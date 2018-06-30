RING OF HONOR BEST IN THE WORLD 2018 RESULTS
Ring of Honor: Best In The World 2018
UMBC Event Center & on Honor Club
Baltimore, MD
By Shin-Blade
Twitter & Instagram: @shinsationalone
Pre-Show:
1- The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) def The Boys
2- Johnathan Gresham def Scorpio Sky
Main Card:
1- The Kingdom def Los Ingornables de Japan
2- Flip Gordon def Bully Ray by Disqualification after kicking Gordon in the groin. Ray continued to attack Flip and the returning Cheeseburger until Colt Cabana made the save.
3- Austin Aries def Kenny King
4- Jay Lethal def Kushida
5- Punishment Martinez def Hangman Page to retain the Ring of Honor Television Championship in a Baltimore Street Fight
6- The Briscoes def The Young Bucks to retain the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship
7- Dalton Castle def Marty Scurll & Cody to retain the Ring of Honor Championship
Note: NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis was in attendance for this match
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: Ring Of Honor.