Madison Square Garden Results 7/8/2018 Estimated crowd at about 15,000 – Very full..

Bobby Lashley vs. Jinder Mahal w/Suniel Singh winner Lashley pinfall

Cruiserweight Champ Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy winner Cedric Alexander pinfall ( 5 star match)

The B team vs. Titus Worldwide vs Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt tag title match…winner RAW Tag Team champs by pinfall

Riot Squad & Alicia Fox vs. Natalya – Ember Moon and Bayley – Bayley with pinfall on Riott Squad

Mojo Rawley vs. Bobby Roode Rawley with pinfall (Roode Injured knee) Rawley made quick work of Roode – Roode assisted to the back.

Seth Rollin vs Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler for IC title bout - Ziggler pins Seth with help from ropes (Drew Mcintyre thrown out then came back and dropped Seth throat first on ring barrier)

Six man tag The Lucha House Party vs. Brian Kendrick , Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher - Kendrick was pinned.

Nia Jax Ronda vs. Ronda Rousey – Alexa Bliss assisted by Micky James as special referees -Ronda Rousey makes Nia Jax tap. Only after Bliss and James get a beatdown and a new Ref comes down…

Main Event – Kevin Owens, Elias, Baron Corbin vs Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker – Elias works crowd for good 10 minutes with song and Walk With Elias chants – Corbin does a lot of not allowing Taker to not get tagged in..Finally, Taker gets tagged in last, crowd erupts and takes care of Owens with Chokeslam and Tombstone. Long walk out and the crowd loved every second of it.

Joe Lowry