OHN HENNIGAN VS. LOW KI SIGNED FOR MLW’s JULY 19TH NYC CARD; “FILTHY” TOM LAWLOR ENTERS BATTLE RIOT

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling’s biggest show ever is coming to New York City this summer and the card just got bigger. On July 19th in New York City Low Ki vs. John Hennigan (formally John Morrison) has been signed. Additionally, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will participate in the first-ever Battle Riot at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY.

In a battle of striking vs. aerial combat, Low Ki returns home to New York in a bout where he will be tested by the dynamic California wrestler known for using a parkour inspired arsenal of moves.

Top ranked MLW wrestler and UFC fighter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor becomes the 18th participate in the Battle Riot, joining a mixture of challenging MLW wrestlers, legends and outsiders.

The winner of the 40-man Battle Riot will receive a World Title shot anytime, anywhere. Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope in this no DQ mega match. [ Buy tickets

More will be announced on Friday night’s nationally televised MLW series, MLW: FUSION on beIN Sports at 8pm ET.

Signed thus far for MLW’s July 19th card include:

40-Man Battle Riot

Participants announced thus far include: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, John Hennigan, “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan, ACH, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart, Rich Swann, Pentagon Jr., Jimmy Yuta, Jake Hager, Swoggle, Lance Anoa’i, “PCO” Pierre Carl Ouellet, Konnan, Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan, Jason Cade and more to be announced soon!

John Hennigan vs. Low Ki

Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr. with Brian Pillman II) vs. Rich Swann & ACH

More matches and Battle Riot participants will be announced in the coming weeks on MLW: FUSION and MLW.com

Plus, it’s a TV taping for MLW FUSION on beIN Sports!

Be there for the first national televised pro-wrestling live event emanating from Queens, NYC in almost 18 years!

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at just $20. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm Eastern) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW Talent plus complimentary poster.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.

General Public Doors Open: 6pm Eastern

Showtime: 7pm Eastern.

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, the Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

