FULL RESULTS — WWE PHILADELPHIA — 7/6/2018
WWE live July 6
IC champ match (Dolph Ziggler defending)
Seth Rollins v Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler Via pin
Feet on the rope
Cruiserweight (Cedric Alexander defending)
Buddy Murphy v Cedric Alexander
Cedric Alexander via Pin
6 woman tag match
Liv Morgan,Sarah Logan (Riott Squad) Alicia Fox v. Natalya, Ember Moon, Bayley
Team Bayley via pin
Bobby Roode v Mojo Rawley
Bobby Roode via pin
Triple threat tag team match for Tag team championship
B Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) v Titus Worldwide (Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews) v Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (defending titles)
Hardy & Wyatt via Pin
Ronda Rousey v Nia Jax
Ronda Rousey via submission
6 man tag cruiserweight Match
Lucha House Party v. Drew Gulak, Brian Kendrick, & Jack Gallagher
Lucha House Party via pin
Jinder Mahal v. Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley via pin
6 Man tag match
Elias Samson, Kevin Owens, & Baron Corbin v. Finn Bálor, Braun Strowman, & Roman Reigns
Team Roman Reigns via Pin