As usual Aiden English sang an introduction …

Tough match and well fought by both competitors …

Rusev’s left knee was attacked all throughout the match. He was not able to effectively use the “Accolade.” English inerfered a few times … English took the turnbuckle off and a backfire when Rusev hit his own head on it nearly causing him to get pinned … Finally Styles with an amazing Phenomenal Forearm and pin to retain the title!