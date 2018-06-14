FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: JUNE 14, 2018

WORLD’S BEST INDIE PRO WRESTLING BRANDS JOIN

FORCES TO CREATE POWERSLAM CHANNEL

Pivotshare launches Powerslam, the world’s largest

indie pro wrestling library across multiple services.

Los Angeles, CA – Pivotshare, the creator of the first self-service SVOD platform, is proud to announce the launch of the largest and most authentic indie pro wrestling destination in the world, Powerslam. Pivotshare has been working in the pro wrestling world since 2014, powering subscription video channels for some of the biggest names in the industry. Pivotshare works with international brands like ICW, Demand Progress, Rev Pro, and Pro Wrestling EVE in the U.K., Over the Top in Ireland, Spain’s White Wolf Wrestling, and Canada’s Smash as well as domestic favorites Highspots, CZW, MCW RAGE, WXW, and DEFY Wrestling.

With well over 100 pro wrestling channels in over 15 countries powered by the Pivotshare platform, the company is able to acquire the best events from both the indie circuit as well as more established brands to hand-curate a video library that has something for everyone. Powerslam is the heartbeat of the indie pro wrestling world offering genuine content to fans that are looking for more than the glitzy, superficial, overproduced offerings found elsewhere. Strong-style content can be found next to lucha and hardcore events, along with family-friendly brands, roundtables, and shoot interviews with some of the legends in the business like Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, A.J. Styles, and Colt Cabana.

Pivotshare’s head of Publisher Relations, Chris Woolsey spoke about his excitement for the project when saying, “We wanted to create a channel that was going to not only help our partner-promotions generate revenue, but to also reach a huge new audience through super-serving wrestling fans around the globe.” He went on to add, “It seems like many of the other streaming options in the market aren’t really delivering on their promises of revenue. We wanted to create something that can grow along with the great brands we work with. We think wrestling content is valuable, and our partners should receive real revenue from their hard work.”

Owners of pro wrestling promotions are equally excited about Powerslam as a way to not only grow their recurring revenue, but also as a powerful marketing tool to expose their brand to a global audience. James Gilmer, owner of Seattle’s DEFY wrestling said that his team “is so excited to be a part of Powerslam…This channel will make DEFY shows and our weekly series DEFY NOW available to the widest audience yet and we feel honored and energized to be featured alongside a select group of premium promotions.”

Powerslam has launched on iOS, Apple TV, Android, and Roku devices, as well as Amazon Prime Channels. Wrestling fans can go to Powerslam.tv to get a Free Trial on their device of choice and wrestling promotions interested in syndicating their valuable content to Powerslam can apply at powerslam.tv/join.

