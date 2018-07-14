This is Sal “Rough Cuts” LaSardo reporting in from Orlando, Fla with predictions for Extreme Rules live on the WWE Network.





WWE Championship — AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev: AJ Styles has been a fighting champion week in and week out — whether its on Smackdown or a ppv AJ has been having amazing run as champion. There is a reason why he is called Phenomenal, because he is just that. Rusev Day has gotten over very well and glad to see Rusev running with it. Unfortunately, for Rusev its going to feel like Friday the 13th for him. AJ retains via pinfall.

Intercontinental Championship — Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins (30-Minute Iron Man Match) – They are calling this an iron man match but I remember Iron Man matches going at least 60 minutes. Dolph is getting another title run right now and its just too soon with a month to go before SummerSlam to pull the title just yet. Drew McIntyre likely will interfere, and Dolph will get Rollins by the tights for the 1 -2 -3. Dolph retains with the help of Drew. Raw Women’s Championship — Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax (Extreme Rules Match) – Rhonda will be at ringside for this. This about the set up for SummerSlam and the continued development of Rhonda. Since Alexa cost Rhonda her match in at MITB, Rhonda likely does the same here. This will match end up in a DQ leaving Nia upset. One of 2 things I can see happening. Kurt Angle makes a #1 contenders match on Raw between Nia and Rhonda (which Rhonda will win. Rhonda has already defeated Nia in Philly and MSG on house shows recently), or a Triple threat match at SummerSlam between these three. I do not expect anything short of a DQ ending to further this along for August. SmackDown Women’s Championship — Carmella (c) vs. Asuka (James Ellsworth suspended in a shark cage): It’s virtually now or never for Asuka to get the belt. She has had chances galore thus far and has not capitalized on any of them. A loss sends her down the ladder. She was billed as invincible but that has since changed. Now she is locked up with Carmella again and Ellsworth. Ellsworth will find a way to get involved even in the shark cage, likely get a foreign object to Carmella to use against Asuka. Carmella will attempt to use the object and miss while Asuka will get the pinfall for the 1-2-3. Asuka becomes the Smackdown’s Women’s Champion. This will infuriate Carmella and she will blame Ellsworth for the loss and thus no longer using his services.

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley – The winner here likely becomes #1 contender for Lesnar’s title at SummerSlam even though it has not been announced yet. I do not see any other purpose to this match. There hype on Raw in the beginning was perfect set up. I expect a similar type match likely ending in a DQ or count out which will prompt Kurt to set up a rematch on Raw to determine the #1 contender. I just do not see how a clear cut winner will come out of this especially after the build up on RAW. It will take another match to settle this, in a falls count anywhere match.

United States Championship — Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Nakamura has had some bad losses to AJ for the World title and now going after Jeff US Title. Jeff has had a nice resurgence, although Nakamura has been a similar fate as Asuka being so close to the title and yet to cash in. Nakamura is too talented as it is and although Jeff has had his run I believe the run ends here with Nakamura claiming the US Title via pin. This should be one of the better matches on the card with lots of high spots and close calls.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No: This is Kane’s likely last match before the November election and much as I like to see him get the belts I just do not see it happening. The Bludgeon Brothers are just devastating to watch and I can not see them losing the belts for awhile and not here. I know the WWE is not using Daniel properly but he is going out there and giving the fans everything he has and getting solid reactions. I also, see a feud opening up with Daniel and the Miz at some point which would be exciting for everyone. Right now, I see Daniel gets pinned by Harper for the 1-2-3. I do not see Kane turning heel or anything. This end’s cleanly and perhaps Kane’s final match or at least till the election in November.

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (Steel Cage Match): Well, we finally get to a true extreme type match with a cage. Owens has been chased and rattled for weeks by Strowman. Too bad Sami is injured otherwise I like to see him help his former partner out but he is out injured. Braun has the MITB case and there is no escape for KO. Braun with the 1-2-3 in a relatively short but defining cage match.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin: Balor never lost his WWE title when he was injured. The title was stripped to injury and yet Lesnar rarely defends the WWE Title when its supposed to be defended every 30 days. Balor is being misused although this is a nice feud for both of them. These guys can showcase there talents in a relative evenly matchup. Baron seems to have gone the way Kane went corporate with the Authority. Corbin is still rising and getting better, and Balor just needs to find his way back into the title picture some way and some how. I see Balor getting the win and looking towards Dolph’s IC belt at SS. This should be a good match as both guys can bring it and have allot to show the higher ups heading into SS.

Raw Tag Team Championship — Deleters of Worlds vs. B-Team: Well, Mike Rotunda’s boys are finally going to lock up (Bray and Bo), which is nice to see finally. Likely won’t have the same feeling as when Brett faced his brother Owen but still going to be decent. Matt is in a strong run right now with Bray and the B Team has been getting over as well. Two teams should put on a solid match but Bo likely will be pinned by Bray (his brother) and the Deleters of the World will head to SummerSlam as Champs.

New Day vs. SAnitY (Tables Match): This is part of the kick off show. Sanity seems to be getting a push right now and I look for them to challenge at SS in August, so a win here will do just that. Sanity with the win and become #1 contenders for the titles.

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Sin Cara: Sin Cara has had his run and this about Andrade getting a much needed push. Andrade will come out firing on all cylinders and Sin will make a nice comeback but in the end Andrade will get the pin fall 1-2-3.

Overall, I do predict a few title changes even though it is a month before SummerSlam. It’s not a true extreme rules type card, more like a Night of Champions type card, except Brock is not defending his title again but that will change at SummerSlam. I had stated that I feel Asuka needs to get the women’s championship based on how things have gone for her since Mania. If she loses then where does she go? She needs to stay relevant and taking the title from Carmella especially after all that has happened between these two makes sense right now. The same goes for Nakumura too. He has had a solid program with AJ for the World Title only to come up short and he does not get the belt here then where does he go? He is here to do great things and the only logical choice is he beat Jeff for the belt. Jeff had his run and does not need the title to continue to be pushed. In fact, Jeff can face AJ Styles at SummerSlam and that would tear the roof off the place. Those two can have a potential match of the year and in order for that to happen Jeff would need to lose and I believe he does.

I am also, looking forward to seeing how Rhonda’s development coming along. Grant it she won’t be involved till the very end of the match but still will have a pivotal role in the way SummerSlam sets up. I think will see another positive step from her going forward.

We will see some good matches with the anticipation of SummerSlam coming. I do not see any heel or face turns but just good ole fashion extreme wrestling leaving us waiting to see how the next few weeks will shape up for the biggest summer event of all time.