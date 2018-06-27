205 Live Recap

From: Ontario, Canada

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena

Air Date: June 26th, 2018

Tonight on 205 Live, Drake Maverick starts us off by giving us tonight’s lineup. We will begin the action with Tony Nese battling Akira Tozawa. Next, Lio Rush makes his long awaited debut on 205 Live. In the main event, The Lucha House Party will take on the team of Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick in an elimination match.

Vic Joseph welcomes us to the show along with Percy Watson and the returning Nigel McGuinness fresh off the European tour. We start things right off as Tozawa and Nese make their entrances. Murphy came to the stage with Nese but went backstage after Nese was announced.

Match 1: Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa

As the bell rings, Nese bullies Tozawa into the ropes and wants him to check out his biceps. Tozawa responds by doing his battle cry in Nese’s face.

Early, Nese is whipped to the corner but counters a Tozawa charge with a back elbow. Tozawa tries to make a comeback but Nese bails to outside. Tozawa tries a suicide dive but gets caught and dropped across the apron to take control.

Tozawa makes a comeback with a Shining Wizard. He goes back to the top rope but Nese goes back to the floor. This time, Tozawa nails a suicide dive and a top-rope dropkick. He went for the win but Nese kicked out. Nese tries to put him down with a gut-buster but Tozawa kicked out.

Tozawa is able to counter a Nese corner charge by getting both feet up. He goes to the top rope but Nese catches him. They battle on the top rope but Nese gets thrown to the mat allowing Tozawa to hit the Senton splash off the top rope for the win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

The announce team takes us back to last week’s main event that was won by Hideo Itami putting him in the title picture. Cedric Alexander interrupts Drake Maverick backstage to lobby to face Itami. Maverick said he would think about it.

Lio Rush is next as the show heads to break.

We return to see Rush make his entrance. His opponent is waiting in the ring.

Match 2: Lio Rush vs. Dewey James

Rush takes his time getting ready to lock up. When he finally is ready,he extends his hand to James then slaps him across the face. James tries to engage him but Rush is so fast that James can’t lay a hand on him. Rush wins with the Final Hour (Five-Star Frog-Splash.)

Winner: Lio Rush

Rush is interviewed in the ring and is asked what the future holds now that Rush has joined the roster. Rush believes that the future is now. He acknowledges that the 205 Live athletes are good but they aren’t Lio Rush. He ends by saying that 205 Live will “feel the Rush.”

In a backstage interview, Cedric Alexander is stopped and asked why he lobbied to face Hideo Itami. Alexander says he is a fighting champion who wants to take on all comers. Itami shows up a shoving match ensues bringing Maverick and other officials out to break it up.

The teams of Dew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, and Brian Kendrick along with the Lucha House Party are shown warming up backstage as we head to the final commercial time out.

We return to the show and get the announcement of next week’s main event, Buddy Murphy versus Mustafa Ali in a no disqualification match.

Match 3 Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado and Kalisto vs. Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, and Brian Kendrick in an elimination match.

The Lucha House Party knock their opponents off the apron and perform suicide dives before the bell. The Hous Party takes control on Gallagher early. Metalik goes to the ropes but Gulak distracts him. When Metalik does jump off the top rope, Gallagher catches him with a head butt eliminating him.

Gulak and Kendrick control Dorado even going so far to rip his mask completely off. Kendrick tries to catch Dorado pushing him into Gallagher waiting on the apron. Dorado nails Gallagher and springboards into Kendrick with a Stunner to eliminate him.

Dorado is then overwhelmed by Gulak and Gallagher. He finnally fights out of the corner but Kendrick returns to ringside and pulls Kalisto to the floor to prevent the tag. Dorado is locked in the Gulock and taps out eliminating him.

Kalisto comes in and picks up the pace of Gulak and goes for the pin but Gallagher makes the save to give his team control.

Kalisto is able to send Gulak to the floor and nail Kendrick with Solida del Sol for the pin eliminating him.

That left Gulak and Kalisto to battle one-on-one. Kalisto picked up the tempo again and had Gulak off balance but Drew was able to blocl Solida del Sol and counter to the Gulock. Kalisto taps out giving the win to Gulak.

Winner: Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, and Brian Kendrick

Drew Gulak gloats over a fallen Kalisto to close the show for this week.