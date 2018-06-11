Jeff Hardy pled guilty Monday to driving while impaired in connection with his arrest in Cabarrus County this past March.

Hardy was arrested after he ran off the road and struck a guardrail doing an estimated $8,000 in damage to his Cadillac and $5,000 in damage to the guardrail. Hardy tested at .25 blood alcohol content on a blood test he submitted to at the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

Hardy received a 120 day suspended sentence and was fined $300 in court costs. He must turn over his license and will have 120 days to complete 48 hours of community service.

