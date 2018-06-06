BRIAN CHRISTOPHER ARRESTED IN MEMPHIS
Brian Christoper, the son of Jerry Lawler, has been arrested in Memphis after allegedly failing to pay for a hotel room. Christoper and another man, Terry Teague, had checked into a Hampton Inn using a company credit card. It was discovered the next day that the card did not have sufficient funds and when both men did not have alternate payment, they were arrested and charged with theft of services.
Click here for a story posted by NewsChannel3
