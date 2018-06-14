NXT Recap

From: Orlando, Florida

Venue: NXT Arena

Air Date: June 13th, 2018

Tonight, we kick off the final show before Takeover: Chicago 2. Everyone will get their final say before we see them this Saturday.

Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. They run down the card. In addition, Aleister Black will address the NXT Universe about his bout with Lars Sullivan.

We kick things off with the War Raiders. They take on a pair of up and coming talents.

Match 1: Ricky Martinez and Justin Storm vs. The War Raiders (Hanson and Ray Rowe)

The Raiders are rising quickly and brutally up the ranks of the tag team division with their surprising agility and devastating power. Tonight was no exception. Hanson started the match and dominated with pure power. Storm telegraphed a shot and Hanson impressively cartwheeled out of trouble. Martinez makes a tag and tries some offense on Rowe who just smiled at him. When Martinez appears to be all but out in the corner, Storm tries to attack from behind. He was picked up and dispatched with the top-rope leg drop.

Winner: The War Raiders

After the match, the Raiders call out The Mighty, Shane Thorne and Nick Miller.

Kyle O’Reilly was shown warming up backstage. Adam Cole ran the camera man off. EC3 and Kassius Ohno was hyped for later in the show. A Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa retrospective is next as the show goes to break.

We return to a video recapping the past year between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Gargano showed good fire during his interview sections while Ciampa continued to play up his heel role to perfection.

EC3 and Kassius Ohno make their entrances for the next match.

Match 2: Kassius Ohno vs. EC3

Ohno came out very serious while EC3 came out cocky. EC3 had trouble getting started so he took a walk on the outside. Ohno follows him out and meets him with chops. He gets him back in the ring and goes for a senton but EC3 was able to get the knees up for the block.

EC3 was in control briefly until Ohno caught a boot and fire a knee to the face and regained control with a cyclone kick and several senton splashes. Ohno went for a roll up but his throat got hung across the top rope allowing EC3 to put it away with the One Percenter.

Winner: EC3

The show takes a quick break

We return to see the entrances of Bianca Belair and Aliyah.

Match 3: Bianca Belair vs. Aliyah

Belair is a talent and looked good in this match. While Aliyah danced, Belair wrapped her ponytail around her head. Belair established control with quick forearm shots to the head. Belair got got briefly in a guillotine choke but Belair countered it into a suplex. Belair dead-lifted Aliyah into a press slam into an impressive snake eyes. She ended it by dropping Belair to the mat from the torture rack position.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Belair danced in the ring after her victory. Ranallo set up a highlight package of NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross. The package teased the premise that the crazy, unpredictable Cross just might be off-the-wall enough to take out the hard-hitting champion.

Pete Dunne warmed up before coming to the ring. The championship match is next.

We return to Cathy Kelly interviewing Dakota Kai. They were discussing her match with Baszler from last week. Kai said she is now over her fear of Baszler and thinks she could beat her if given another chance. Bianca Belair showed up and says Kai doesn’t deserve another chance. Belair reminded everyone that she is the “E-S-T of NXT.” Kai challenged Belair to a match a she accepted.

O’Reilly and Dunne make their entrances for the main event.

Match 4: United Kingdom Championship Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne

Dunne and O’Reilly have nice in-ring chemistry and it showed early as both men did some nice chain mat-wrestling with nice reversals and counters off an arm bar. Dunne worked the fingers of O’Reilly in his signature style. Dunne took the opening offensive advantage with a hard lariat followed by an X-plex off the apron.

Dunne entered the match with his leg taped and O’Reilly took control thanks to a well-placed kick to the injured leg. O’Reilly tried to end it with a heel hook but Dunne grabbed O’Reilly’s leg and locked one in of his own.

For the next several minutes it was back and forth action again as the crowd continued to voice their approval for the work of both men. O’Reilly hit Dunne with a brain-buster to get a near-fall. O’Reilly tried to put Dunne away with strikes but Dunne was able to get some separation. Dunne went for the Bitter End but O’Reilly was able to lock in the guillotine choke.

Dunne eventually did hit the Bitter End only to have it countered into the ankle lock. Both men would trade offensive moves again for the next several minutes. O’Reilly removed Dunne’s mouth-piece for presumably a hard shot to the face. Dunne quickly snapped O’Reilly’s fingers and surprised him with the Bitter End for the win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

The Undisputed Era hit the ring an attacked Dunne causing Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan to come out and even the odds. Dunne recovered and fought Adam Cole to the back allowing Burch and Lorcan to clear the ring of O’Reilly and Roderick Strong.

Aleister Black will address the NXT Universe when we return from commercial.

We return to announcement of two matches made for next week: War Machine vs. TM61 (The Mighty) and Bianca Belair will face Dakota Kai.

Black makes his entrance and comes to the ring. Black admits that Lars Sullivan shook him by blocking his spinning heel kick but he will not get discouraged and Sullivan will fade to black. Sullivan charged the ring and the two men brawled briefly before Sullivan nailed three Freak Accidents making Black appear comatose. Sullivan placed Black on the announce table and stood over him raising the belt in the air to close the show.