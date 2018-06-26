CZW Returns to Asbury Park FRIDAY, 6/29! Swann, MJF-Gacy, MORE!

CZWrestling.com – Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) returns THIS FRIDAY to the House of Independents, 572 Cookman Ave in Asbury Park, NJ at 8 pm for “Dark City”.

- CZW World Heavyweight champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Joe Gacy

- CZW World Tag champions The Rep (Nate Carter and Dave McCall) w/ Maven Bentley vs. The Ugly Duckings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy) vs. The Gymnastys (White Mike and Timmy Lou Retton) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Myron Reed)

- Germany’s Bad Bones vs. Josh Briggs

- DJ Hyde, Brandon Kirk, and Kasey Catal vs. The Shook Crew (Max Caster, Bobby Orlando, and Jacked Baby)

- A hardcore six-man: Rickey Shane Page, Matt Tremont, and Jimmy Lloyd vs. Conor Claxton, Dan O’Hare, and Mitch Vallen

- Leyla Hirsch vs. C Bunny

TONIGHT at 10 pm, we will announce who Rich Swann will face this Friday!

Tickets: HouseOfIndependents.com. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/235109373907134

CZW then heads to Canada for Smash July 13-15 and back to Voorhees, NJ for “New Heights” on Sat, Jul 28!

Follow CZW: Twitter.com/combatzone – Facebook.com/officialczw – Instagram.com/combatzone