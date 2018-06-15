Welcome to this edition of Rough Cuts — This is Sal LaSardo with your MITB Predictions —

Lets run down the matches:

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson — I expect the bludgeon brothers to retain — to soon to pull the titles off them — this is just the beginning of a long reign for these 2 – expect a full out brawl — with gallows likely getting pinned by Harper

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn – I am surprised Bobby is not in the MITB — this likely could be entertaining for a few minutes with Sami but in the end I expect Bobby to overpower and pin Sami 1-2-3 for the win –

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass — Cass has a new hair cut — is that going to be enough to get a victory of Daniel? I doubt it — i Think Daniel will get the pin in a fast paced exciting match — Daniel does put on good matches so this is a good spot for Cass to get some work in but not a victory —

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias — I like to see Elias walk out as a champion as he is getting over big time — but Seth has put credibility back in the IC Belt and doubt this is the spot he loses the belt — I do not expect a clean finish — i expect Rollins wins by DQ — there likely will be a rematch at SS —

Carmella (c) vs. Asuka Carmella will get herself DQ’d and retain while Asuka will demand a rematch at SS — it will be interesting for a few minutes but i think Carmella will run around to much and Asuka will eventually get the upper hand but in the end Carmella grabs her title and uses it as a weapon and gets DQ — could be a rematch at SS or triple threat at SS for the title — no chance it changes here —

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal — in a perfect world let Jinder win and let Roman go feud with Daniel Bryan and then you turn Roman heel finally — but likely neither happens and Roman will get the 1-2-3 on Jinder —

Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey — The WWE signed Rhonda because she is money in the bank — she is a huge draw — she has yet to have a storyline yet — tonight is the start — she will defeat Nia and become champion — the question is where does match fall in relation to the women’s money in the bank — is it before or after — ? Either way Rhonda wins and gets the title of Nia — this is what the WWE signed her for — Ronda is the new champion —

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura — I do not believe AJ is going to lose this match — there matches have gotten better each time — i think this is will be the best of the best — but AJ will retain and move onto bigger and better things down the road — leaving Nakamura either to go to RAW or possibly the US Belt —

Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ember Moon vs. Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Lana — I believe if the WWE is to get this right — you have Nattie win the match and when she goes to celebrate with Rhonda that night or next night on RAW — Nattie turns on her friend and cashes in the MITB and becomes champion and this sets up Rhonda first true storyline and a few matches with Nattie to get herself over with a true veteran and then win the title back with hopes of main eventing at next years’ mania in NY — that would be the best case scenario for all involved and this is what I am hoping for and will go with — Nattie wins the match and turns and cashes in against Ronda and Nattie becomes champion either at the end of the show or next night on RAW —

The Miz vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens vs. Finn Bálor vs. Bobby Roode vs. Rusev vs. Samoa Joe vs. a member of The New Day — well — lets look at this realistically — MIZ vs AJ styles would be a great match — so if I have no problem with Miz winning — Strowman should have faced Lesnar by now and have the belt and does not — why? Owens is just filler and do not see him in the title picture nor do i see the new day — bobby roode needs to go back to being heel as this Glorious gimmick does not work for him and I like to see Bobby vs AJ rekindle there feud from there TNA days — i think it can be done very well — finn Balor has been on the short end of allot of matches and deserves a push — i do think he can hold his own against Lesnar in a David vs Goliath match — i am going to predict Miz wins the match and gets to face AJ Styles at SS for the title — i do not believe they will drag this out for too long — Strowman does not need to win this to get to Lesnar so — Miz makes the most sense but i like to see Balor get a true shot —

Overall, we are waiting to see how this goes down — i am anxious to see how Ronda does in her 1st singles match as this seems to be the match we all want to see — i do believe both MITB will have plenty of close calls and finishes but in the end it will be about what Ronda does and how the story will project through the summer — this is why the WWE signed her — so we shall see if she can live up to the hype now and carry the WWE through the summer waves — I do personally feel she needs Paul Heyman as her manager — it would go a long ways — and he can help her allot — time will tell —

Happy Fathers's Day to all the dads out there —