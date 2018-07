Asuka takes on champion Carmella and to make sure James Ellsworth can’t interfere he will be hoisted above the ring in a “shark cage.

ELLSWORTH WAS ABLE TO GET OUT AND HUNG UPSIDE DOWN FROM HIS FOOT. WWE CREW CAME DOWN TO HELP HIM AS ASUKA TOSSED THEM OUT OF THE RING AN THEN KEPT BEATING ON HIM.

AS THIS WAS GOING ON CARMELLA SNUCK UP BEHIND ASUKA — PUSHED ASUKA INTO THE EDGE OF THE SHARK CAGE KNOCKING HER OUT AND WOUND UP PINNING HER.

ASKUA WENT BERSERK AND DESTROYED HIM AND FINALLY PUT HIM IN THE ASUKA LOCK.