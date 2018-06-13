205 Live Recap

From: Memphis Tennessee

Venue: FedEx Forum

Air Date: June 12th 2018

Drew Maverick opens 205 Live this week with a recap of what happened last week when Hideo Itami interrupted the main event. As a result, Itami is not allowed on this week’s show. Maverick then goes in to set up this week’s show. The Lucha House Party is in a six-man battle with Drew Gulak, Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher. The main event is Mustafa Ali takes on Tony Nese.

The opening credits roll

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson check in on commentary as the Lucha House Party made its entrance with a Drew Gulak mask for its mascot. Gulak, Kendrick and Gallaher are interviewed backstage before their entrance. Gulak is asked about the wix man match tonight. Gulak says he still wants a better 205 Live and he is teaching a master class and he recruited his fellow professors to help him. They make their entrance.

Match 1: Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Kalisto) vs. Drew Gulak, Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher

Gallagher starts with Kalisto and keeps him on the mat. Kendrick tags in and eats some offense from all three members of the house party. Gulak tags in and takes two arm drags and rolls to the outside. The House Part dive on all three men on the outside.

Back inn the ring, Kalisto is knocked off the ropes by Kendrick who was the legal man after a blind tag. Kalisto takes major punishment from the heels for the next several minutes. At one point, Gulak rolled up Kalisto but got caught grabbing the tights.

Kalisto makes his comeback sitting on the top rope, pushing off Kendrick and hitting a top-rope DDT. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado perform a tandem dropkick and rollup for a two count. Kalisto and Metalik nail suicide dives on Gallagher and Gulak on the floor. Dorado goes for one but gets cut off by Kendrick Kendrick locks in the Captain’s Hook. Dorado is able to roll through and puts Kendrick’s shoulder’s on the mat and gets the win with a little help from the tights.

Winner: The Lucha House Party

Hideo Itami cuts a selfie promo where he says no one deserved to be in that match last week more than him. He will be the the next Cruiser-weight Champion.

Backstage, Drake Maverick summoned Buddy Murphy. Murphy came in and said unless he’s getting a match with Itami dont bother him. Maverick said Ali wants the same thing. He told Murphy that everyone will get what they want but not until he says so. He tells Murphy until then, “Keep the Peace.”

Ali cut a selfie promo addressing Itami’s interference. Ali says, even though Itami ruined his chance to get back in the title picture, he doesn’t stop, he just keeps going and tonight is no different.

Match 2 Akira Tozawa vs. Steve Irby

Tozawa wins a quick match after taking some shots from Irby. He wins with a top-rope back senton.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Vic Joseph throws to a Lio Rush vignette.

Tony Nese is shown working out in the back but stops to address his match with Mustafa

Ali. He acknowledges that Ali wants to get back in the title picture but he is the premier athlete and he will finally get a chance to show what he can do.

The show takes a quick break.

We return to a TJP selfie promo. TJP is upset at the fact that he is again not on the show. TJP feels underappreciated because he doesn’t believe Maverick respects that he carried this division on his back. TJP said, One day he will gone and Maverick will have to refer him as, “The One that Got Away.”

Nese makes his entrance with Buddy Murphy as Ali looks on in the ring. As Nese and Murphy enter the ring to try and intimidate Ali, Cedric Alexander’s music hits and he comes out to second Ali.

Match 3: Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali

Nese starts out wearing down Ali. Ali fights back with a dropkick and Nese takes a powder to the floor. Ali follows him to the floor. Ali gets distracted by Murphy allowing Nese to recover and throws Ali back-first until the ring post. Nese goes to work on the back of Ali with a hard whip into the corner and a bear hug. Nese misses a shot on Ali and Ali counters with an X-factor for a two-count.

Nese blocks an attempted DDT but both men run together with double clotheslines. The two men were battling on the top rope. Ali was pushed off but lands on his feet. Nese then followed uo with a huge clothesline for a near fall. As Nese prepared for his running knee strike, Ali countered. Ali set for the 054 but Murphy pulled Nese to the floor.

Alexander came over to confront the move when Ali leaped the referee and hit Nese on the floor. This led to a confrontation between Alexander and Murphy which led to the Cruiserweight Champion nailing a suicide dive on Murphy and sending him to the back. Nese hit a one-armed buckle bomb for a near-fall. Nese went for the running knees in the corner again but Ali moved. Ali was able to hit the 054 splash for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

After the match, Ali grabbed a microphone and challenged Maverick to give them what they want. Ali called for a triple threat match next week between Hideo Itami, Buddy Murphy and Ali.

Maverick said he would give them what they want and made the match for next week to close the show for this week.