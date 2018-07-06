FULL RESULTS — WWE PHILADELPHIA — 7/6/2018

WWE live July 6

IC champ match (Dolph Ziggler defending)

Seth Rollins v Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler Via pin

Feet on the rope

Cruiserweight (Cedric Alexander defending)

Buddy Murphy v Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander via Pin

6 woman tag match

Liv Morgan,Sarah Logan (Riott Squad) Alicia Fox v. Natalya, Ember Moon, Bayley

Team Bayley via pin

Bobby Roode v Mojo Rawley

Bobby Roode via pin

Triple threat tag team match for Tag team championship

B Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) v Titus Worldwide (Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews) v  Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (defending titles)

Hardy & Wyatt via Pin

Ronda  Rousey v Nia Jax

Ronda Rousey via submission

6 man tag cruiserweight Match

Lucha House Party v.  Drew Gulak, Brian Kendrick, & Jack Gallagher

Lucha House Party via pin

Jinder Mahal v. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley via pin

6 Man tag match

Elias Samson, Kevin Owens, & Baron Corbin v. Finn Bálor, Braun Strowman, & Roman Reigns

Team Roman Reigns via Pin

