EXTREME RULES MATCH: NIA JAX (with NATALYA) vs. Champion Alexa Bliss (with Mickie James) — (Ronda Rousey is at ringside in the audience with a purchased ticket).

Everything is legal they used a kendo stick, garbage can, chairs, and more … Natalya and Mickey go into it a few times … Ronda ran to ringside and beat up Mickie and then destroyed her in the ring and around ringside as well … Rousey attacked Bliss but was stopped with a Kendo Stick by James .. Jax with near win but beaten with chairs by Bliss & James and finally Bliss DDT’s Nia on a chair and pins her!