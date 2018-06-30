Ring of Honor: Best In The World 2018

UMBC Event Center & on Honor Club

Baltimore, MD

By Shin-Blade

Twitter & Instagram: @shinsationalone

Pre-Show:

1- The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) def The Boys

2- Johnathan Gresham def Scorpio Sky

Main Card:

1- The Kingdom def Los Ingornables de Japan

2- Flip Gordon def Bully Ray by Disqualification after kicking Gordon in the groin. Ray continued to attack Flip and the returning Cheeseburger until Colt Cabana made the save.

3- Austin Aries def Kenny King

4- Jay Lethal def Kushida

5- Punishment Martinez def Hangman Page to retain the Ring of Honor Television Championship in a Baltimore Street Fight

6- The Briscoes def The Young Bucks to retain the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship

7- Dalton Castle def Marty Scurll & Cody to retain the Ring of Honor Championship

Note: NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis was in attendance for this match