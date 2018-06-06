Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Events are alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

Send your event to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com , Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper

Wed, Jun 6 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jun 6 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jun 6 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Jun 6 – International Pro Wrestling UK – Unit Nine, 9 Bridgeturn Ave, Milton Keynes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Thu, Jun 7 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jun 7 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Jun 7 – World of Hurt – Brandon Carnival, Brandon, VT – 7 pm - facebook.com/WOHWrestling

Fri, Jun 8-Sat, Jun 9 – Nova Pro Wrestling – Annandale Volunteer Fire Department, 7128 Columbua Pike, Annandale, VA – Fri 8 pm, Sat 3 pm & 8 pm - NOVAprowrestling.tumblr.com

Fri, Jun 8 – FIST – Bay City Brewing Co., 3760 Hancock ST, Suite A, San Diego, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/fistcombattv

Fri, Jun 8 – Lucha Pro – 132 E Florence Ave, Los Angeles, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/LUCHA-PRO-204200287059569

Fri, Jun 8 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – New Milford High School, 388 Danbury RD, New Milford, CT – 7 pm - facebook.com/OfficialPAPW

Fri, Jun 8 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Georgia Independent Wrestling Alliance – Georgia Army National Guard, 107 GA Hwy 49 W, Milledgeville, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/GIWAProWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Pro Wrestling Freedom – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWFofficialpro

Fri, Jun 8 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Jun 8 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Clay County Middle School, 239 Richmond RD, Manchester, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – House of Bricks – VFW Post 2892, 119 Middle ST, Fairhaven, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/HoBwrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Super Hero Wrestling – Somerville High, 81 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA – 5:30 pm

Fri, Jun 8 – National Federation of Wrestling – Legion Hall, 625 Main ST, Norway, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Hardcore Hustle Organization – Old Time Wrestling Arena, 1041 Glassboro RD, Building C, Suite 1, Monroe Business Center, Williamstown, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg

Fri, Jun 8 – On Point Wrestling – OTW Arena, Monroe Business Center, Building C, Suite 1, Williamstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/onpointwrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – WrestlePro – Rahway Rec Center, 275 E Milton Ave, Rahway, NJ – M&G 6 pm, Event 8 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Fri, Jun 8 – Brii Combination Wrestling – Queensboro Elks Lodge, 8210 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/BriiCombinationWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – La Lucha Libre Mexicana – 160 Arena, 160 48th ST, Brooklyn, NY – 7 pm

Fri, Jun 8 – World of Hurt – Whitehall Athletic Club, 62 Paultney ST, Whitehall, NY – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WOHWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 5 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Fri, Jun 8 – Northwest Ohio Wrestling – 10802 Waterville ST, Whitehouse, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/419wrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Superkick’d – The Great Hall Toronto, 1087 Queen ST W, Toronto, ON – 8 pm

Fri, Jun 8 – Prestige Wrestling – Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E Airport RD, Hermiston, OR – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlePrestige

Fri, Jun 8 – APW – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Bandit Wrestling – ?, Lenoir City, TN - facebook.com/BanditWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jun 8 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – ? – Niota Elementary, 418 N Burn RD, Niota, TN – 6 pm

Fri, Jun 8 – Alpha Pro Wrestling – Lone Star Indoor Sports and Events Center, 222 So Mayhill RD, Suite 101, Denton, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/alphaprowrestlingtx

Fri, Jun 8 – DFW All-Pro Wrestling – American Legion Post 655, 2817 Carson ST, Haltom City, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/DfwAllProWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Texas Wrestling Association – Texas Wolverine All-Star, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/OfficialTexasWrestlingAssociation

Fri, Jun 8 – Contract Professional Wrestling – Blyth Comrades Club, 91 Wright ST, NE24 1HG Blyth, Northumberland, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Contract-Professional-Wrestling-741717972684691

Fri, Jun 8 – Elite British Wrestling – Montgomery Hall, Church ST, KA2 9 Burnley, Lancashire, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/EliteBritishWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – House of Pain – George ST WMC, George ST, NG15 7DN Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Project W – Resistance Gallery, 265 Pyser ST, Bethnal Green, E2 9RF London, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/TheProjectW

Fri, Jun 8 – NOVA Pro – Annandale Volunteer Fire Dept., 7128 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Legacy Pro Wrestling – Tanner Paul American Legion Post 120, 6922 W ORchard ST, Milwaukee, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/legacyprowi

Fri, Jun 8 – River City Championship Wrestling – Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST S, La Crosse, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, Jun 9 – ICW – Tuggeranong Community Centre, Canberra, Australia – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ICWcanberra

Sat, Jun 9 – Queensland Wrestling Alliance – Townsville Greek Community Function Centre, 799 Flinders ST W, Townsville, Queensland, Australia – 6 pm - facebook.com/QWAwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – All Star Wrestling, Inc. – Alice McKay, 6050 176 ST, Surrey, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Sat, Jun 9 – Best of the West – Fresno City College Cafeteria, 1101 E University Ave, Fresno, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sat, Jun 9 – Valley Championship Wrestling – 1700 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/ValleyChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Blueprint Pro Wrestling – DS Sports Plex, 3650 SW 10th ST, Deerfield Beach, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/blueprintprowrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Coral Springs High School, 7201 W Sample RD, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/FEWsurvive

Sat, Jun 9 – New Heights Wrestling – Amvets Post 178, 4776 US Hwy 90 W, DeFuniak Springs, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewHeightsWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Pride of Wrestling – 1450 16th ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/prideofwrestlingllc

Sat, Jun 9 – Revolt Pro Wrestling – Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce DR, Crestview, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/revoltprowrestling1

Sat, Jun 9 – Warrior Breed Wrestling – All Sports Kids Rec Center, 4213 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL – 8pm - facebook.com/WarriorBreedWrestlingLLC

Sat, Jun 9 – Anarchy Wrestling – The Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 p

Sat, Jun 9 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – South Georgia Wrestling Alliance – Jeff Davis Middle School, 93 Collins ST, Hazlehurst, GA – 6 pm - facebook.com/SouthGeorgiaWrestlingAlliance

Sat, Jun 9 – Viral Pro Wrestling – Sweetwater Gym, 1742 Wrens Hwy, Thomson, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ViralProWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – New European Championship Wrestling – NEW HotSpot – Der Wrestlingtreffpunkt, Im Gewerbepark 26, 91093 Hebdorf, Germay – 7 pm - facebook.com/NEW.Wrestling1

Sat, Jun 9 – Wrestlingkult – Kulttempel Oberhausen, Milheimer Strabe 23, 46049 Oberhausen, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingKULT

Sat, Jun 9 – ? (Benefit for Elizabeth Maya Medical Bills) – Pontiac VFW Post 886, 531 W Lincoln Ave, Pontiac, IL – 4:45 pm

Sat, Jun 9 – Anarchy Pro Wrestling – Summit Park District, 5700 S Archer RD, Summit, IL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/AnarchyPro

Sat, Jun 9 – Centrali Pro Wrestling – South Fork Jr Sr High School, 612 Dial ST, Kincaid, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Centralil-ProWrestling-1505156686479237

Sat, Jun 9 – Powerhouse Wrestling – Silver Slipper, 3042 IL-71, Ottawa, IL – 4 pm - facebook.com/Powerhouse-Wrestling-579725492160782

Sat, Jun 9 – Project Forest City Wrestling – Teamsters Local 325, 5533 11th ST, Rockford, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProjectForestCityWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Zero 1 USA – Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decataur, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sun, Jun 9 – Fun Size Fight Club/Pro Wrestling Freedom – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PWFofficialpro

Sat, Jun 9 – Hotshot Championship Wrestling – Winslow Community Center, 441 E Porter ST, Winslow, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/Hotshot-Championship-Wrestling-180113246086562

Sat, Jun 9 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jun 9 – World’s Finest Wrestling – 2690 N Park RD, Connersville, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Wfwrestlingindiana

Sat, Jun 9 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Val Air Ballroom, 301 Ashworth RD, West Des Moines, IA – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – SCW – Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust ST, Dubuque, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Jun 9 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Laurel London Optimist Club, 383 Sinking Creek RD, London, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Prime Time Wrestling – I Don’t Care Bar N Grill, 315 N 2nd ST, Nicholasville, KY – 5 pm - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingky

Sat, Jun 9 – World Wrestling Alliance – Livermore City Hall, 105 3rd ST, Livermore, KY – 5 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Jun 9 – Kansas City Xtreme Wrestling – State Street Project, 1017 N 9th ST, Kansas City, KS – 5 pm - facebook.com/KCXWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Prairie Championship Wrestling – 400 Grandview Ave, Newton, KS – 5 pm - facebook.com/PrairieChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – MCW Pro Wrestling – MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD – 7:30 pm – MCWProWrestling.com

Sat, Jun 9 – Mexico Lindo – MXL Night Club, 5652 Annapolis RD, Bladensburg, MD

Sat, Jun 9 – Showcase Pro Wrestling – Taunton VFW, 82 Ingell ST, Taunton, MA – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/spwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – National Federation of Wrestling – Pat O’Donnell Civic Center, E4972 Jackson RD, Ironwood, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – New Era of Wrestling – Monroe Co./Toledo North KOA Holiday, 15600 Tunnicliffe RD, Petersburg, MI – 6 pm

Sat, Jun 9 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Flint Iceland Arenas, 1160 S Elms RD, Flint, MI – 12 pm and 6 pm - facebook.com/ppwpower

Sat, Jun 9 – Pure Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 4499, 1211 28th ST, Manistee, MI – 7 pm – PureProWrestling.net

Sat, Jun 9 – Midwest All-Star Wrestling – Historic Mounds Theatre, 1029 Hudson RD, St. Paul, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/MidwestAllStarWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jun 9 – APW – North Valleys High School, 1470 E Golden Valley RD, Reno, NV – 7 pm - facebook.com/apwnv

Sat, Jun 9 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Jun 9 – Combat Zone Wrestling – Tansboro Dek Hockey, 373 Tansboro RD, Berlin, NJ – 2 pm - facebook.com/officialczw

Sat, Jun 9 – Create-A-Pro – The Sports Arena, 620 Middle Country RD, St. James, NY – M&G 6 pm, Event 8 pm – CreateAProWrestling.com

Sat, Jun 9 – House of Glory – NYC Arena, 91-12 144th PL, Jamaica, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/HouseOfGloryWrestlingSchool

Sat, Jun 9 – Warriors of Wrestling – 3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/WarriorsofWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – NAWA – American Legion, 401 Main ST NW, Lenoir, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/NAWAprowrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Nueva Revelacion de Lucha Libre – 200 W Camel ST, Greensboro, NC – 2 pm - facebook.com/NRLL.NC

Sat, Jun 9 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Northwest Ohio Wrestling – 10802 Waterville ST, Whitehouse, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/419wrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Ohio Championship Wrestling – Lake Kim Tam, 2881 Canton RD, Uniontown, OH – 11 am - facebook.com/OhioChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Battle Arts – Don Kolov Arena, 4880 Tomken RD, Mississauga, ON – 7 pm – BattleArtsWrestling.com

Sat, Jun 9 – No Limits Wrestling – The Jet Hall, 746 Barton ST, Hamilton, ON – 6 pm - facebook.com/nolimitswrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Chikara – Chikara Wrestle Factory, 4711 Wingate ST, Philadelphia, PA – 3 pm - facebook.com/CHIKARAPRO

Sat, Jun 9 – ECPW – VFW Post 25, 2291 Rockwell Ave, Scranton, PA – 4 pm - facebook.com/ecpwshowcase

Sat, Jun 9 – International Wrestling Cartel – 95 Enterprise ST, Elizabeth, PA – IWCwrestling.com

Sat, Jun 9 – FLQ – Bain Matheiu, 2915 Ontario Est, Montreal, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/FLQWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – NSPW – Le Bucher Bar Spectacles, 1750 rue du Perigord, Charlesbourg, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/nspwquebec

Sat, Jun 9 – Torture Chamber – Centre de congres de Saint-Hyacinthe, 1325 rue Johnson Quest, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/tcprodojo

Sat, Jun 9 – Mass Anarchy Wrestling – The Chop Shop Pt 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 1 pm - facebook.com/MassAnarchy

Sat, Jun 9 – WrestleZone – Aberdeen Northern Hotel, 1 Great Northern RD, AB24 3PS Aberdeen, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/wrestlezonescotland

Sat, Jun 9 – Wrestling Experience Scotland – Community Central Halls, 292-316 Maryhill RD, G20 7YE Glasgow, Scotland – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/scotlandwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – NCW (Benefit for Norton Lewis) – Spartanburg 1st Naz, 9149 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC – 9 am - facebook.com/NCW-Pro-Wrestling-291220833456

Sat, Jun 9 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Elizabethton High School, 907 Jason Witten Way, Elizabethton, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EvolutionChampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Gold Standard Wrestling – Oasis Pizza Bar and Grill, 6341 Cumberland Gap Pkwy, Harrogate, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/goldstandardwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – KFW – River Plantation RV Resort, 1004 Parkway, Sevierville, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/KFWWrestlingEvents

Sat, Jun 9 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jun 9 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jun 9 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga

Sat, Jun 9 – United Pro Wrestling – Clay County Fairgrounds, Celina, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sat, Jun 9 – Alpha Pro Wrestling – Pro Touch Indoor Soccer Arena, 10717 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/alphaprowrestlingtx

Sat, Jun 9 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – North American Wrestling Allegiance – ?, Waxachachie, TX – 5 pm - facebook.com/nawadallas

Sat, Jun 9 – Reality of Wrestling – 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/RealityOfWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Chaos – King’s Oak Academy, Brook RD, Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Jun 9 – House of Pain – Beeston Youth and Community Centre, West End Beeston, NG9 1GL Nottingham, UK – 4 & 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – KAPOW – Coote’s Farm Community Day, Cootes Avenue, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sat, Jun 9 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – West End Working Mens Club, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Jun 9 – New Generation Wrestling – Blackfriars at The Ouseburn, Newbridge ST, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/NGWrestlingUK

Sat, Jun 9 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – King’s Oak Academy, BS15 4JT Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Jun 9 – Pro Wrestling Eve – Resistance Gallery, 265 Poyser ST, Bethnal Green, E2 9RF London, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/evewrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – True Grit Wrestling – Fibbers, 3-5 Toft Green, YO1 6JT York, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/truegritwrestling1

Sat, Jun 9 – Wrestling Experience Scotland – Community Central Hall – CCH, 292-316 Maryhill RD, G20 7YE, Glasgow, Scotland – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/scotlandwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – ETWA – Newport Parks and Recreation, 222 Main ST, Newport, VT – 7 pm - facebook.com/ETWA.PRO.WRESTLING

Sat, Jun 9 – Bruiser Wrestling Federation – Pamplin Fire Department, 211 Swan RD, PAmplin, VA – 6 pm

Sat, Jun 9 – NOVA Pro – Annandale Volunteer Fire Dept., 7128 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA – 3 pm and 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Big League Wrestling and Lucha Libre – Hop Nation Brewing Company, 31 N 1st Ave, Yakima, WA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BigLeagueWrestlingAndLuchaLibre

Sat, Jun 9 – Defy – Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave, Seattle, WA – 8 pm - defywrestling.com

Sat, Jun 9 – International Combat Sports – Dunbar Parks and Recreation and CVB, 2601 Fairlawn Ave, Dunbar, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/InternationalCombatSports

Sat, Jun 9 – IWWA Championship Wrestling – Parkersburg Catholic High School, 3201 Fairview Ave, Parkersburg, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/IWWAProWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – World Domination Wrestling – Rankin Physical Therapy and Fitness Center, 23 Fitness LN, Berkeley Springs, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/worlddominationwrestlingalliance

Sun, Jun 10 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com

Sun, Jun 10 – Test of Strength – 87 Church ST, Unit 317, East Hartford, CT – 3 pm - facebook.com/testofstrengthwrestling

Sun, Jun 10 – Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling – The Round Up Tampa, 10051 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/tampabayprowrestling

Sun, Jun 10 – Prime Time Wrestling – PTW Sportatorium, 4243 Lexington RD, Paris, KY – 6 pm - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingky

Sun, Jun 10 – PWK – The Orchards Mall, 1800 Pipestone RD, Suite M2, Benton Harbor, MI – 3 pm

Sun, Jun 10 – Pure Pro Wrestling – City Market, 3600 S Dort Hwy, Flint, MI – 3 pm - facebook.com/ppwpower

Sun, Jun 10 – Independent Wrestling Federation – Flora Louden Park, 268 Hancox Ave, Nutley, NJ – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingIWF

Sun, Jun 10 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sun, Jun 10 – Demand Lucha – Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor ST W, Toronto, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/DemandLucha

Sun, Jun 10 – Dream Wrestling Entertainment – Grimsby Community Centre, 162 Livingston Ave, Grimsby, ON – 2 pm

Sun, Jun 10 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Goreski’s Landing, 225 Platten Blvd, Perry, ON – 2 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Eclipse-633966616641335

Sun, Jun 10 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Jun 10 – DOA Pro Wrestling – Harvey’s Comedy Club, 436 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR – 1 pm - facebook.com/DOAProWrestling

Sun, Jun 10 – West Coast Wrestling Connection – Salem Scottish Rite Center, 4090 Commercial ST SE, Salem, OR – 4 pm - facebook.com/TheWCWC

Sun, Jun 10 – Collision Pro Wrestling – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 3 pm - facebook.com/thisiscpw

Sun, Jun 10 – Southern Underground Pro Wrestling – The Basement East, 917 Woodland ST, Nashville, TN – 2 pm - facebook.com/supgraps

Sun, Jun 10 – Branded Outlaw Wrestling – Quartermain Pub, 13920 IH 35 N, Live Oak, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Branded-Outlaw-Wrestling-1787565808147942

Sun, Jun 10 – Global Wrestling Federation – Deep Ellum Art Company, 3200 Commerce ST, Dallas, TX – 2 pm - facebook.com/gwfonslaught

Sun, Jun 10 – Heroes of Wrestling – Southern Junction Nightclub and Steakhouse, 5574 State Hwy 276, Royse City, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/heroesofwrestling

Sun, Jun 10 – Aspire Wrestling Alliance – Bramblebrook Community Centre, Stockbrooke ST, DE22 3WH Derby, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/aspirewrestlingalliance

Sun, Jun 10 – House of Pain – Cotgrave Club, Cotgrave Welfare Scheme, Woodview NG12 3PJ Cotgrave, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Jun 10 – SHEvolution – Resistance Gallery, 265 Poyser ST, Bethnal Green, E2 9RF London, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/SHEVOLUTIONWrestling/

Sun, Jun 10 – Wrestling In Hinckley – Greene King Stadium, Leicester RD, LE10 3DR Hinckley, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingInHinckley

Sun, Jun 10 – Under the Lights Entertainment – 709 Madison ST, Oconto, WI – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/utlentertainment

Tue, Jun 12 – Girl Fight Wrestling – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/GirlFightWrestling

Wed, Jun 13 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jun 13 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jun 13 – PWP – The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple ST, Omaha, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWPlive

Wed, Jun 13 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Jun 13 – SKM – Manny’s Place, 125 Stanley ST, Brantford, ON – 8 pm - facebook.com/skm6nations

Thu, Jun 14 – AWS/Championship Wrestling from Hollywood – American Legion Post 335, 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA – 8 pm

Thu, Jun 14 – MidgetMania – Cellar Door, 101 W Main ST, Visalia, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Thu, Jun 14 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jun 14 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Fri, Jun 15-Sat, Jun 16 – Wrestling For A Cause – Owasso Sertoma Club, 405 W 2nd Ave, Owasso, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Fri, Jun 15 – MidgetMania – Borderline Bar and Grill, 99 Rolling Oaks DR, Thousand Oaks, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Fri, Jun 15 – Championship Wrestling Entertainment – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD, Orlando, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/CWEPro

Fri, Jun 15 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jun 15 – Face 2 Face – 1078 Citizens Pkwy, Morrow, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/face2facewrestling

Fri, Jun 15 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jun 15 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Jun 15 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765 Fri, Jun 15 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Dixieland Flea Market, 2045 Dixie Hwy, Waterford, MI – 6 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com

Fri, Jun 15 – Dynamo Pro – Fubar 3108 Locust ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm

Fri, Jun 15 – ECPW – Guardian Angel Church, 320 Franklin Turnpike, Allendale, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/ecpwshowcase

Fri, Jun 15 – Five Borough Wrestling – Most Precious Blood Youth Center, 2739 Harway Ave, Brooklyn, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/fiveboroughwres

Fri, Jun 15 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – Aycock Recreation Complex, 307 Carey Chapel RD, Henderson, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Fri, Jun 15 – Main Event World L*eague – Minerva Homecoming, Minerva, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/MEWLWRESTLING

Fri, Jun 15 – XWE – Hocking College, 3301 Hocking Pkwy, Nelsonville, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/xwewrestlingoh

Fri, Jun 15 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Sugar Creek Casino, 5304 N Broadway, Hinton, OK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Jun 15 – Wrestling for a Cause – Owasso Sertoma Club, 405 W 2nd Ave, Owasso, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Fri, Jun 15 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jun 15 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jun 15 – Resolute Wrestling – 4034 Peavine RD, Crossville, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ResoluteWrestling

Fri, Jun 15 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jun 15 – Ring of Honor – The Aztec Theatre, 104 N Saint Marys ST, San Antonio, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/ringofhonor

Fri, Jun 15 – Texoma Pro – The Sherman Elks Lodge BPOE 2280, 1713 East FM 1417, Sherman, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/TexomaProWrestling

Fri, Jun 15 – 4 Front Wrestling – Thatcham Catholic Hall, 7 Bath RD, RG18 3AG Thatcham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Fri, Jun 15 – Fighting Spirit Wrestling – Paradigm Martial Arts Maghull, 100 Defton Lane, Maghull, L31 8BT Liverpool, UK – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/FSWres

Fri, Jun 15 – Eastern Panhandle Pro Wrestling – Middleway Volunteer Fire Company, 110 Dark Hill RD, Kearneysville, WV – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WVEPPW

Sat, Jun 16 – Riot City Wrestling – Latvian Hall, 4 Clark ST, Wayville, South Australia, Australia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/riotcitywrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – MidgetMania – Forestville Club, 6250 Front ST, Forestville, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Sat, Jun 16 – WestCoast Wrestling Federation – Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestcoastWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jun 16 – Battle Club Pro – The Stafford Palace Theater, 75 Main ST, Stafford Springs, CT – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Battleclubpro

Sat, Jun 16 – Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Victory Casino Cruises, 180 Christopher Columbus DR, Cape Canaveral, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/AtomicWrestlingEntertainment

Sat, Jun 16 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Jun 16 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Jun 16 – Ronin – Broward College South Campus, 7200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING

Sat, Jun 16 – All Pro Championship Wrestling – Heirway Christian Academy, 6758 Spring ST, Douglasville, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/allprochampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – National Syndicate Wrestling – Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, Atlanta, GA – 1 pm - facebook.com/NATIONALSYNDICATEWRESTLING

Sat, Jun 16 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Jun 16 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – East Carondelet Community Center, 832 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, Jun 16 – Road Rubber Pro Wrestling – Hudson Family Park, 509 S Wayne ST, Portland, IN – 1 pm

Sat, Jun 16 – Strong Style Wrestling – Century Center, 120 S Saint Joseph ST, South Bend, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/StrongStyleWrestling44

Sat, Jun 16 – Mingo Community Center, 107 W Main ST, Mingo, IA – 1 pm - facebook.com/3XWrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Action Packed Wrestling – La Place de Chauntecler, 238 Napolon Ave, Sunset, LA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/actionpackedentertainment

Sat, Jun 16 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – Kaptain Jimmy’s Restaurant and Distillery, 916 Suffield ST, Agawam, MA – 4 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Jun 16 – Truly Independent Wrestling – TIW Arena, Lanesborough, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/TrulyIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – UFO – Beantown USA, 132 Granite Ave, Dorchester Center, MA – 1 pm - facebook.com/ufowrestlingboston

Sat, Jun 16 – American Wrestling Federation – Big D’s Pizza, 14087 Bank ST, Suite #3, Becker, MN – 3 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Jun 16 – Minnesota Independent Wrestling – Grumpy’s Bar and Grill Roseville, 2801 Snelling Ave N, Roseville, MN – 2 pm - facebook.com/miwprowrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Jun 16 – Magnum Pro – Ralston Arena, 7300 Q ST, Omaha, NE – 6 pm - facebook.com/MAGNUMWRESTLING

Sat, Jun 16 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – York Arena, 891 Barker ST, Fredericton, New Brunswick – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/IHWwrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Jun 16 – Cross Roads Wrestling – ?, Riverton, NJ

Sat, Jun 16 – Wrestle and Ride – Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson, NJ – 2:30 pm

Sat, Jun 16 – ECPW – Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy, 385 Avenue W, Brooklyn, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/ecpwshowcase

Sat, Jun 16 – Hughes Academy – Kelston Intermediate School, Kelston, Auckland, New Zealand - hughesacademy.co.nz

Sat, Jun 16 – Eastern Wrestling Federation – Forest City Armory, 890 Withrow RD, Forest City, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EWFcarolinas

Sat, Jun 16 – Live Pro Wrestling – VFW’s Cabana on the Whitewater, 9160 Lawrenceburg RD, Harrison, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/Battleontheborderprowrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Ohio Championship Wrestling – Black River Landing, 421 Black River RD, Lorain, OH – 12 pm - facebook.com/OhioChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Pro Wrestling Live – CrossFit Future, 6788 Kilowatt Circle, Blacklick, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/ohioprowrestlinglive

Sat, Jun 16 – Real Action Pro Wrestling – Highland Gym, 14 Highland Ave, Struthers, OH – 6 pm

Sat, Jun 16 – Greektown Wrestling – 310 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/greektownwrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Smash – Lambton Kent Memorial Agricultural Centre, 1212 North ST, Dresden, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – American X Wrestling – Hamburg Field House, 123-127 S 4th ST Rear, Hamburg, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/axwrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Angelgate Women’s Wrestling – 2125 Beacon ST, McKeesport, PA – 7 pm

Sat, Jun 16 – Susquehanna Wrestling Organization – Community Fire Company, 35 Main ST, Seven Valleys, PA – 6 pm - facebook.com/swoprowrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – EWE – Les Productions EWE, 2575 rue Saint-Paul, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/LesProductionsEWE

Sat, Jun 16 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Alpha Pro Wrestling – Army National Guard, 615 S Main Ave, Erwin, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/alphawrestlingpro

Sat, Jun 16 – Innovate Wrestling – Kingsport Civic Auditorium, Kingsport, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/InnovateWrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jun 16 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jun 16 – School of Morton – Army National Guard, 615 S Main Ave, Erwin, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/schoolofmorton

Sat, Jun 16 – Southern Pride Championship Wrestling – 157 Myers LN, Building 205, La Follette, TN – 4 pm - facebook.com/SPCWLafollette

Sat, Jun 16 – Hurricane Pro – Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main ST, Beaumont, TX – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/gcppwLLC

Sat, Jun 16 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – 4 Front Wrestling – Emersons Green Village Hall, Emersons Way, Emersons Green, BS16 7AP Bristol, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Jun 16 – British Empire Wrestling – Mitcham RD, SW17 London, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – DN Wrestling – Grove Mill Snooker Club, Raglan RD, DN22 6LN East Retford, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/DN-Wrestling-148390505765178

Sat, Jun 16 – Ironfist Wrestling – Richmond Place Club, Edgar ST, Hereford, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/IronfistWrestling

facebook.com/XWAUK Sat, Jun 16 – Pro Wrestling Eve/XWA – Resistance Gallery, 265 Poyser ST, Bethnal Green, E2 9RF London, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/evewrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – KAPOW – Durrington Community Centre, 2 Romany RD, Durrington, Worthing, West Sussex, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sat, Jun 16 – This Is Wrestling – Upholland Iabourclub, Ormskirk RD, WN8 9AR Skelmersdale, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Thisiswrestlingpw/

Sat, Jun 16 – Wrestle Midlands – Rowley Learning Campus, B65 9AN Rowley Regis, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestleMidlands2008

Sat, Jun 16 – Classic Pro Wrestling – King William Volunteer Fire Department, Aylett, VA – 6 pm - facebook.com/classicprowrestlin

Sun, Jun 17 – Cen-Cal Professional Wrestling – The Graduate, 990 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo, CA – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/CenCalPro

Sun, Jun 17 – Midgetmania/Vendetta Pro – Whisky Barrel, 151 W Alder ST, Stockton, CA – 5:55 pm - facebook.com/vendettaprowrestling

Sun, Jun 17 – Supreme Pro Wrestling – 6200 McMahon DR, Sacremento, CA – 5 pm - facebook.com/supremeprowrestling

Sun, Jun 17 – Middle Kingdom Wrestling – The XueFu Brewery Bar, Harbin, China – 7 pm - facebook.com/MKWChina

Sun, Jun 17 – Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum, 1982 Tigertail Blvd, Bldg #9, Dania Beach, FL – 3 pm - facebook.com/GWAFLORIDA

Sun, Jun 17 – Glory Pro – Swansea Improvement Association, 216 Service ST, Swansea, IL – 2 pm - facebook.com/GloryPro2017

Sun, Jun 17 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Jun 17 – Wrestling Has A Tomorrow – Fete Music Hall, 103 Dike ST, Providence, RI – 5 pm - facebook.com/WHATomorrow

Sun, Jun 17 – Insane Championship Wrestling – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall ST, G2 3LW Glasgow, Scotland – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Jun 17 – Aro Lucha – The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville, TN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/AroLucha

Sun, Jun 17 – 4 Front Wrestling – Somerset Hall, The Precinct, BS20 6AH Portishead, North Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sun, Jun 17 – Charity Wrestling Promotion – Switch Southampton, 127 Above Bar ST, Southampton, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/CWP-668854023312694

Sun, Jun 17 – Defiant Wrestling – Northumbria University, 2 Ellison PL, NE1 8ST Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/DEFIANTwres

Sun, Jun 17 – House of Pain – YMCA Youth and Community Centre, Melbourne Park, Aspley, NG8 5HL, Mottingham UK – 12:30 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Jun 17 – Pro Wrestling Clash – Maxwell Park Community Centre, Maxwell RD, WD6 1JJ Borehamwood, UK – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingClash

Sun, Jun 17 – Young Blood Wrestling – Retreat Day Spa, Pensnett RD, Brierley Hill, DY5 3YP Dudley, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/InYourFaceWrestling

Wed, Jun 20 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jun 20 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jun 20 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Jun 20 – Equal Rights Equal Fights – Chikara Wrestle Factory, 4711 Wingate ST, Phildelphia, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/equalrightsequalfights

Thu, Jun 21 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jun 21 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Bobby Osborne Pavillion, Hyden, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Thu, Jun 21 – Forza Lucha – 15 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ – 12 pm

Thu, Jun 21 – BP Wrestling – Torchy’s Cadillac Country, 1205 New Sapulpa RD, Sapulpa, OK – 8 pm

Thu, Jun 21 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Jun 21 – Dallas Championship Wrestling – Stagecoach Ballroom, 2516 E Belknap ST, Fort Worth, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/MEANMIKETATUM

Fri, Jun 22 – All Pro Wrestling – Pacelli Gymnasium, 145 Lake Merced Blvd, Dale City, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/apwbootcamp

Fri, Jun 22 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – 101 N 4th ST, Auburn, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Fri, Jun 22 – Paradigm Pro Wrestling/Pro Wrestling Freedom – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/PWFofficialpro

Fri, Jun 22 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Jun 22 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jun 22 – Northeast Championship Wrestling – VFW Post 2017, 84 Eastern Ave, Dedham, MA – 7:30 pm – . facebook.com/NCWwrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – AWWL – Deer Creek Park, Red Cedar Jubilee, Williamston, MI – 8 pm - facebook.com/AwwlBigTimeWrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – Horror Slam – Rocky’s Pub, 12850 Sibley RD, Riverview, MI – 8 pm - facebook.com/HorrorSlam

Fri, Jun 22 – Showtime Championship Wrestling – 287 Maria Ave, St. Paul, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ShowtimeChampionship

Fri, Jun 22 – Riot – Moncton Lions Club, 55 Mark Ave, Moncton, New Brunswick – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ucwprofessionalwrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – SWF – Jackson Township Fire Co No 1, 113 N New Prospect RD, Jackson, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Fri, Jun 22 – Absolute Intense Wrestling – Music Lynxx, 7865 Plains RD, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/Aiwrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – Source Wrestling School – Fairfield Club, 211 Crossioan RD, Glasgow, Scotland – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/SourceWres

Fri, Jun 22 – APW – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – DFW All-Pro Wrestling – 6960 S Polk ST, Dallas, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/DfwAllProWrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jun 22 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – HOPE – Forest Town Arena, Clipstone RD W, NG19 0EE Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – House of Pain – Rainworth Welfare Social Club, Kirklington RD, NG21 0JY Rainworth, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – TIDAL Wrestling – Temple of Boom Leeds, Byron Street Mills, Millwright ST, LS2 7QG Leeds, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Fri, Jun 22 – Ultimate Championship Wrestling – 6138 Lincolnia RD #11525, Alexandria, VA – 7 pm - facebook.com/UCWforever

Fri, Jun 22 – UCW – Orange County Fairgrounds, Orange, VA – 7 pm – UCWforever.com

Fri, Jun 22 – MKE – KC West Allis, 1800 S 92nd ST, West Allis, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/MKE-Wrestling-1452276604884077

Sat, Jun 23-Sun, Jun 24 – Alternative Wrestling Show – 7000 S Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, IL – 10 am - facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS

Sat, Jun 23-Sun, Jun 24 – Prairie Championship Wrestling – Kansas State Fair, 2000 N Poplar ST, Hutchinson, KS – 10 am - facebook.com/PrairieChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – All Star Wrestling, Inc. – Alice McKay, 6050 176 ST, Surrey, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Sat, Jun 23 – Maverick Pro – CML Productions, 326 Mira Loma Ave, Glendale, CA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/MaverickProWrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – Butte County Fairgrounds, 199 E Hazel ST, Gridley, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWRevolution

Sun, Jun 23 – Total Wrestling Federation – Historic Colonial Theatre, 3522 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/thetwf

Sun, Jun 23 – Northeast Wrestling – Town of Bethany Administrative Departments, 40 Peck RD, Bethany, CT – 4 pm - facebook.com/NortheastWrestlingNEW

Sun, Jun 23 – DCW – F.O.P. Lodge 3, 1584 Kitts Hummock RD, Dover, DE – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/DCWPROWRESTLING

Sat, Jun 23 – Rampage Pro Wrestling – Delaware Agricultural Museum, 866 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE – 6 pm - facebook.com/rampageprowrestlingdover

Sat, Jun 23 – CPW – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/CONQUERProWrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Full Throttle Pro Wrestling – City of Seminole Recreation Department, 9100 113th ST N, Seminole, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Anarchy Wrestling – The Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm

Sat, Jun 23 – Georgia Championship Wrestling – VFW Complex/Fairgrounds, 1625 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton, GA – 6:05 pm - facebook.com/GCW-GA-Championship-Wrestling-175986926549269

Sat, Jun 23 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – United Championship Wrestling – Fellowship Baptist Church, 670 E Robinson Ave, Grovetown, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/UCWHQ

Sat, Jun 23 – AAW – 11 Bourbon ST, 3359 W 115th ST, Merrionette Park, IL – 7:30 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Jun 23 – POWW – Franklin Park American Legion Family 974, 9757 Pacific Ave, Franklin Park, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/POWWEntertainment

Sat, Jun 23 – Zero 1 USA – Lincoln’s Challenge Academy, 205 W Dodge Ave, Rantoul, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Jun 23 – ZOWA Live – ?, Skokie, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/zowalive

Sat, Jun 23 – Dynamite Cup – YWCA, 605 N 6th ST, Lafayette, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/DynamiteCupTournament

Sat, Jun 23 – Epic Wrestling Entertainment – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EpicWrestlingEntertainment

Sat, Jun 23 – World Wrestling Alliance – Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 Court ST, Evansville, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Jun 23 – Impact Pro Wrestling – ?, Des Moines, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – SCW – Walcott Coliseum, 116 E Bryant ST, Walcott, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Jun 23 – Impact Championship Wrestling – ?, Garnett, KS – 5 pm - facebook.com/icwprowrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Prairie Championship Wrestling – Kansas State Fair, 2000 N Poplar ST, Hutchinson, KS – 10 am - facebook.com/PrairieChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Elev8 Pro – Sterling Hall, 3700 Jean Lafitte Pkwy, Chalmette, LA – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/elev8pro

Sat, Jun 23 – Pro Wrestling 225 – North Park Recreation Center, Denham Springs, LA – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling225

Sat, Jun 23 – Battlefront Pro Wrestling – 69 Chapin ST, Ludlow, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/battlefrontpro

Sat, Jun 23 – Lucky Pro Wrestling – Clinton Elks Lodge 1306, 128 School ST, Clinton MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuckyProWrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Houghton Lake Area Historical Village, 1701 W Houghton Lake DR, Houghton Lake, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/ppwpower

Sat, Jun 23 – American Wrestling Federation – ?, St. Paul, MN – 2 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Jun 23 – Diamond Championship Wrestling – Pascagoula VFW Post 3373, 4724 1st Lieutenant Eugene J. Majure DR, Pascagoula, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/DCW2017

Sat, Jun 23 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Jun 23 – New Breed Wrestling – Liberty Park Convention Hall, Sedalia, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewBreedMO

Sat, Jun 23 – Freakshow Wrestling – Fremont Country Club, 601 E Fremont ST, Las Vegas, NV – 8 pm - facebook.com/freakshowwrestlingofficial

Sat, Jun 23 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Jun 23 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/TheMFPW

Sat, Jun 23 – SWF – Boonton Elks Lodge #1405, 125 Cornelia ST, Boonton, NJ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Jun 23 – Top Rope Wrestling – Laurel Fire and Rescue, 5436 Battle Lane, Millville, NJ – 3 pm

Sat, Jun 23 – Evolve – La Boom, 56-15 Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/WWNEVOLVE

Sat, Jun 23 – International Wrestling Federation – Yates County Fair, Old Route 14A, Penn Yan, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/theiwf

Sat, Jun 23 – Alexander County Championship Wrestling – Hiddenite Center, 70 Hiddenite Church RD, Hiddenite, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/alexandercountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – PWX Pure – Henron Hall, 330 E Hebron ST, Charlotte, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PWXPURE

Sat, Jun 23 – UIW – 523 Muirs Chapel RD, Greensboro, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/UIW-581991641932587

Sat, Jun 23 – Live Pro Wrestling Entertainment – The Strand Concert Theater, 220 S Front ST, Fremont, OH – 7:14 pm - facebook.com/liveprowrestlingentertainment

Sat, Jun 23 – Ohio Championship Wrestling – OCW Arena, 2910 S Main ST, Portake Lakes, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/OhioChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Xtreme Zone Wrestling – 60 rue Jacque-Cartier, Sorel, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/xtremezonewrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Chikara – The Wrestle Factory, 4711 Wingate ST, Philadelphia, PA – 3 pm - chikarapro.com

Sat, Jun 23 – Northern Tier Wrestling – Firetree Place, 600 Campbell ST, Williamsport, PA – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/northerntierwrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Xtreme Zone Wrestling – 60 rue Jacques-Cartier, Sorel, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/xtremezonewrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Battle Zone Wrestling – 310 W Curtis ST, Simpsonville, SC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/battlezonewrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Alpha Wrestling Pro – Army National Guard, 615 S Main Ave, Erwin, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/alphawrestlingpro

Sat, Jun 23 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jun 23 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jun 23 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga

Sat, Jun 23 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Standing Out Above the Rest – Elks Lodge #71, 8550 Lullwater DR, Dallas, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/soarcw/

Sat, Jun 23 – AIWF England/HCW – Que and Brew Sports Bar, Kidderminster, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Jun 23 – Evolution Wrestling – Merchants’ Academy Sports Centre, Molesworth DR, Withywood, Bristol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – House of Pain – St. Anns Emmanual Church, Nottingham, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – Barnston Centre, Burhope RD, Washington, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – New Generation Wrestling – Hull City Hall, 67 Carr LN, HU1 3RQ Kingston upon Hull, UK – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/NGWrestlingUK

Sat, Jun 23 – Sacrifice Pro Wrestling – Bedford Esquires, 60A Bromham RD, MK40 2QG Bedford, Bedfordshire, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/SacrificePro

Sat, Jun 23 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – Corporation, 2 Milton ST, Unit 4-6, S1 4JU Sheffield, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/NBWSouthside

Sat, Jun 23 – Ultimate Pro Wrestling – Abbey Manor Community Centre, The Forum, Abbey Manor Park, BA21 3TL Yeovile, Somerset, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/UltimateProWrestling

Sat, Jun 23 – Frozen Tundra Wrestling – Turner Hall Madison, 3001 S Stoughton RD, Madison, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/FrozenTundraWrestling

Sun, Jun 24 – Bumps and Brewses – Boomtown Brewery, 700 Jackson ST, Los Angeles, CA – 3 pm - facebook.com/bumpsandbrewses

Sun, Jun 24 – Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment – Opera Nightclub, 1150 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/AtlantaWrestlingEntertainment

Sun, Jun 24 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com

Sun, Jun 24 – Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment – Opera Nightclub, 1150 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/AtlantaWrestlingEntertainment

Sun, Jun 24 – Galli Lucha – 270 W North Ave, Villa Park, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/gallilucha

Sun, Jun 24 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – Hot Rock Sports Bar and Music Cafe, 24300 Hoover RD, Warren, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Jun 24 – American Wrestling Federation – HmongTown Marketplace, 217 Como Ave, St. Paul, MN – 2 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sun, Jun 24 – Premiere Wrestling Xperience – Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 N Carolina 49, Concord, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sun, Jun 24 – Ring Wars Carolina – 28 S Front ST, Wilmington, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/RingWarsCarolina

Sun, Jun 24 – Crossfire Wrestling – 1100 Niagara ST N, Welland, ON – 4 pm - crossfirewrestling.com

Sun, Jun 24 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Jun 24 – Battlewar – Foufounes Electriques, 87 Sainte-Catherine ST E, Montreal, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/battlewarinfo

Sun, Jun 24 – Glasgow Pro Wrestling Asylum – 210 Kennedy ST, G4 0 Glasgow, Scotland – 11 am - facebook.com/GPWAWrestling

Sun, Jun 24 – Next Generation Wrestling – Newport National Guard Armory, Newport, TN – 5 pm - facebook.com/NextGenTN

Sun, Jun 24 – Anarchy Championship Wrestling – Mohawk Austin, 912 Red River ST, Austin, TX – 5:35 pm - facebook.com/AnarchyChampionshipWrestling

Sun, Jun 24 – CWF Onslaught – Deep Ellum Art Co, 3200 Commerce ST, Dallas, TX – 3 pm - dmftcookout.ticketbud.com/thecookout2

Sun, Jun 24 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Social Welfare Centre, 1 The Straits, Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Sun, Jun 24 – Super Fun Wrestling – 424 Hoe ST, London, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/superfunwrestling

Wed, Jun 27 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jun 27 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jun 27 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jun 28 – Riot City Wrestling – Latvian Hall, 4 Clark ST, Wayville, South Australia, Australia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/riotcitywrestling

Thu, Jun 28 – Bar Wrestling – American Legion Post 241, 4725 Maine Ave, Baldwin Park, CA – 9 pm - facebook.com/BarWrestlingLA

Thu, Jun 28 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jun 28 – Clash – Four Winds Field, 501 W South ST, South Bend, IN – 7 pm

Thu, Jun 28 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Thu, Jun 28 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Jun 28 – Frontline Wrestling – Stratford Circus, Theatre Square, London, UK – M&G 6 pm, Event 7:30 pm - frontlinewres.bigcartel.com

Thu, Jun 28 – XMCW – Buffalo Wild Wings, 70 Nitro Market PL, Cross Lanes, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/4xmcw

Fri, Jun 29 – Alternative Wrestling Show – American Legion Post 335, 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS

Fri, Jun 29 – Rise – American Legion Post 335, 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RISEdtwa

Fri, Jun 29 – CEOxNew Japan – Ocean Center, 101 N Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL – 8:30 pm

Fri, Jun 29 – United Wrestling Alliance – 8330 Civic DR, Port Richey, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/UWAIndependentWrestling

Fri, Jun 29 – Action Wrestling – 145 Commerce DR, Tyrone, GA – 7:30 pm

Fri, Jun 29 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jun 29 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jun 29 – AWA Supreme – Christ’s Way Christian Church, 2425 N State Hwy 3, North Vernon, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/awasupreme

Fri, Jun 29 – Revolution Championship Wrestling – Battell Community Center, 904 N Main ST, Mishawaka, IN – 7 pm

Fri, Jun 29 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Jun 29 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Wolfe County High School, 20 Wolfe County High School RD, Campton, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Fri, Jun 29 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Jun 29 – Rated R Wrestling – Bell Time Club Training Center, 40 Broadway ST, Unit B, Wakefield, MA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ratedrwrestlingma

Fri, Jun 29 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – Petitcodiac Arena, 43 Corey Ave, Petitcodiac, New Brunswick – 7 pm - facebook.com/IHWwrestling

Fri, Jun 29 – Combat Zone Wrestling – House of Independents, 572 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/officialczw

Fri, Jun 29 – Ultimate Championship Wrestling – Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, 606 Reeves ST, Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ucwprofessionalwrestling

Fri, Jun 29 – Wrestling & Respect – Putnam County Fair, Ottawa, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Fri, Jun 29 – SKM Promotions – Hagersville Community Centre, 62 Main ST, Hagersville, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/skm6nations

Fri, Jun 29 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jun 29 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jun 29 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jun 29 – Sabotage Wrestling – Come and Take It Live, 2015 E Riverside DR, Bldg 4, Austin, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/sabotagewomen

Fri, Jun 29 – Elite British Wrestling – Sheffield Works Sports and Social Club, Sheffield, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/EliteBritishWrestling

Fri, Jun 29 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – Pegwood Social Club, Front Street, NE616 Morpheth, Northumberland, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Fri, Jun 29 – Brew City Wrestling – Waukesha Elks Lodge 400, 2301 Springdale RD, Waukesha, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, Jun 30-Wed, Jul 4 – Great Lakes Championship Wrestling – Six Flag Great America/Hurricane Harbor, Gurnee, IL – 4 & 7 pm - facebook.com/BlizzardBrawl

Sat, Jun 30 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Lincoln Community Center, 255 Magnolia ST S, Lincoln, AL – 7:30 pm - slwrevolution.com

Sat, Jun 30 – WarZone Wrestling – Wellington Secondary College, 91 Police RD, Mulgrave, Australia – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/warzonewrestlingau

Sat, Jun 30 – Alternative Wrestling Show Women’s – American Legion Post 335, 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS

Sat, Jun 30 – Empire Wrestling Federation – VFW Post 8737, 2018 Foothill Blvd, San Bernardino, CA – 7 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Jun 30 – MPW – Millennium Wrestling Academy, 165 Poindexter Ave, Suite D, Moorpark, CA – 7:30 pm

Sat, Jun 30 – Channel Islands World Wrestling – Merton Hotel Belvedere, JE4 9PG St. Saviour, Jersey, Channel Islands – 6 pm - facebook.com/ChannelIslandsWorldWrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – Blitzkrieg Pro – Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society, 93 Park Ave, Enfield, CT – 6 pm - facebook.com/blitzkriegpro

Sat, Jun 30 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Jun 30 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Jun 30 – USA Pro Wrestling – Florida National Guard, 2809 S Fern Creek Ave, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/USA-Pro-Wrestling-1303323279812718

Sat, Jun 30 – NWA Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Jun 30 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – Freelance Underground – Baderbrau, 2515 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/FreelanceUnderground

Sat, Jun 30 – Proving Ground Pro – The Boar’s Next, 1007 N State Rt 29, Athens, IL – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/PGPwrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – The Resistance – Summit Park District, 5700 S Archer RD, Summit, IL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/LiveDieResist

Sat, Jun 30 – Heartland Championship Wrestling – Century Center, 120 S Saint Joseph ST, South Bend, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/HCWrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Jun 30 – SCW – Walcott Coliseum, 116 E Bryant ST, Walcott, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Jun 30 – Top Notch Wrestling – 2300 KY-69, Hartford, KY – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestKYTopNotchWrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – World Wrestling Alliance – The Salvation Army, 215 Ewing RD, Owensboro, KY – 5 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Jun 30 – Price of Glory Wrestling – Coach Eby Youth and Family Center, 89 W Chicago ST, Coldwater, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/POGwrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Flint Iceland Arenas, 1160 S Elms RD, Flint, MI – 12 pm - facebook.com/ppwpower

Sat, Jun 30 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – American Legion, Forest Lake, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Jun 30 – Wrestling Gone Wild – ?, Keewatin, MN – 2 pm - facebook.com/wgwtone263

Sat, Jun 30 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Jun 30 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – Coverdale Centre, 50 Runneymeade RD, Riverview, New Brunswick – 6 pm - facebook.com/IHWwrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – ECPW – 137 Bucks Mill RD, Colts Neck, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/ecpwshowcase

Sat, Jun 30 – World-1 Pro Wrestling – 712 Ginesi DR, Morganville, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/w1wrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – Destiny Wrestling – Cesar Chavez Community Center, 7505 Kathryn Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM – 7 pm - facebook.com/dwowrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – Eastern Wrestling Federation – Forest City Armory, 890 Withrow RD, Forest City, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EWFcarolinas

Sat, Jun 30 – Unholy Warfare – Wentworth National Guard Armory, 292 N Highway 65, Reidsville, NC – 7 pm

Sat, Jun 30 – Ultimate Championship Wrestling – Northern Victoria Community Centre, 29481 Cabot TR, Dingwall, Nova Scotia – 6 pm - facebook.com/ucwprofessionalwrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – Premier Championship Wrestling – Turner’s Hall, 7325 Guthrie Ave, Cleveland, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/premierchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – Unsanctioned Pro – Moose Lodge 11, 1444 Demorest RD, Columbus, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/unsanctionedpro

Sat, Jun 30 – Wrestling & Respect – Putnam County Fair, Ottawa, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – PWA – 3 Hogs BBQ Hanover, 50 N Forney Ave, Hanover, PA – 4 pm

Sat, Jun 30 – Pro Wrestling Empire – Club XL, 801 S 10th ST, Harrisburg, PA – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingEmpirePA

Sat, Jun 30 – Phoenix Pro Wrestling – The Building II, Altoona, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/PhoenixProfessionalWrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – Super Star Wrestling – Scotland Community Center, 3832 Scotland Main ST, Chambersburg, PA – 1 pm - facebook.com/sswrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – NCW – Pavillon Wilson, 48 rue Principale, Coteau-du-Lac, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/promotionsncw

Sat, Jun 30 – NSPW – Stade Canac, 100 rue du Cardinal Maurice-Roy, Quebec, QC – 5 pm - facebook.com/nspwquebec

Sat, Jun 30 – Sherbrooke Championship Wrestling – 610 Rue Papineau, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/luttescw

Sat, Jun 30 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/therwa4ever

Sat, Jun 30 – South African Pro Wrestling – Corner of Elliot and Escombe RD, 1541 Brakpan, Gauteng, South Africa – 2 pm - facebook.com/pages/SAPW-South-African-Pro-Wrestling/164465163702738

Sat, Jun 30 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson RD, Columbia, SC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jun 30 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jun 30 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – Evolution Wrestling – Wotton Hall Social Club, 138 BArnwood RD, GL4 3JS Gloucester, Gloucestershire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – House of Pain – St. Anns Emmanual Church, Nottingham, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – The Wrestling League – Harwich Community Primary, Harwich, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingLeague

Sat, Jun 30 – United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – Falconwood Community Centre, 31-39 Falconwood Parade, DA16 2PG London, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/UnitedKingdomProWrestling

Sat, Jun 30 – Ring of Honor – EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax, VA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ringofhonor

Sat, Jun 30 – Elite Pro Wrestling Alliance – Keyser High School, Keyser, WV – 7 pm

Sun, Jul 1 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Dow Diamond, 825 E Main ST, Midland, MI – 2 pm - facebook.com/ppwpower

Sun, Jul 1 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Jul 1 – Scottish School of Wrestling – Bathgate Royal British Legion, 50 N Bridge ST, EH48 4PP Bathgate, Scotland – 3 pm - facebook.com/SSW02

Sun, Jul 1 – Inspire Pro – AFS Cinema, 6406 N IH-35, Suite 3100, Austin, TX – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/inspireprowrestling

Sun, Jul 1 – Discovery Wrestling – Portobello Town Hall, Portobello High ST, EH15 1AF Edinburgh, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling

Sun, Jul 1 – House of Pain – William Gregg VC Leisure Centre, Heanor Leisure Centre Hand’s RD, Heanor, Derbyshire, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Jul 1 – Brew City Wrestling – Summerfest, 200 N Harbor DR, Milwaukee, WI – 6 pm