, Aug 3 – APW – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – Midwest All Pro – A Homestead Brew, 26685 486th Ave, Valley Springs, SD – 7:30 pm - midwestallpro.com

Fri, Aug 3 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Aug 3 – Resolute Wrestling – 4034 Peavine RD, Crossville, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ResoluteWrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling – Bastrop Homecoming and Rodeo, Bastrop, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Aug 3 – RISE – Brudenell Social Club, 33 Queens RD, LS6 1NY Leeds, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/riseengland

Fri, Aug 3 – Showtime Championship Wrestling Alliance – Mclure Hotel and Conference Center, 1200 Market ST, Wheeling, WV – 7:30 pm

Fri, Aug 3 – ACW Wisconsin – Oshkosh Masonic Center, 204 Washington Ave, Oshkosh, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/acwwisconsin

Fri, Aug 3 – SuperFriends – Kapco Field – Lakeshore Chinooks Game, 12800 N Lake Shore DR, Mequon, WI – 5 pm - facebook.com/PWRSuperFriends

Sat, Aug 4-Sun, Aug 5 – Wrestlesport – Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR - facebook.com/wrestlesport1

Sat, Aug 4-Sun, Aug 5 – Total Championship Wrestling – Bell County Comic-Con, Belton, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/TotalChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – Southeastern Pro Wrestling – JC Arena, 8142 Hwy 31, Hanceville, AL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/groups/1125254084156564/

Sat, Aug 4 – Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling – East Haven Adult Learning Center, 290 Dodge Ave, East Haven, CT – 5 pm - facebook.com/OfficialPAPW

Sat, Aug 4 – Blueprint – D6 Sports Plex, Deerfield, FL – 7:30 pm – BlueprintProWrestling.com

Sat, Aug 4 – Disciples of Christ Wrestling – Winder Lions Club, 354 E Broad ST, Winder, GA – 7 pm

Sat, Aug 4 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Turbenhalle Oberhausen, Im Lipperfeld 23, Oberhausen, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – AAW – Knights of Columbus, 209 Gooding ST, LaSalle, IL – 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Aug 4 – POWW – American Legion, 703 N Route 12, Fox Lake, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/POWW-Entertainment-346070140645

Sat, Aug 4 – Pro Wrestling King – Life Plex Gymnasium, 2855 Miller DR, Plymouth, IN – 7 pm - pwk1.com

Sat, Aug 4 – Central Empire Wrestling – Nelson Pioneer Farm, 2211 Nelson LN, Oskaloose, IA – 7 pm – CentralEmpireWrestling.com

Sat, Aug 4 – International Wrestling Entertainment – P. Zale G. Rusca, Genova Quinto, Giardini di Quinto, Italy – 9 pm - facebook.com/IweItaly

Sat, Aug 4 – Metro Pro – ?, ?, MI - facebook.com/MetroProWrestlingMI

Sat, Aug 4 – National Federation of Wrestling – ?, Norway, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Aug 4 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Aug 4 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Irish Jack’s Beer Shack, LLC, 1706 US Rt 11, Hastings, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – Northeast Wrestling – Dutchess Stadium, 1500 Route 9D, Wappingers Falls, NY – 7 pm

Sat, Aug 4 – Impact Pro Wrestling New Zealand – Unit 3, 11 View RD, Henderson, New Zealand – 11:30 am - facebook.com/ImpactProwrestlingNZ

Sat, Aug 4 – Next Evolution Wrestling – Elizabeth City Police Athletic League, 302 N Road ST, Elizabeth City, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/NEWNextEvolutionWrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – North American Wrestling Alliance – Burke County Fair, 145 Bost RD, Morganton, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/NAWA-Professional-Wrestling-1665340640360074

Sat, Aug 4 – TRUE – Salvation Army, Berwick, PA – 7 pm – TrueProWrestling.com

Sat, Aug 4 – Academie de Lutte Estrienne – Camping de l’ile Marie, rue St. Francies 225, Sherbrooke, QC – 2 pm - facebook.com/estrielutte

Sat, Aug 4 – Sherbrooke Championship Wrestling – Bishop’s University, 2600 College ST, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/luttescw

Sat, Aug 4 – Outside the Box Wrestling – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/outsidetheboxwrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Group – Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, Scotland – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Aug 4 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – Leslie M. Stover Middle, 1649 Smyrna RD, Elgin, SC – 5 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Aug 4 – Pro Wrestling Revolution/United Southern Wrestling Alliance – Old Brighton Gym, 60 School ST, Brighton, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingrevolution

Sat, Aug 4 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Aug 4 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – Old School Wrestling – MCM Elegante Hotel, 5200 E University Blvd, Odessa, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/OSW.Wrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – SOAR Championship Wrestling – Tool Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., 525 S Tool DR, Tool, TX – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/soarcw

Sat, Aug 4 – Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/TOTWrestlingAMA

Sat, Aug 4 – 4th Generation Wrestling – Castleford Civic Centre, Ferrybridge RD, WF10 4JH Castleford, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/4thGenerationWrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – First Class Wrestling – Whitby Pavilion, West Cliff, YO21 3EN Whitby, Redcar and Cleveland, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FirstClassWrestling

Sat, Aug 4 – KAPOW – The Hobbit Pub, 134 Bevois Valley RD, Southampton, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sat, Aug 4 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Grou – Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Aug 4 – This Is Wrestling – Upholland Iabourclub, Ormskirk RD, WN8 9AR Skelmersdale, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Thisiswrestlingpw/

Sat, Aug 4 – Classic Pro Wrestling – West Point High School, 2700 Mattaponi Ave, West Point, VA – 9 pm - facebook.com/classicprowrestlin

Sat, Aug 4 – International Combat Sports – Action-Ayash Sports Complex, 2400 Kanawha Ter, Saint Albans, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/InternationalCombatSports

Sat, Aug 4 – Real Shoot Wrestling – City Parks of Clarksburg, Nutter Fort, WV – 5 pm - facebook.com/RSWLive

Sat, Aug 4 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – Baba Louies, 419 Main Ave, De Pere, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Aug 5 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Bartholomaus-Schink-Strasse 47, Cologne, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sun, Aug 5 – Glory Pro – Swansea Improvement Association, 216 Service ST, Swansea, IL – 2 pm - facebook.com/GloryPro2017

Sun, Aug 5 – Pro Wrestling King – Beacon Center, South Bend, IN - pwk1.com

Sun, Aug 5 – Pure Pro Wrestling – City Market, 3600 S Dort Hwy, Flint, MI – 3 pm - facebook.com/ppwpower

Sun, Aug 5 – XICW – Hot Rock Sports Bar and Music Cafe, 24300 Hoover RD, Warren, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Aug 5 – Create A Pro – Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy, 95 Engineers DR, Hicksville, NY – 4 pm - facebook.com/createapro

Sun, Aug 5 – Courage Pro Wrestling – RHLI Veterans Association, 1353 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/courageprowrestling

Sun, Aug 5 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Aug 5 – Benefit for Lord Zoltan – Syria Shriners, 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick, PA – 2 pm

Sun, Aug 5 – Southern Underground Pro – The Basement End, 917 Woodland ST, Nashville, TN – 2 pm - facebook.com/supgraps

Sun, Aug 5 – Discovery Wrestling – The Jam House, 5 Queen ST, EH2 1RE Edinburgh, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling

Sun, Aug 5 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – The Hide-A-Way Club, 3010 E Abram ST, Arlington, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sun, Aug 5 – Elevation – Newbold Verdon Sports and Social Club, 107 Main ST, Newbold Verdon, LE9 9NP Leicester, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/ElevationWrestling

Sun, Aug 5 – Extreme American Wrestling – Parsons Hall, High ST, NN29 7AB Irchester, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/eawuk

Sun, Aug 5 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – West End Working Mens Club, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sun, Aug 5 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sun, Aug 5 – Sacrifice Pro Wrestling – Cedars Upper School, LU7 2AE Leighton Buzzard, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/SacrificePro

Sun, Aug 5 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Breakers Sky Lounge, 2445 Centreville RD, Fl 4th, Herndon, VA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sun, Aug 5 – Black Diamond – Diamondplex, 1695 Marshall ST, Benwood, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/BlackDiamondWrestling

Mon, Aug 6 – Megaslam Wrestling – Bridlington Spa, South Marine DR, YO15 3JH Bridlington, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Tue, Aug 7 – REAL – Riverside Community Center, 3061 E Riverside DR, Fort Myers, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/realprofl

Tue, Aug 7 – Real Shoot Wrestling – Mannington District Fair, Mannington, WV - facebook.com/RSWLive

Wed, Aug 8 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Aug 8 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Aug 8 – Create-A-Pro – Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy, 95 Engineers DR, Hicksville, NY – 8 pm – CreateAProWrestling.com

Wed, Aug 8 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Aug 8 – World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling – 384 Park Ave, Urbana, OH – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WCPBTW

Wed, Aug 8 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Pig Pen, 702 Union Blvd, Allentown, PA – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Wed, Aug 8 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Electric Cowboy of Longview, 1016 McCann RD, Longview, TX – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Thu, Aug 9 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Aug 9 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – The Rex Theater, 1602 E Carson ST, Pittsburgh, PA – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Thu, Aug 9 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Aug 9 – School of Morton – Greene County Fair, 410 Fairgrounds RD, Greeneville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/schoolofmorton

Thu, Aug 9 – USA Championship Wrestling – Gladeville Community Center, 95 McCreary RD, Lebanon, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/USACWRESTLING

Thu, Aug 9 – Pro Wrestling Religion – Plaza Arts Center, 1115 4th ST, Carrollton, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWReligion

Thu, Aug 9 – Ultimate Pro Wrestling – Weymouth Pavilion, The Pavilion Theatre, The Esplanade, DT4 8ED Weymouth, Dorset, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/UltimateProWrestling

Fri, Aug 10 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Aug 10 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Aug 10 – Erding Wrestling Show – Sportpark Schollbach 17, 85435 Erding, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/EWS.Erding

Fri, Aug 10 – Freelance Underground – Baderbrau, 2515 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL – 8:30 pm

Fri, Aug 10 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Aug 10 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Aug 10 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – Chipman Centenial Arena, 18 Arena ST, Chipman, New Brunswick – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/IHWwrestling

Fri, Aug 10 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne RD, Teaneck, NJ – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Aug 10 – Wrestling With Purpose – Pembroke Middle, 8910 Deep Branch RD, Pembroke, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingWithPurpose

Fri, Aug 10 – Sthlm Wrestling – Tradgarden, Hammerby Slussvag 2, 11860 Stockholh, Sweden – 5 pm - facebook.com/STHLMWRESTLING

Fri, Aug 10 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Aug 10 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Aug 10 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Aug 10 – Texas Wrestling Association – Texas Wolverine All-Star, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/OfficialTexasWrestlingAssociation

Fri, Aug 10 – Welsh Wrestling – Muni Arts Centre, Municipal Buildings/Gelliwastad RD, Pontypridd, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WelshWrestling

Fri, Aug 10 – River City Championship Wrestling – Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST S, La Crosse, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, Aug 11-Sun, Aug 12 – AIWF England/HCW – HCW WrestleDome, Wolverley SSC, Wolverley, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Aug 11 – Rockey City Championship Wrestling – Von Braun Center, 700 Monroe ST SW, Huntsville, AL – 5 pm - facebook.com/Rocket-City-Championship-Wrestling-Wrestlecon-127878908078832

Sat, Aug 11 – ICW – Tuggeranong Community Centre, Canberra, Australia – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ICWcanberra

Sat, Aug 11 – Riot City Wrestling – Unit 5, 4 Coglin ST, Hindmarsh, South Australia, Australia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/riotcitywrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Lucha Libre – Waldorf, 1489 E Hastings ST, Vancouver, BC – 2 pm

Sat, Aug 11 – Cosplay Wrestling Federation – Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great American Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/CosplayWrestlingFederation

Sat, Aug 11 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Aug 11 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Lanier County High School, 325 W Patten Ave, Lakeland, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Warrior Breed Wrestling, LLC – All Sports Kids, 4213 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/WarriorBreedWrestlingLLC

Sat, Aug 11 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Aug 11 – Anarchy Wrestling – The Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm

Sat, Aug 11 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Viral Pro Wrestling – 1742 Wrens Hwy, Thomson, GA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ViralProWrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – WrestleMerica – 118 Academy DR, Barnesville, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/wrestlemerica

Sat, Aug 11 – Hungarian Championship Wrestling – Pécs, Breuer Marcell sétány 2., Budapest, Hungary – 5 pm - hcw.hu

Sat, Aug 11 – Evolve – 1909 S Laramie Ave, Cicero, IL – 4 pm - facebook.com/WWNEVOLVE

Sat, Aug 11 – Zero 1 USA – Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Aug 11 – MPG – 416 E Wabash ST, Indianapolis, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MoneyPowerGold

Sat, Aug 11 – Pro Wrestling King – American Legion Post 241, 7605 Bluffton RD, Fort Wayne, IN – 4 pm - pwk1.com

Sat, Aug 11 – Wrestling Ireland – Tempo Community Centre, 10 Cullion RD, BT94 3AR Tempo, Fermanagh, Ireland – 5 pm - facebook.com/TheWrestlingIreland

Sat, Aug 11 – Kansas City Xtreme Wrestling – State Street Project, 1017 N 9th ST, Kansas City, KS – 5 pm - facebook.com/KCXWrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cotillion, 11120 W Kellogg ST, Wichita, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldclassrevolution

Sat, Aug 11 – Top Notch Wrestling – 2300 KY-69, Hartford, KY – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestKYTopNotchWrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Lucky Pro Wrestling – Clinton Elks Lodge 1306, 128 School ST, Clinton MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuckyProWrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Truly Independent Wrestling – TIW Arena, Lanesborough, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/TrulyIndependentWrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – American Wrestling Federation – ?, Kimball, MN – 3 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Aug 11 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Aug 11 – Magnum Pro – Ralston Arena, 7300 Q ST, Omaha, NE – 6 pm - facebook.com/MAGNUMWRESTLING

Sat, Aug 11 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Aug 11 – Combat Zone Wrestling – Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Ave, Voorhees, NJ – 8 pm – CZWrestling.com

Sat, Aug 11 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/TheMFPW

Sat, Aug 11 – Headlocks and Homeruns – NVP Sports Park, 701 Phillips RD, Webster, NY – 5 pm - facebook.com/Headlocks-Homeruns-7-976886725676240

Sat, Aug 11 – Upstate Professional Wrestling – NVP Sports Park, 701 Phillips RD, Webster, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Women of Warriors – Saint Finbar School, 1825 Bath Ave, New York, NY – 3 pm

Sat, Aug 11 – Impact Pro Wrestling – Bell Block, Taranaki, New Zealand – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestlingNZ

Sat, Aug 11 – Eastern Wrestling Federation – Forest City Armory, 890 Withrow RD, Forest City, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EWFcarolinas

Sat, Aug 11 – Extreme Shock Wrestling – Kinston Fairfield Gym, 800 Greenbrier RD, Kinston, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/Extreme-Shock-Wrestling-172222179490982

Sat, Aug 11 – Maximum Assault Wrestling – St. Johns Lutheran Church, 1140 W River RD N, Elyria, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/Maximum-Assault-Wrestling-261990134008921

Sat, Aug 11 – Savage Anarchy Wrestling – SAW Castle (Marion Cadet Hall), 434 W Church ST, Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/SAW-Savage-Anarchy-Wrestling-1033208333360910

Sat, Aug 11 – Barrie Wrestling – Ferris Lane Community Church, 49 Ferris LN, Barrie, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/BarrieWrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Cross Body Pro Wrestling – 69 Agnes ST, Kitchener, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/CBPWAcademy

Sat, Aug 11 – Chikara – The Wrestle Factory, 4711 Wingate ST, Philadelphia, PA – 3 pm - chikarapro.com

Sat, Aug 11 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Aug 11 – Xtreme Zone Wrestling – 60 rue Jacques-Cartier, Sorel, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/xtremezonewrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Respect Pro Wrestling – Lochwinnoch Community Annexe, Pavillion Hall, Lochlip RD, PA14 4AE Lochwinnoch, Scotland – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/respectprowrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling – Camden High School, Camden, SC – 8 pm - midatlanticwrestling.com

Sat, Aug 11 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Carver Park, 322 West Watauga Ave, Johnson City, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EvolutionChampionshipwrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Aug 11 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Aug 11 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Aug 11 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Blackjack’s Bar and Grill, 16103 W Little York RD, Houston, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Wharton County Youth Fair, Wharton, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/TOTWrestlingAMA

Sat, Aug 11 – Evolution Wrestling – Greenway Centre and Cafe, Doncaster RD, BS10 5PY Britol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – Falling Starr Wrestling – Alive Lynnsport, Greenpark Ave, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – RAD Pro Wrestling – Lukes Lane Community Centre, NE31 2 Hebburn, North Tyneside, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/RadProWrestling

Sat, Aug 11 – All Star Wrestling – Madison Civic Center, Madison, WV - facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv

Sat, Aug 11 – World Domination Wrestling – Blue Ridge Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, 181 Keyes Gap RD, Harpers Ferry, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/worlddominationwrestlingalliance

Sat, Aug 11 – Frozen Tundra Wrestling – The Hill, W7523 CR-C, Beaver Dam, WI – 5 pm - facebook.com/FrozenTundraWrestling

Sun, Aug 12 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com

Sun, Aug 12 – Wrestling Over Everything – Swansea Improvement Association, 301 Service ST, Belleville, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING

Sun, Aug 12 – Revolution Wrestling Authority – Southside Recreation Center, 401 Taylor Ave, High Point, NC - facebook.com/Revolution-Wrestling-Authority-1550824308567012

Sun, Aug 12 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Aug 12 – United Pro Wrestling – Fife Lodge Hotel, Sandyhill RD, AB45 1BE Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/UPWONLINE

Sun, Aug 12 – 3 Count Wrestling – Dolphin Centre, DL1 5RP Daltington, Co Durham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/3countwrestling

Sun, Aug 12 – Aspire Wrestling Alliance – Bramblebrook Community Centre, Stockbrooke ST, DE22 3WH Derby, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/aspirewrestlingalliance

Sun, Aug 12 – House of Pain – Portland Leisure Centre, Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Aug 12 – Pro Wrestling Eve – Resistance Gallery, 265 Poyser ST, Bethnal Green E2 9RF London, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/evewrestling

Sun, Aug 12 – World War Wrestling – Alton Park Junior School, CO15 1DL Clacton-on-Sea, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/Worldwarwrestling