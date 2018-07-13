JOHN OSTING REPORTING …

NXT Recap

From: Orlando Florida

Venue: NXT Arena

Air Date: July 11th, 2018

Tonight on NXT Mustache Mountain will defend their newly won NXT Tag Team Championships against the Undisputed Era.

The opening credits roll and Mauro Ranallo welcomes us to the show. Adam Cole makes his entrance for the first match. His opponent Danny Burch makes his entrance in this special challenge non-title match.

Match 1: NXT North American Champion, Adam Cole vs. Danny Burch in a non-title match.

Burch opens things firing his signature forearms and locks in an arm bar. Cole frees himself with a fore arm of his own. Burch fires back driving Cole to the floor. Burch follows but gets caught by Cole and driven into the ring post putting Cole in control. After a few minutes, Burch slugs back to create some space and puts himself back in control with a top-rope dropkick.

Burch hits Cole with a Tower of London for a near-fall. Burch goes for a suplex but Cole counters into a back breaker for a near-fall of his own. Cole is able to put Burch away catching him with a suplex into a back breaker followed by the “Last Shot” knee strike for the win.

Winner: Adam Cole

The NXT Women’s Division has a fire under them since Shayna Baszler called out the division and made some especially pointed comments to Candace Larae. This week, Larae was asked about those comments as she was leaving the building. She cut her comments short when she saw Baszler in the parking lot. She confronted her about those comments when Baszler continued. Larae slapped her causing the two to go at it in the parking lot. NXT officials had to break it up.

NXT Champion, Aleister Black will address the challenge to his title issued by Tommaso Ciampa later in the show. Women’s action happens after the break as Kairi Sane battles Vanessa Bourne after the break.

We return to Dakota Kai being interviewed about possibly facing Shayna Baszler. Before she gets going, Lacey Evans interrupts calling her not classy or lady-like enough to be champion. Evans says NXT deserves a women’s division with class. Kai made a challenge to Evans for next week.

Kairi Sane and Vanessa Borne make their entrances for the next match.

Match 2: Kairi Sane vs. Vanessa Borne

Sane executes a dragron screw leg whip and moves into a toe hold. Sane goes for a crucifix rollup but gets countered into Samoan drop. Borne hits a suplex for a two-count. Borne tries a drop from the second rope but comes up empty giving Sane control. Sane nails a spear and the sliding D knee strike in the corner. Sane goes to the second rope but gets caught by Borne. Borne goes for the pin but Sane counters into her anchor submission causing Borne to submit.

Winner: Kairi Sane

Sane grabs a mic and cuts a promo in-ring about Shayna Baszler. She reminds her that she has beaten her before and will do it again. She finishes saying she is coming for the title.

The announce table announces that NXT General Manager, William Regal has made a fatal four-way match to determine Baszler’s next challenger. The match participants will be: Nikki Cross, Candace Larae, Kairi Sane, and Bianca Belair.

NXT Champion, Aleister Black has arrived to Full Sail. He is interviewed on his way to the door and asked to give his thoughts on his next challenger, Tommaso Ciampa. Before he can speak, Black is stopped at the entrance by Johnny Gargano who just kept saying that no matter what, Ciampa cannot win. Black makes an effort to calm him down and tells Gargano to let him handle it. Black enters Full Sail and gets jumped from behind by Ciampa. Ciampa lays out Black then leaves as the training staff comes in to offer assistance to Black.

The show takes a break. The tag team championship is defended next.

We return to the entrances of Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly followed by Trent Seven and Tyler Bate.

Match 3: NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Trent Seven and Tyler Bate (Moustache Mountain) vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong (Undisputed Era).

O’Reilly and Strong decide to take the early advantage and attack Seven and Bates as the opening bell rings. It appeared to be a good move but someone forgot to tell Bate and Seven who quickly fought back causing the Era to retreat to the floor. The mountain boys follow them to the floor and are holding there own pretty well until Seven is atomic dropped on the ringside steps giving the Era the upper hand.

The Era spend the next several minutes working on the leg and knee of Seven but they can’t put him away. Seven catches O’Reilly with a surprise roll up creating the space Seven needs to possibly make the tag. Seven nails a DDT on Strong but is cut off from making the tag to Bate. Later, Seven is tied up again but is able to kick free using his good leg and make the tag to Bate. Bate opens up the offense on both Strong and O’Reilly.

Bate performs a giant swing and an airplane spin simultaneously in a cool spot. On the apron, Seven is being examined by the medical staff to see if he can continue. Bate hits the Tyler Driver on Strong but O’Reilly makes the pin fall save for his team. Bate gets hurt with a half-nelson back breaker. He needed to make the tag but did not think Seven recovered enough. Bate was kicked back to his corner and Seven tagged himself in.

On one leg, Seven goes toe-to -toe with both Strong and O’Reilly. Seven hits the “Seven Stars lariat for a near-fall. O’Reilly was able to lock Seven into a knee bar for the next several minutes causing Seven to writhe in pain. Seven fought hard and long trying to kick himself free with his good leg. At one point, Seven did mange to get free but O’Reilly recovered and locked the hold in again. Despite a great deal of suffering, Seven refused to submit. The agony of watching his friend suffer was too much for Bate who threw in the towel giving the match and belts to the Undisputed Era

Winner: Undisputed Era

The Era celebrate their big win from the stage as we end the show for this week.