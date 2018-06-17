Early attack by the champion … Ronda tried to mount a quick comeback … On the outside Ronda tried a move but was slammed into the barrier … Ronda turns a Samoan Drop into an arm-bar but Jax was abl to power out with a powerbomb … A sumission move by Ronda thwarted by Jax who bashes her head into the mat . Ronda looks horribly beaten … Crushing bearhug by Nia … Ronda punches out … Samoan Drop and a two count … Legdrop Ronda moves out of the way as Jax misses and crashes … Jax misses a dive into the post and crashes in … Ronda tries for the armbar but is on the ropes had to break it … Ronda to the top rope as Jax and the referee are chatting while Jax is down … Ronda with a flying body press for a two count … Ronda punches & kicks Jax and then Judo throws her for a two count … Flip by Ronda and armbar! … OMG ALEXA BLISS SMASHES THEM BOTH WITH THE MITB CASE POSTS RONDA … BEATS RONDA WITH IT AND TOSSES HER OVER THE ANNOUNCE TABLE … BEATS JAX WITH IT … CASHES IT IN … DDT AFTER THE ELL RINGS BLISS ATTACKS THE INJURED ARM CLIMBS THE ROPES — FLIES OFF THE TOP ROPE WITH “TWISTED BLISS” FOR THE PIN AND WINS THE TITLE!