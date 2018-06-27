27th June 2018 – ISSUED BY FIGHT FOREVER WRESTLING

Brand New UK Professional Wrestling Promotion ‘Fight Forever Wrestling’ Announce Debut Tour featuring ‘Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard Live’, ‘The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes’, WWE UK Tournament Winner Zack Gibson and ‘The Godfather Charles Wright’.

Coming to the UK in December 2018, breakthrough UK Professional Wrestling Promotion, Fight Forever Wrestling, announce their debut tour, featuring an international roster including ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Flip Gordon, Jimmy Havoc, James Drake, Flash Morgan Webster, El Ligero, Joe Hendry, Rampage Brown, Travis Banks, and WWE UK Tournament Winner, Zac Gibson. There will be more big names announced ahead of the tour.

In addition, podcast legends, Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson, are bringing the world’s number one wrestling podcast/live show, ‘Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard’ to the UK as part of an irresistible double-bill.

WWE Hall of Famer, Charles Wright, will also be appearing on the tour as a special guest and the host of after show party events, ‘Papa Shango’s Voodoo Party’ and ‘The Godfather’s Pimp Party’.

The tour schedule is as follows:

- 6th December 2018 at Birmingham’s Pryzm Nightclub – 7th December 2018 at London’s York Hall – 8th December 2018 at Bristol’s Action Indoor Sports Arena – 9th December 2018 at Liverpool’s Olympia

Director at Fight Forever Wrestling, Jonathon Kay, said, “We wanted to do something a bit different from other promotions. In combining world class live professional wrestling with the number one wrestling podcast in the world, we know we’re offering a must-see attraction for wrestling fans here in the UK.”

Fight Forever Wrestling Events Director, Simon Kay, added, “We were keen to create a show that, as wrestling fans, we would want to attend ourselves. What better way to spend a night out than by grabbing a beer and watching fantastic live wrestling matches with our favourite big name stars, followed by a hilarious world-famous wrestling themed comedy show and then a chance to party with ‘The Godfather’ or Papa Shango?!”

Bruce Prichard himself can’t wait to bring the show to the UK, he said “We will tell stories that you won’t hear on our podcast, do all of our classic impressions, sing songs and make this the best experience of the year for wrestling fans in the UK!”.

Tickets for the double-billing events start at just £35.00 per person. Fight Forever Wrestling are also offering fans the opportunity to purchase limited edition VIP packages, for those who wish to meet and greet with the stars as part of their experience. Tickets for this historic series of events are now on sale via www.fightforeverwrestling.com.

For more information/media interviews, please contact Jonathon Kay at Fight Forever Wrestling on 07711 047852 or jonathon@northstardigital.co.uk.

